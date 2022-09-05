Sept. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 4. Readers learned that “At the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest an entertainment was given Friday evening complimentary to their brother, Andrew Earnest of Washington City. Misses Daisy Panhorst, Alice Stuart, Anna Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro, Kate Briscoe, of Knoxville, Miss Wilson of Philadelphia, Miss Tomlinson of Bristol, and Miss Sue Woods, W.H. Sevier of Jonesboro; J.A. Summers, George Wofford, Lt. Wood, Sam Williard, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Mathes, Rev. and Mrs. Lander and Rev. Herndon enjoyed the hospitalities of the Earnest home.”
“Miss Lizzie Carr entertained a gay party of young ladies and gentlemen who called at her home last Wednesday evening, much to her surprise. Miss Carr was equal to the occasion, however, and entertained the party in good style.”
“Harry L. Williams has been reappointed as special pension examiner for this district. Mr. Williams was discharged by mistake some months ago.”
“The graded schools will open for work next Monday with a full corps of teachers. Prof. S.C. Brown, superintending.”
“Mr. and Mrs. F.B. St. John are visiting Mrs. St. John’s mother at Sweetwater.”
“Misses Gertrude Weller, Pearl Hinkle, Hassie Lusk and Kathline Simcox have gone to Unaka Springs.”
“Mrs. C.E. Paton and daughter, Miss Minnie, have returned from a two weeks’ visit at Telford.”
“Mrs. Dr. Broyles and children have returned from Doves, where they visited relatives for a week or two.”
“Miss Bessie Masengill, of Bluff City, has been the guest of Miss Lois Brown this week. Miss Brown left yesterday for Morristown, where she will teach.”
The newspaper also reported news from Jonesboro, and with a date of Sept. 4. “Rev. William H. Osborne, of Tampa, Fla., is visiting his aunt, Mrs. John D. Cox. Mr. Osborne was formerly pastor of the Jonesboro Baptist Church.”
“Hon. S.M. Arnett, of Johnson City, was here this week, looking after the interests of the Washington County Historical Society, and arranging for a meeting here next Monday.”
“Little Raymond, an 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. James McPherson, died of diphtheria on Thursday afternoon.”
“William R. Sevier will have charge of the High School at Limestone the coming session.”
“Miss Gertrude Mason has accepted the position of music teacher at Fall Branch academy this session.”
“The synod of Tennessee will hold the regular annual meeting in the Second Presbyterian church of Jonesboro, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 5.”
“The electric lights here are now an insured success. They have been in operation for over two weeks, and have undoubtedly come to stay.”
The newspaper also carried news from Mountain City, with a dateline from there. The date was Sept. 4. “Lars Hendricksen went to Briston (sic) on business this week. He will visit his father at Roan mountain, before he returns home.”
“A.R. Donnelly, who has been in Texas some two years, has returned home.”
“R.H. Shawn, of Little Doe, has been honored by being elected president this year of the Columbia Literary Society of Carson and Newman college at Mossy Creek.”
“The Watauga Baptist association convenes at Doeville Sept. 7., and will continue in session three days.”
“Recent rains have increased the prospect for a good corn crop in this vicinity.”
Elizabethton was also in the news, as indicated by the following news articles that carried a dateline from there, and a date of Sept. 4. “Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln, of Marion, have been visiting Judge Dungan’s this week.”
“Col. Toncray, accompanied by several capitalists, returned from Boston and Washington, where he has been in the interest of this community.”
Miss Bessie Masengill continued to be in the news, as we learn by reading that “Miss Bessie Masengill, of Bluff City, is visiting here.”
“Company D, in command of Capt. J.W. Weeks, left Thursday for the Centennial. The company is composed of thirty-six men, all well drilled. Dr. D.J. Smith accompanied them as surgeon.”
“Capt. H.F. Perry has been appointed roadmaster of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad.”
“J.J. Argell is recovering from a serious illness.”
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Unaka Springs is located near Erwin.
Telford is a community in rural Washington County, as are Limestone and Fall Branch.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Little Doe is a community in rural Johnson County, as is Doeville.
Carson and Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University. Mossy Creek was a community in Jefferson County; it is now known as Jefferson City. Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Sept. 4. Readers learned that “Governor Alf Taylor delivered a forceful address to a packed audience at the court house auditorium today at 1 o’clock, defending and recounting his record as chief executive of the State. As at every other point at which he has spoken during his campaign he was enthusiastically received by every one.”
“In reviewing his stewardship the Governor stated that he had been unable to fulfill some of his campaign pledges because of the existence of an unfriendly legislature. He, however, was most encouraging in his outlook for the future, and assured his (several indecipherable words) of an abundant indication of legislation for 1923 that would enable him to carry out the plans as given in the campaign.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Recommended Videos