Sept. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported “S. M. Arnell was down from Johnson City last Monday.”

“Chancellor J. F. Smith was down from Johnson City Monday.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

