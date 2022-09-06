Sept. 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five year ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel news reported that ”Gov. Taylor has joined his family at Johnson City.”
The newspaper also alerted readers that “A falling tree near Mosheim killed Alex Campbell and seriously injured Robert Melton.”
Readers also were informed that “Manager John N. Adams of the Carter County Pyrite mines, has returned from the east and will push the work.”
Mosheim is located in Greene County.
Pyrite is also known as fool’s gold.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The Chronicle expects to see the city government changed to the Commission Manager Plan upon the expiration of the terms of office of the present commission next summer. If you are not familiar with the details of the Commission Manager Plan then watch for articles upon the subject which will appear in this newspaper from time to time.”
Sept. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Sept. 5, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Carter county school children, approximately 8,646 strong, were enrolled at the opening of school this week, about 7,000 in the county schools and 1,646 in the city schools.”
“Supt. T.A. Dugger of the city school system said that approximately 200 more students will be enrolled this year over last year’s figures.”
Sept. 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding a kidnapping which had initially been in the news earlier in the year. Paulette Hazel, with the P-C Jonesboro Bureau had the byline. The dateline was Greeneville. “Trial of three men charged in the January kidnapping of a Johnson City woman began yesterday in U.S. District Court with the victim, Mrs. Betsy Ludwig, 24, testifying most of the day.”
“On trial are Richard M. Miller, Bluefield, W.Va., and Charles E. Stacy and Roger L. Hagy, both of Welch, W.Va.”
“Relating the events of Jan. 18 and 19 in a clear voice, Mrs. Ludwig, wife of Michael Ludwig, testified she had put her clothes in a washer at a coin-operated laundry on Browns Mill Road around 7:30 p.m. when she noticed a car with three occupants drive by.”
“Mrs. Ludwig, alone in the laundry at the time, said that in a few minutes a man walked in and made some comment about the weather.”
“’I turned to put my money in the machine and the next thing I knew, a knife was at my throat and the man had his arm around my waist,’ she said.”
“Mrs. Ludwig, identifying Hagy as the man with the knife, testified he then threatened her, saying, ‘You had better come with me or I’ll kill you right on the spot.’”
“Hagy forced her out to her car and on discovering it locked, cursed her, saying ‘Damn you, why didn’t you get the key?’ At that time, Mrs. Ludwig noticed another car off to the side with two occupants in it, she said.”
“After getting the keys, Ms. Ludwig was forced to get in the car, along with Hagy and drive away. They started toward the Bristol-Kingsport Highway following the car which had been parked beside them.”
“When she asked Hagy why he was kidnaping her, he replied, ‘You’ll find out.’”
“She attempted to flash her car’s lights at a passing police car but was warned by Hagy to look straight ahead and not make a move. During the time she was driving her car, Hagy had the knife in her side, she testified.”
“After arriving at a wooded area off the Old Bristol highway, the two men in the car she had been following grabbed her and forced her to get in the front seat between them. Hagy then got in the back seat. She identified the other two men as Miller and Stacey (sic).”
“To her repeated questions as to why they had taken her, she was told to ‘stay calm and you won’t be harmed.’”
“Miller then told her that her father owed a $10,000 gambling debt.”
“When Mrs. Ludwig protested they had the wrong person since her father didn’t gamble, Miller told her ‘The ‘big boss’ knows who the girl is and if you’re the wrong one you will be sent back.’”
“The car went on through Bristol and Abingdon up to West Virginia. Several stops were made for gas and more beer, and at each stop she was warned not to say a thing and to keep still.”
“During this time, she said, the knife was flashed around by each of the defendants with gestures made to her neck with a lot of cursing. Miller showed her some bullets and told her he was a very good shot. However, she never saw a gun, she said.”
“Mrs. Ludwig said she kept pleading with the men to let her go and asking them why they wanted her. They continued replying, ‘You’ll find out.’”
“After spending part of the night beside a railroad track, the men drove to a construction site in Bluefield, W.Va., to allegedly pick up a check for Hagy. That morning when the men talked about taking her to Canada, Mrs. Ludwig told them she would not go and again pleaded with them to free her.”
“The men decided to let her out somewhere and drove around to different places including a stop at Stacy’s sister’s house. Stacy then decided she would need warmer clothes and the three men took her to a discount store. Hagy and Stacy picked out a pair of slacks and a sweatshirt which Mrs. Ludwig put on over the clothes she had on.”
“Near Grundy, W.Va., the men let Mrs. Ludwig out, gave her some money and asked her ‘to give us time to get away.’”
“A coal truck driver stopped and took her to a telephone. Relating that she was still scared, Mrs. Ludwig said she stayed close to the passenger’s door and only told the driver she had car trouble.”
“Upon reaching the telephone, she called the highway patrol and went across the street to a restaurant to wait where a waitress helped her.”
“The trial continues today with the prosecution expected to offer more witnesses.”
“Jury selection was completed in court by 10 a.m. yesterday. A jury of 11 men and one woman was chosen — plus two alternates. During jury selection, Judge Charles Neese excused one prospective juror, the prosecution excused six and the defense excused 10.”
“Mrs. Ludwig’s parents, Johnson City School Superintendent and Mrs. C. Howard McCorkle of Johnson City were present in the courtroom yesterday.”