Sept. 7, 1899: According to The Comet, “An accidental shooting occurred near this city Saturday. Carl Burleson, 12 years old, was shot by his brother Arthur, about 2 years his senior. Two of the brothers had been hunting and came home. One took the shells out of his gun and the other did not. Arthur took up the empty gun and began snapping it and directly took up the loaded one and also snapped it. Just as it was discharged young Carl passed within range and received the discharge in the side of the head and in his hand, that was thrown up to shield himself. Two fingers of his hand were shot off, and a painful wound inflicted in the head, but not necessarily fatal. The shot passed through a screen door and this perhaps accounts for the fact that the boy was not instantly killed. The wounds were dressed by Doctor Matthews, of this city, and are doing nicely.”
Sept. 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several area residents. “Prof. Shamhart of Milligan went today to Washington to consult with the war department in regard to the military unit which will be established at Milligan College.”
“James Emmert left today for Camp Greenleaf, Ga., where he reports for duty.”
“Prof. John Humphreys, who is principal of the Demery High School at LaFollette, Tenn., came up today on account of the serious illness of his wife who is rallying nicely from an operation performed this morning at Memorial hospital (sic).”
“Miss Sara McCown came down from Elk Park yesterday and will return today.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie McCown have returned from Elk Park, where they spent a very pleasant vacation.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Johnson, Mrs. John B. Boring and Miss Laura Mary Boring, of Elizabethton, were guests of Mr and Mrs. Geo. W. Hardin yesterday.”
“Mrs. W.J. Barton, retiring president of the Monday Club, entertained the membership of that progressive organization at her home Friday afternoon. Gift bouquets of flowers placed throughout the rooms thrown open for the entertainment of the guests, added their charm to the occasion.”
LaFollette, Tenn. is about 142 miles from Johnson City.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 7, 1921: The Bristol Herald Courier reported news about several Bristol-area residents with Johnson City or other local connections. “Mrs. T.B. Wolfe, of Johnson City, is the guest of her sister, Mrs. Joe Mullins of West State Street, and Mrs. Taylor Wolfe, of Fairmount.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Barker of Johnson City spent Tuesday in Bristol.”
“Mrs. Carl S. Matthews, who has been the guest of Mrs. H.E. Graves on Euclid Avenue, is visiting Mrs. J.A. Summers at Johnson City before going to her home at Shelbyville, Ky.”
“Mr. and Mrs. McCamer of Mountain City and Miss Jannett Donnelly were shopping in Bristol yesterday.”
“Miss Mary Mort of Abingdon, returned to her home after a six weeks’ visit with friends in Knoxville, Sevierville, and Johnson City, Tenn. While there, Miss Mort was the honoree of many social functions.”
“Miss Ethel Chaffin of Johnson City is the house guest of Miss Mary Mort of Abingdon, Va.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Q.D. Barron and children have returned to their home on Maryland Avenue, after a ten days’ visit with relatives near Jonesboro, Tenn.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 7, 1946: In a follow-up to several stories regarding the political turmoil in Athens and McMinn County, Tennessee, that have previously appeared in this column, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported further information regarding the situation. With a dateline from Athens and a date from Sept. 6, readers learned, “The entire city government of Athens whose rebellious ex-servicemen violently overturned a county Democratic organization last August 1, resigned today because they said that their lives and those of their families were in jeopardy.”
“Mayor Paul Walker announced the resignation of himself and four other aldermen only about 24 hours after two shots from a mysterious, slow-moving car seen were fired into the house of Alderman Hugh Higgs, one of those who resigned.”
“The mayor and board of aldermen constitute the city government in power before and since the GI revolt in which five ex-soldiers deposed the Paul Cantrell Democratic organization of McMinn county (sic) in a wild night of ballots and bullets.”
An additional article in the same issue of the newspaper provided more information. It also carried a dateline from Athens. “Mayor Paul Walker, who with four city aldermen submitted his resignation today because they said the safety of their families had been threatened, definitely turned down a Chamber of Commerce plea to stay in office ‘for a while longer at least.’”
Athens is about 162 miles from Johnson City.
In other news of the day, and in a completely unrelated article, readers learned of the continuing plague of polio. “Joe Johnson Biddle, 26, former Johnson City resident, died Thursday night at 11:55 o’clock in the Veterans’ Administration Hospital of infantile poliomyelitis.”
“Stricken with the disease on Tuesday in Knoxville, where he was manager of the E.T.&W.N.C. terminal, Biddle was brought to the Mountain Home hospital by ambulance on Wednesday night, and although his condition was not considered critical, a lapse occurred Thursday night and death occurred.”
A graduate of Science Hill High School and an alumnus of the University of Tennessee, Biddle was also a veteran of World War II, serving 4 1/2 years with the Navy in the North Africa and Pacific theaters.
The Veterans’ Administration Hospital and Mountain Home Hospital are now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
As a reminder, polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Sept. 7, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Noah Johnson, Greene Valley Subdivision, reported to city police the theft of an 8-track stereo type player from his car. The unit was taken sometime Sunday night from the car parked in the Memorial Hospital parking lot, and was valued at $80.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
According to www.in2013dollars.com, eighty dollars in 1971 is now worth approximately $539.
Sept. 7, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an over-the-masthead boxed announcement, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “”Due to technical difficulties, today’s issue of the Johnson City Press will be missing some of the normal Saturday features. Complete stock and mutual fund listings will be absent, as will the weekly roundup of the television soap operas.”