Sept. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported “S. M. Arnell was down from Johnson City last Monday.”
“Chancellor J. F. Smith was down from Johnson City Monday.”
“Bob White, and sister, Miss Myrtle, entered school here last Monday.”
“Monday was quorum court and a large crowd was in town on that day.”
“Mrs. Mary Epps has returned from Johnson City and Elizabethton, after two week’s visit.”
“Alfred Graham, of Nashville, died at Roan Mountain Monday morning, where he had been for his health, which had been very bad for some time.”
In a thinly-veiled advertisement, readers were advised to “Buy your summer underwear from A.C. Britton. He carries the best line.”
Quorum court is now an obsolete term; it probably evolved into the county court, which is now known as the county commission.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
Sept. 8, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, several Johnson Citians were recovering from illnesses or surgeries. “The many friends of Miss Sanford Field will be delighted to know that she is improving after a serious illness at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Miss Della Spencer has been returned from the Appalachian General Hospital where she has undergone a throat operation to her home in the Southwest addition. Her many friends will be delighted to know that she is improving nicely.”
“Mrs. R. R. Bayless who underwent a serious operation on her eye at Bristol is rapidly improving.”
“Mrs. A. B. Trulett is improving from a serious illness.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, The Elizabethton Star informed readers that, “The Elizabethton Cyclones with one victory under their pads are donning the armor this week for their battle Friday night in the Childress Stadium against the East Tennessee State College Freshmen.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Sept. 8 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
Sept. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding a kidnapping which had initially been in the news earlier in the year. Most recently news of this kidnapping appeared in this column yesterday and the day prior. In bold print, above the article, readers learned news with a Greeneville dateline. “A federal court jury today returned verdicts of guilty on kidnap charges against Roger Hagy and Charles Stacey. The verdict came after 3½ hours. The jury was continuing to deliberate on Richard Miller, third man charged with kidnaping Mrs. Betsy Ludwig.”
Paulette Hazel, with the P-C Jonesboro Bureau had the byline in the major article, which also carried a dateline of Greeneville. Readers learned that “The case of three men, charged with kidnaping a Johnson City woman in January, went to a jury of 11 men and one woman today.”
“The three West Virginians charged with abducting Mrs. Betsy Ludwig, 24, on Jan. 18 and transporting her across state lines into Virginia and West Virginia.”
“Mrs. Ludwig was released on Jan. 19 near Grundy, Va. Charged in the case are Roger Hagy, Charles Stacey, and Richard Miller.”
“Miller claimed in court yesterday that he does not remember anything that happened Jan. 18.”
“‘I learned more about this case just sitting in this courtroom that I remember about the incident itself,’ he said.”
“Explaining he had marital problems at the time and had just been given a general discharge form the Navy Jan. 3, Miller said he had been drinking steadily and had been drunk most of the time from Jan. 5 until Jan. 26.”
“‘I can’t sleep at nights thinking about all of this. I don’t believe I could do such a thing,’ he continued.”
“Earlier, during the day, Stacey testified he had met the other two men in Bluefield, W. Va., Jan. 17. The three, drinking heavily, came to Johnson City and spent the night in a motel, he said.”
“The next day, they received some ‘red capsules’ from a hitch-hiker, Stacey continued, and proceeded to take about six of the capsules each while continuing to drink whiskey and beer.”
“Leaving a Johnson City bar around 7:30 that night, the three started back toward Bluefield and stopped at a laundromat to wash some clothes, according to Stacey. However, no one got out of the car except Hagy who came out with a girl, Stacey said. He further claimed Mrs. Ludwig changed cars later voluntarily.”
“Hagy, who previously told a Federal Bureau of Identification (sic) agent he had put a knife with the open blade to Mrs. Ludwig’s throat, yesterday testified that at the time he went into the laundromat the pills were beginning to affect him.”
“‘My intention was to get some money from her. When I started to leave the laundromat, (with Mrs. Ludwig) everything started getting like funny colors.’”
“He went on to note he did not remember anything that happened from the time he left the laundromat until the four reached West Virginia.”
“At the conclusion of his testimony, Hagy when asked if he had forcibly kidnaped Mrs. Ludwig, first replied, ‘Not in the right state of mind,’ before denying he had kidnaped her.”
Prominent Johnson City residents, Mr. and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle were Betsy Ludwig’s parents. Mr. McCorkle was the superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for a number of years, including the time of the kidnapping and trial.
Sept. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote, “In Ottawa, Ohio, in May, church secretary Linda Siefer was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme in which she systematically removed all $20 bills from the collection plates at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kalida, Ohio, over a four-year period. Ms. Siefer and her husband lived well above their combined $32,000 income, but the scheme did not come to light until a bank employee thought it odd that there were never any $20 bills in the church’s deposits.”