Sept. 5, 1889: According to The Comet, “Sam. D. Butler, a barkeeper, shot and killed A. J. Campbell, at Jonesboro, yesterday afternoon. Campbell was in Butler’s saloon drunk. When ordered to go out, he did so, but stopped on the pavement and cursed Butler for his inhospitality. Butler stepped behind the bar to get his pistol and walking to the door shot him three times, killing him instantly. Butler waived examination and went to jail.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1889.
Sept. 5, 1891: The Comet reported, “Messers. Campbell and Langley, accompanied by Mr. Roan, came to the city yesterday and were taken to points of interest by Prof. W.A. Kite.”
“Mr. Campbell is from Chicago, and is looking up data for a special edition of the World’s Fair Advocate, solely in the interest of Johnson City.”
“The company had a pleasant drive of it, and were shown many things of interest by the professor.”
“The advertisement which these gentlemen propose to make of the city will be of great benefit, no doubt. It is their intention to make an illustrated write-up.”
“Professor Kite should not fail to give them all points relative to the big stump.”
Chicago hosted the World’s Columbian Exhibition in 1893, so this trip was in preparation for it.
Sept. 5, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported information about several organizations in Johnson City. “The Mothers Association of Columbus Powell School will meet Friday afternoon at the school building at 3 o’clock. All mothers are urgently requested to be present.”
“The Children’s Auxiliary U.D.C. will meet with Mrs. S.G. Gilbreath Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Every member is urged to be present.”
“Mrs. W.J. Barton will entertain the members of the Monday Club Friday afternoon at her home on Unaka Avenue.”
Sept. 5, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Snodgrass and son, Andes Snodgrass, left yesterday for their home in Johnson City, Tenn., after spending several days here, visiting at the home of G. H. Galloway.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers printed in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 5, 1943: Caused by the shortages imposed by World War II, rationing had reached the offices of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The PRESS-CHRONICLE has reached a point where it has become necessary to accept subscriptions only if a cancellation has been received from a subscriber already on the lists.”
“Effective today it will be possible to place the names of a new subscriber on our lists only in event an old subscriber has failed to renew or keep his present subscription current. This applies to all types of subscriptions except individual mail subscriptions for men and women in the armed forces, or in auxiliary uniformed war services, in this country or abroad.”
“We deem this step more advisable than a further reduction in the news features and editorial content ... The public is entitled to as complete coverage of the happenings of the day as is humanly possible for us to present. We shall continue to strive to improve the already high standards of news, features and editorial content of the papers.”
“We hope we won’t have to ration or curtail the advertising that is tendered for our columns. We recognize the news value of advertising as well as the large part it plays in our American way of life.”
“SHARE YOUR PAPER WITH YOUR NEIGHBOR…..HE MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SECURE A COPY.”
Sept. 5, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date from Sept. 4, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Dr. George Gallup, director of the American Institute of Public Opinion, New York, was a visitor here Tuesday enroute from a vacation in the Smokies to the East.”
“Gallup, famous for his cross section poll in political campaigns, in a visit to the office of Vernon Sims, agricultural agent of Johnson county (sic), sought information on the people, the county’s history, settlement, climate and the growing of beans in the area.”
“Particularly interested in the picking of beans, Gallup, who also visited in Watauga dam site, plans to return here in October or early next spring.”
Sept. 5, 1951: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Paul Crumley, president of the Retail Merchants Association here announced that all retail stores would be closed at noon today. He said grocery stores would remain open.”
“The summer policy of closing at noon each Wednesday is expected to be continued through September. Stores closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.”
Sept. 5 of 1951 fell on a Wednesday.
Sept. 5, 1968: In an article on the front page, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Eugene E. Roth yesterday was elected president of the Kiwanis Club, succeeding Fred Lockett.”
“Other officers are George Kelly, first vice-president, John Clack, second vice-president, and L.W. McCown, treasurer.”
“Elected to the board of directors are Paul Clark, Ernest Cross, Kent Herrin, Tom Hodge Harry Jones and Eddie Williams.”
“Dr. Carroll Long, local surgeon who has served as a medical missionary in Alaska and India for the past two years, told the club of conditions in those two areas.”
Sept. 5, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers saw an aerial view of part of Johnson City. “Here the sprawling complex of East Tennessee State University (foreground) and the Veterans Administration Center in left background This location would form the nucleus of a joint medical school under a bill pending in the Senate which would relieve the pressing health needs of the region covering a seven-state section of the nation.”
Sept. 5, 1996: AAA offered readers advice for car safety, which is just as relevant today as it was 25 years ago, when it was printed in the Johnson City Press. “High winds and heavy rains associated with hurricanes and tropical storms can create dangerous driving conditions. The American Automobile Association offers some tips to help motorists safely navigate roads during stormy weather.”
“Make sure your vehicle is equipped with the proper emergency equipment, including a working flashlight and flares or reflective triangles. A cellular phone is useful for summoning emergency assistance.”
“Do not drive during a severe storm unless it’s absolutely necessary. If caught in a storm and conditions become too dangerous, pull the vehicle off the road until conditions improve.”
“High winds can hinder vehicle handling, particularly for vans and trucks. Slow down and drive with extra care, especially while traveling over bridges.”
“After the storm, check traffic reports for the location of closed or flooded roads. Avoid driving in storm-damaged areas. Downed power lines and debris can be hazardous long after the wind and rain stop.”