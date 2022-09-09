By REBECCA HENDERSON
AND JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Sept. 9, 1886: According to The Comet, “The Democratic Convention at Jonesboro last Monday nominated Isaac Harr, Esq., of Johnson City for Representative. The nomination is an excellent one. Mr. Harr is a native of Sullivan County but has resided here for a number of years. Although a young man, he is known as one of the leading lawyers of the county. He is a man of the strictest integrity We may say his moral character is above reproach. He is well posted, is a vigorous speaker and will make a thorough canvas of the county. He has in him the elements of success and we believe he will be elected. The young man of the county ought to rally enthusiastically to his support.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Sept. 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet brought forth sad news to the readers. “On Tuesday evening last, Paul, a 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. H. Smith was playing around in the yard and accidentally fell into a kettle of hot water, scalding himself fearfully – so much so that he died from the effects of it Thursday evening. He was a bright, pretty little fellow, and the pet of the family.”
“Friday afternoon Shelby T. Shipley, esq., died. He was one of our old citizens and had long since lived out his three score and ten years. He was at one time one among the most prominent and popular men in our county, and had filled the office of county trustee, sheriff, and for years was chairman of the county court. During President Johnson’s administration he served as assistant Indian commissioner under Hon. N. G. Taylor.”
Sept. 9, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle, “Johnson City is blessed with perhaps the most beautiful and happily located residential section in the State or in the South. While a manufacturing city, her residential sections are removed from all menace of dirt so characteristic of most manufacturing towns. There are hundreds of magnificent homes of pleasing architecture and modern construction, with attractive and well kept premises. Anything may be had from an ordinary building up to a residential plat of large (indecipherable) available at reasonable prices and on easy terms. In addition to the older sections in the immediate city there are a number of delightful suburban sections being developed by real estate agencies which are among the most desirable that are to be had.”
Sept. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Atlantic City, N. J. and a date of Sept. 8. “Senator Kenneth McKellar, Democrat of Memphis, Tenn., was reported ill of food poisoning today at the Hotel Traymore, his secretary, W. R. Davidson said.”
“The secretary said Senator McKellar was much better this afternoon and probably would leave for Washington tomorrow.”
Sept. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding a kidnapping which had first been in the news earlier in the year. Most recently news of this kidnapping has appeared in this column for several days prior. Paulette Hazel, with the P-C Jonesboro Bureau carried the byline of the article. The dateline was Greeneville. “A federal court jury yesterday found Charles Stacy, Roger Hagy and Richard Miller guilty of kidnaping Mrs. Betsy McCorkle Ludwig after deliberating three and one-half hours for Stacey and Hagy plus an additional hour for Miller.”
“Judge Charles Neese referred the three West Virginia men to pre-sentencing investigation.”
“After the charge from Judge Neese, the jury of 11 men and one woman retired at 9:40 yesterday morning to deliberate.”
“Around 2 p.m., the jury returned to the courtroom and stood grim-faced as the foreman announced they had found Hagy and Stacey guilty but were unable to decided up on (sic) Miller.”
“They were instructed by Judge Neese to return to the jury room and deliberate longer. Approximately an hour later, they returned and declared Miller guilty.”
“According to one jury member, the indecision concerned whether or not Miller realized what he was doing.”
“In his charge that morning, Judge Neese had instructed the jury that the men must have willfully and knowingly kidnaped Mrs. Ludwig in order to be convicted.”
“In testimony Thursday, Miller claimed he did not remember anything that happened Jan. 18. Explaining he had marital and family problems at the time and had just been given a general discharge from the Navy Jan. 3, Miller said he had been drinking steadily and had been drunk most of the time from Jan. 5 until Jan. 26.”
“The three defendants heard the decision without any show of emotion. Judge Neese increased bond from $5000 to $15000 each with the stipulation that the do not drink any alcoholic beverages while on bond.”
Five thousand dollars in 1972 is now worth about $35,450 according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Betsy Ludwig’s parents were Mrs. and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle, prominent Johnson City residents. Mr. McCorkle was the Superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for a number of years, including the time of the kidnaping and trial.
Sept. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Eastman Chemical Co. Chairman and CEO Earnest W. Deavenport Jr. will visit East Tennessee State University Thursday as part of the Executive on Campus program.”
“His visit will include a presentation from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the D. P. Culp University Center auditorium. The public is invited and there is no charge.”
“While on campus, Deavenport will meet with business students, faculty and administrators to show information and insights to running a global business.”
“ ‘The purpose of the Executive on Campus series is to provide students and faculty with the opportunity to meet and interact with successful business leaders,’ said Dr. Allan D. Spritzer, dean of the College of Business, which organized the program.”