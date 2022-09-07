Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
Sept. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Tom Honeycutt, city, route 4, local silk mill worker, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a pulled tendon in the right leg while at work.”
“A 37-year-old resident of 105 Colorado Street, Ben Douglas, suffered a fracture of the right thumb when a piece of lumber knocked out of a saw and struck his hand. Both were treated and dismissed hospital attendants said.”
“Patrolmen Ben Treadway and Bill Coley yesterday reported a 1936 model convertible coupe had overturned on the premises of George H. Gildersleeve, 303 East Market street, about 2 a.m. with the result some hedges and other shrubbery had been damaged considerably. The car also knocked over a white way standard, officers learned. The car, whose driver apparently left the scene immediately after the mishap, was taken to a local garage.”
“City officers answered a call to 162 Colorado street where a 10-year-old boy, Blaine Johnson, reportedly was bitten by a dog belonging to Clarence Henry, 67 Colorado street. Police instructed the dog’s owner to keep the animal confined ten days for observation.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding a kidnapping which had initially been in the news earlier in the year. Most recently news of this kidnapping appeared in this column yesterday. Paulette Hazel, with the P-C Jonesboro Bureau carried the byline. The dateline was Greeneville. Readers learned that, “The defense opened its case here today as the trial of three West Virginians charged with kidnaping a Johnson City woman moved into its third day.”
“The government rested its case yesterday in the trial of Roger Hagy, Charles Stacey, and Richard Miller. The three are charged with abducting Mrs. Betsy Ludwig in January.”
“Because state lines were alleged to have been crossed, the federal kidnapping charges are being tried in U.S. District court.”
“Stacey took the stand this morning and claimed that Mrs. Ludwig accompanied them voluntarily.”
“He said he had met the other two men in Bluefield, W.Va., on Jan. 17. The three, drinking heavily, came to Johnson City, he said.”
“They had received some ‘red capsules’ from a hitchhiker, he said, and when they got up the next morning, each had had about six of the capsules.”
“They started back to Bluefield on Jan. 18, he said, when they stopped at a laundromat to wash some clothes. He said he remained in the car while Hagy entered the laundromat.”
“His testimony was continuing.”
“A transcript taken by John McCarthy, a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent, during an interview with Hagy Jan. 22 at Oakland County Jail in Michigan was read into the record yesterday.”
“Hagy is quoted as saying, ‘All right, I grabbed the girl. I saw her in the laundrymat (sic), took my knife and put it against her neck.’”
“Hagy goes on to say, as recorded in the transcript, ‘We really picked her because we thought she might have some money.’”
“Describing himself as under the effects of some pills and drunk the night of January 18, Hagy said, ‘I didn’t know what I was doing. When I came to my senses after passing out, we were in West Virginia and the girl was still with us.’”
“Another FBI special agent, M. Palmer Miller, interviewed Stacey in Michigan and asked him about the kidnapping. Replied Stacey, ‘If she can identify me and my car, I’m guilty.’”
“In an unexpected move, the court decided to allow Mrs. Ludwig to testify concerning alleged sexual assaults upon her by any of the three defendants while she was held captive. In testimony Tuesday, the court had excluded all testimony concerning the assaults, basing its decision on a general rule that a person placed on trial for a particular offense cannot have the evidence of other crimes used against them.”
“In a memorandum written yesterday, however, Judge Charles Neese concluded the assault of the victim to be a part of the motive of the kidnapping and therefore admissible as evidence.”
“After Mrs. Ludwig had been recalled to the stand and testified, the prosecution called several witnesses who placed the defendants at a construction site and at Stacey’s sister’s house on Jan. 18. Mrs. Ludwig had testified Tuesday to making stops at those places.”
“Michael Ludwig, the victim’s husband, testified he had last seen his wife at 7 p.m. Jan 19 when he left to go to a health spa to exercise. Upon returning home around 10:30, Ludwig said he assumed his wife had gone to her parents home to wash clothes.”
“He fell asleep on the couch while waiting for his wife to return and did not awaken until 5 a.m. At that time, he became alarmed and called his wife’s parents, Ludwig said.”
“He then drove to the laundry and discovered the clothes still unwashed. Ludwig said he notified the police and spent the morning driving around looking for his wife’s car. At 10:30 a.m., he was notified the car had been found empty.”
Betsy Ludwig’s parents were Mrs. and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle, prominent Johnson City residents. Mr. McCorkle was the superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for a number of years, including the time of the kidnapping and trial.
Sept. 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Associated Press writer Donna Bryson and a dateline from Calcutta, India, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Mother Teresa, who retained her simplicity and humility despite an avalanche of international fame, died Friday night of a heart attack, surrounded by grieving sisters of her order. She was 87.”