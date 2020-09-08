Sept. 8, 1852: A contract was signed “between Charles Culver, Purdy Makely, and the East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad, for the grade preparation on sections 98-103, in Washington County. This is the approximate location of what would later become Johnson City.”
Sept. 8, 1871: The Daily Press and Herald, Knoxville, reported, Jno. F. Gifford and W. Bradley, both of Johnson City, were staying at the Atkin House.
Sept. 8, 1882: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Capt. S.T. Harris, whose house at Johnson City was destroyed by fire some two months ago, has his new house well on toward completion.”
Sept. 8, 1911: In a report from The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Reports from Bristol that congressman Sam R. Sells may have no opposition in the next race for congress (sic) are denied here. It being declared that Sells will have the strongest opposition that he has ever had, should he again run for congress (sic).” The article further states, “Judge G.M. Henderson, of Rutledge, Chancellor Hal. H. Haynes, Dr. Z.D. Massey and others are suggested as possible opponents.”
Sept. 8, 1924: John Corell and Jack Leftwich were fined $25 each for “joy riding with prostitute."
Sept. 8, 1952: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “Elders and deacons of First Christian Church held a weekend planning session at Milligan College. Virtually all of the time was used to plan church activities for the coming year, especially in the fields of education, finance, evangelism and missions. Officers of the board are Jesse Musick, chairman; Dr. W.T. Mathes, vice-chairman, and Ross Droke, secretary.” An accompanying image pictured Paul Sechrest, Lewis Jones, Dr. W.T. Mathes, Jr., Thomas E. McPherson, C. Howard McCorkle, Carl Bolton, B.M. Crumley, James A. Jobe, Frank Tannewitz, H.C. Hoss, Elihu Widener, Ralph Stroup, Clarence Overman, Walter Lee Price, Omer Feathers, Joe P. McCormick and C.A. Johnson.
Sept, 8, 1953: The Press-Chronicle published an image of Sgt. Roy Story of Jonesborough arriving at Tri-City Airport after spending 33 months in a Communist prison camp in Korea.
Sept. 8, 1955: An artist's rendering of the future Little Stores location at Commerce and King Streets was featured in the Press-Chronicle. The store opened in January 1956. The store was later a Giant Food Market and a U-Haul center. The site is now part of King Commons park, and the original sign is now the Johnson City sign that marks downtown.
Sept. 8, 1960: The Press-Chronicle ran an ad reminding readers they could give college students a subscription to the newspaper. The newspaper would be mailed to the student at their college address. A nine-month subscription, mailed, was only $11.25. In that same edition was an image of Johnson City police and Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies with 19 gallons of moonshine seized on West Chilhowie Avenue.
Sept. 8, 1971: Gov. Winfield Dunn appointed 24 new members of the four-year terms on Tennessee Industrial and Agricultural Development Commission. Included from Johnson City was May Ross McDowell. Mrs. McDowell was Mayor of Johnson City in 1961 and 1962.
Sept. 8, 1982: In his Press-Chronicle column, Tom Hodge mentioned, “I’ve written upward of a couple of thousand columns – and they’re filed chronologically, not by subject matter.” Later in the column, Mr. Hodge mentioned the old Cherokee Golf Course because a reader had called to ask about it. “I remembered vaguely a golf course south of the Old Jonesboro Road – as a youngster, I can remember my father playing golf there once and taking me along.” He continued, “But I had long since forgotten the course. I checked with Fred Lockett and Ralph Carr. They remembered it being behind the old C.C. Marshall house on the Jonesboro highway from the late 1920s to the late 1930s. It had sand greens, Fred recalled. Finally, the article concluded that neither Mr. Lockett nor Mr. Carr could remember what led to the demise of the golf course. Can any of our readers?