Sept. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 4. Readers learned that “At the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest an entertainment was given Friday evening complimentary to their brother, Andrew Earnest of Washington City. Misses Daisy Panhorst, Alice Stuart, Anna Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro, Kate Briscoe, of Knoxville, Miss Wilson of Philadelphia, Miss Tomlinson of Bristol, and Miss Sue Woods, W.H. Sevier of Jonesboro; J.A. Summers, George Wofford, Lt. Wood, Sam Williard, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Mathes, Rev. and Mrs. Lander and Rev. Herndon enjoyed the hospitalities of the Earnest home.”

“Miss Lizzie Carr entertained a gay party of young ladies and gentlemen who called at her home last Wednesday evening, much to her surprise. Miss Carr was equal to the occasion, however, and entertained the party in good style.”

