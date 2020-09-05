Sept. 5, 1857: Aaron Alexander Ferguson was born. He attended Boones Creek Seminary, but when Milligan College was founded as Buffalo Male and Female Institute, he entered and later graduated with honors in the first class. He was the first preacher to graduate there. He was minister of First Christian Church from 1899 until 1903. For many years, he was a trustee of Milligan College. Away from home, he was often mistaken for William Jennings Bryan, whom he resembled in his appearance and manner.
Sept. 5, 1877: Stockholders of the ET&WNC Railroad met. J.G. Fell replaced George Richards on the board. “The only business transacted was a motion by the stockholders to extend the time allowed for the railroad to be put into operation. Two years had passed since the Chancery Court had approved the purchase of the railroad, and absolutely nothing had been done. An appeal was to be made at the next court session for an extension. The stockholders did not meet again until May 22, 1879.
Sept. 5, 1879: The annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches met began at Liberty Church in Johnson County.
Sept. 5, 1911: Emanuel Johnson was fined $2 for fighting on the street. Court records noted that Mr. Johnson was “not aggressor” and the fine was suspended.
Sept. 5, 1951: A Johnson City Police cruiser rammed a fire plug and and a tree on West Walnut Street. Patrolman Newt Littleton was driving. Patrolman Paul Bashor was his passenger. Littleton told a wrecker service he had fallen asleep at the wheel and lost control. Neither patrolman was injured.
Sept. 5, 1956: Joe Shipley's Grocery had opened in a new location on the corner of West Market and Montgomery Streets. The building still stands.
Sept. 5, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Mrs. Jim Speropulos of West Maple Street had recently “told police two large flower urns were missing from her front porch…” The story continued, “Detective Sgt. Louis Auer reported her recovered the articles about four houses down the street from Mrs. Speropulos’s house where pranksters had apparently moved them during the night.”
Sept. 5, 1961: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Arthur C. Rollins, 49, was admitted to Veterans Hospital yesterday afternoon after he was found lying in a shed of the old Farmers and Merchants Tobacco Warehouse on E. Fairview Ave. Rollins told officers he had not eaten in nine days. He is listed in satisfactory condition.”
Sept. 5, 1962: The Press-Chronicle published an image of Science Hill High School students crossing the pedestrian overpass. The iconic footbridge was razed in 2018.
Sept. 5, 1977: Carter County Sheriff George Papantoniou had recently been ticked by the Elizabethton police for improper parking on the Elk Avenue bridge. He was charged with parking on a yellow line and on the sidewalk – and ordered to appear in City Court that Saturday to answer the allegation.
Sept. 5, 1979: Tom Hodge, writing in his column in the Press-Chronicle reported how he had recently been awakened around 3 a.m. by a wasp that had somehow gotten in his bed and stung him several times.
Sept. 5, 1990: The Johnson City Press reported, “Carter County sessions Court Judge Richard Gray said Tuesday he is working to develop a sentencing policy to include alternative sentencing for first offenders.” The article further states, “Gray made it clear during his first day on the bench Tuesday that drug- and alcohol-related first offenders will be placed on probation and repeat offenders will face tougher sentencing.”