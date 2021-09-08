Sept. 8, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Knoxville, and a date from Sept. 7, readers of the St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat learned, “It is rumored here to-night (sic) that the Republican national (sic) Committee has shelved W. P. Brownlow, member of the committee from Tennessee, on account of his free silver utterances and inclinations, and it is further said that he will be withdrawn as the Republican nominee for Congress in the First District. The gold standard Republicans of the district have called a Convention to meet at Johnson City on September 16 to nominate a candidate for Congress. It is probable that ex-Congressman W. C. Anderson will receive the nomination. The Democratic Congressional Convention has been called to meet in Greenville (sic) on the 10th inst. It is impossible to predict who the nominee will be.”
“Inst.” was an abbreviation meaning “in the same month.”
St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat was a newspaper published in St. Louis, Missouri, from 1852 until 1986. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Sept. 8, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several local citizens. “Roby McNeese, of Coalwood, W.Va., who is in the employ of Geo. L. Carter, is expected to arrive this afternoon to be the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. M. McNeese.”
“Miss Mable Haun, of Whitesburg, has accepted a position with the Tennessee Trust Company. She is a sister of Mrs. A. J. Davis.”
“Troop 8 of the Boy Scouts will hold a special meeting tonight.”
“Mrs. Dora Lewis returns today from a visit to her sister, Miss Jessie Moore at Flag Pond.”
“Mrs. H. A. Thompson will sing at the morning service in the First Presbyterian Church tomorrow.”
“Deputy Sheriff J. W. Fisher, of Carter County, and David H. Gifford, the Buffalo mountain (sic) hermit, were among the out-of-town visitors here Thursday of this week.”
“Miss Nelle Hunter, the third attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Hunter left today for Erwin, where she will begin her work as teacher in one of the grammar schools of that city in the school term beginning September 10th.”
Sept. 8, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Another heaver made his appearance in the Appalachian league in Kay, formerly catcher for the Kingsport Indians, who yesterday tried his hand at hurling from the mound in the game which the Soldiers won, 7 to 4. Four hits and three runs came across in the first inning off Jenkins. Kay gave up four runs and ten hits.”
“Price, with four hits, led the artillery practice of the locals. B. Taylor and Ringel got three hits each. A. Taylor corralled two safeties.”
“Haverty with three hits, was leader for the swatsmen of Kingsport.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were printed in Johnson City 1921.
Sept. 8, 1937: The Johnson City Press reported on a recent meeting of an historical society. “Mrs. L.W. McCown entertained yesterday with a luncheon at her home (on) East Unaka avenue (sic), honoring Mrs. Albert Lyon Crain, state president of the Tennessee National Society United States Daughters of 1812, of Knoxville.”
“Mrs. Crain was speaker yesterday afternoon at the meeting of the Colonel David Nelson Chapter, N.W.U.S.D. 1812, when Mrs. McCown was chairman in the Constitution Day program.”
“The luncheon table was overlaid with lace and centered by a floral of butterfly and dwarf marigolds. The side walls of the room were decorated by groups of flags, the United States, the 1812, and the Tennessee flags.
“The favors were photographs of the house of Christopher Taylor, near Jonesboro, where Andrew Jackson lived during 1788. The hostess presented her guest of honor with a leather bound clipping book, as a souvenir of the occasion.”
“A delicious three-course menu was served.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1937.
Sept. 8, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Athens, and a date of Sept. 7., the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report on turmoil in that city. “Knox Henry, McMinn County sheriff and members of veterans’ state that took over county affairs in an August uprising, declared today he would use the ‘full power of my office’ to halt terrorizing of city officials.”
“Sheriff Henry said the organization of ex-GI’s would not condone acts of violence which led to resignation of the mayor and board of aldermen of the city. He said veterans were not involved in a siege of terror against the aldermen ‘as far as we have been able to find out.’”
“City Recorder Herman Lee Moses, World War II veteran, left with administration of this battle-scarred city’s affairs after the resignation of Mayor Paul Walker and the alderman, said the city would be in a financial jam unless new officials were named soon.”
Athens is located about 162 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 8 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “City officers are still investigating the apparent slaying of Oscar Miller, 68, of 710 Lamont St., who succumbed to injuries believed to be from a beating.”
“Miller was found suffering from injuries in front of Campbell’s Grocery, Colorado Street, last Tuesday. He died a week ago in a Kingsport hospital.”
“Meanwhile, Robert H. Peters, Jr,. of Carter County, arrested in connection with the case, has been released by city detectives.”
Sept. 8, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The 1963 ‘Tourist of the Week’ program will end this week.”
“And it will end Thursday with selection of a local family yet be put through the same paces as ‘Tourists’ have since June.”
“The 16 civic clubs which participated in this year’s ‘Tourist’ program have each nominated a local family. The selection of the one family will be made later this week by drawing names from a hat.”
Sept. 8, 1968: According to The Billings Gazette, “Dogs handled by Jim Swan of Johnson City, Tenn., copped the top four places in the derby stake in Saturday’s AKC-licensed field trial here, sponsored by the Montana Retriever Club.”
“The winner of the derby event was Ripshin Rooster, owned by Mrs. J. J. Range of Johnson City.”
The Billings Gazette was, and still is, a newspaper published in Billings, Montana.
Sept. 8, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported the “Jonesborough Civic Trust will hold its annual progressive dinner in Jonesborough Dec. 7 – 8.
“A limited number of tickets are available. Cost is $40 per person.”
According to www.in2013dollars.com, forty dollars in 1996 is now worth about $70.