Sept. 6, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Jonesboro, reported to readers, “Weldon Devault, the democratic nominee for the legislature from this county, attended the big Bob Taylor speaking here last Monday. Mr. Devault is a young man and still makes his home with his father, Valentine Devault, out on Watauga river (sic), where Mr. Beane built the first house in what is now Tennessee, back in 1709, and some of the logs taken from the old Beane cabin were used in building Mr. Devaults’ smokehouse, which is still standing. Down the river a few miles from the Devault place, at the confluence of the Holston and Watauga rivers (sic), is where old Fort George stood, back in the early settlement of the country. Up the Watauga some miles at Sycamore shoals (sic) was another fort called Fort Lee.”
In a different story in the same newspaper, there was another item also from Jonesboro. “Hon. R.L. Taylor and Hon. Geo. N. Tillman, candidates for Governor, will open the canvas here with a joint discussion Sept. 15. As this will be the only town east of Knoxville where there will be a joint discussion between the gubernatorial candidates, there will doubtless be an immense crowd here on that occasion to hear them.”
Additionally, in the same newspaper and also on the same date, but with a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “DeLong Rice, the private secretary of ex-Gov. Taylor, has gone to his home at Winchester, Tenn. Mr. Rice has many friends here, who regret his departure. He has a book in preparation entitled ‘Bob Taylor’s Tales.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1896.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about what ladies were wearing in Johnson City. “Though they have been wearing ‘em for some time while on duty at the various manufacturing plants, not until yesterday were girls seen on the streets here wearing overalls. A covy (sic) of pantaletted patriots parading the streets shortened the breath of a fat and otherwise man yesterday afternoon when they strolled down the main lane of the town.
“At the Harris Manufacturing plant the ladies have been donning overalls in which to work for over a year, but it was not until Monday of this week that the American Cigar Box Lumber Company fell for the innovation, and as that plant is located nearer the business section than some of the others, the war girls have lately attracted the attention by coming on the street in the male attire they have assumed during war times.
“Notwithstanding the citizenship has become familiar through the movie mediums and the Sunday supplements and magazine pages with the march of progress, they turn to rubber when the pictures they have seen materialize before their eyes and walk unconcernedly along the sidewalks in front of them. It will take a few days for the male of the species to get an eyeful, and adjust their cosmos but by and by they will revert to the habit of glancing casually toward the top of the taller buildings when milady boards a street car, just as of yore. C’est la guerre.”
C’est la guerre is a French phrase referring to war.
Sept. 6, 1921: A hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported, “Johnson City Lodge No. 117, National Defenders, became an established fact, when Mr. J.W. Elliott, of Knoxville, the founder of the society, officially instituted the lodge and delivered the charter, in the municipal auditorium. Previous to the institution of the lodge, Mr. Elliott delivered an address in which he fully explained the purpose of the National Defenders and what it had already done and stressed some very striking innovations that the organization incorporates in its working plan.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any of the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 6, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Housing problems for several veterans and their families may be partially solved through a plan provided by five ex-service men — Ed Garland, Harry Range, Charles Bolton, J. Richard Fenn and James A Wheeler — and endorsed last night by city commissioners in a meeting in the commission chamber.
“Through L.L. Cuison, an attorney acting for the five men, city commissioners were requested by the Federal Housing Authority to secure an enabling resolution endorsing the movement.
“The quintet has applied for a charter of incorporation under the name of Johnson City Housing Association. It is to be a non-profit organization set up to aid ex-service men in the acquisition of homes in or near Johnson City. Family dwelling units are to be purchased at Copeland Park, Newport News Va., and removed here.”
Sept. 6, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought news of the death of a prominent Bristol, Virginia, resident. With a dateline from Bristol, Virginia, readers learned that “A prominent civic and church leader, Mrs. C.E. Parks Sr., 11 Long Crescent Drive, died Saturday night in Bristol Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
“Mrs. Parks was the mother of C. Erskine Parks Jr., vice-president and treasurer of Parks-Belk Co., and the widow of C.E. Parks Sr., former president of the firm.
“She was active as a member of Central Presbyterian Church., Tanaxi Club of Bristol, the D.A.R., and Huguenot Society of Virginia.
“Survivors include one daughter, Mrs. Mills Taylor, Winston-Salem, N.C.; one son, C. Erskine Parks, Jr., Bristol; two sisters, Mrs. Will Clark, High Point, N.C., and Mrs. J.J. Williams, Essex, N.C.; one brother, the Rev. John E. Cunningham, Lynchburg, Va.; seven grandchildren.”
Sept. 6, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City’s teens want a center all their own to keep them off the street and out of trouble, several said in a meeting Thursday at Columbus Powell Center.”
“‘I hope we see a place for teens around 13-19 where we can go and have fun, participate in good activities that we don’t get in trouble for,’ Science Hill High School student Jennifer Conley said. ‘We won’t have to have drugs or alcohol or violence or anything like that.’
“As part of an effort to eliminate significant gang activity here before it starts, the Community Collaborative Council invited teens to the meeting to ask them what services and programs young people need to keep them out of trouble.
“About 25 teens showed up, and support for a teen center was unanimous.
“‘I know a lot of kids that I talk to want dancing, and dancing never goes out of style,’ Jennifer said. ‘They want places where they can shoot pool, play video games — just a place where you can socialize with your friends, listen to music, and have fun.’
“Jennifer said programming should be varied enough to keep teens coming, so the effort to develop it is not wasted.
“’It needs to be a place where kids can go, have someone to talk to, meet new people and have a variety of activities, so it doesn’t get old and people won’t stop coming,’ she said.”