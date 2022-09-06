Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five year ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel news reported that ”Gov. Taylor has joined his family at Johnson City.”

The newspaper also alerted readers that “A falling tree near Mosheim killed Alex Campbell and seriously injured Robert Melton.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

