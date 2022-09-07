Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”

Sept. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Tom Honeycutt, city, route 4, local silk mill worker, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a pulled tendon in the right leg while at work.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

