Sept. 4, 1890: The Comet reported several items regarding area residents, as well as a thinly-veiled advertisement.
“Col. John B. Stokeley died at his residence Monday morning at 11 o’clock of typhoid fever.”
“Mr. John W. Hunter is expected to return from New York Saturday. He has been East for two weeks purchasing a full stock of dry goods.”
“On Thursday night, the 21st., ult., Mr. James K. McCourry and Mrs. Edmonia Murray were united in marriage by Acting Justice H. C. Hart, at the residence of Mr. B. F. Murray.”
“Miss Lisa Keicher, daughter of Ireneus Keicher, died Sunday night of fever. This is the fourth death in that family within the last six months.”
“Dr. N. T. Dulaney, of Bristol, assisted by Drs. Cox and Miller, of Johnson City, performed a difficult operation for varicocilia (sic), on a young man named Taylor, living near Johnson City, last Thursday.”
“The Johnson City base ball team went down to Greeneville last Thursday to play a series of three games with the ‘Carteres.’ The first game was called, on account of darkness, with even score, and the last resulted in a victory for our boys by a score of 17 to 6. Only two games were played on account of rain.”
“Mrs. T. H. H. Lusk died last Saturday of consumption. Interment in the City cemetery Sunday afternoon. She leaves a husband and five children to mourn their loss, besides many friends.”
“If you want to make your children happy, and don’t want them to return from school and not know Johnson City send The Comet to them, that they may keep posted.”
Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
“Ult.” is an abbreviation meaning in the previous month.
According to a local retired physician, varicocele is a condition characterized by swollen, painful veins, similar to hemorrhoids.
We now know consumption as tuberculosis.
Sept. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Miss Pearl Painter returned to her home at Johnson City after visiting her sister, Mrs. W. M. Vines.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Sept. 4, 1912: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The Summers-Parrot Hardware Co., of Johnson City, has arranged a reception room for merchants and visitors who come to the city. Conspicuous signs and pictures adorn the same rooms, where comfortable seats await those who wish to rest while there.”
The Herald and Tribune is still in publication in Jonesborough. The city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1912.
Sept. 4, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a date from Sept. 2, and a dateline from Elizabehton (sic), Tenn. Readers learned that “The ‘Watauga Association’ will convene at Carter on Stoney Creek, next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rev. J. K. Haynes of Elizabethton will preach the annual sermon on Thursday. It is understood that they have an unusually interesting program and large crowds are expected from both Johnson and Carter counties. Folks at Carter are noted for their hospitality and they have made provisions in care for all visitors and for dinner on the grounds.”
Stoney Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
Sept. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Tuesday was what could be termed ‘a big day’ at the city recorder’s office in the municipal building, according to E. J. Quillen, city recorder.”
“Following the long holiday week-end, Johnson Citians were lined up at the city office to obtain their automobile registration tags. The registration fee was due and payable on September 1, Quillen said.”
“Municipal taxes for 1947 were also due and payable on September 1. City taxes paid during September are allowed one per cent discount, the city recorder reminded.”
Sept. 4, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The first day of school yesterday in Johnson City saw a total of 6,043 students trooping into the classrooms, 58 more students than last year.”
“Supt. C. Howard McCorkle said 5,560 are enrolled in regular grades, 338 in kindergarten, and 145 in special education classes.”
“McCorkle said the first-day total enrollment last year was 5,985.”
Sept. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The fog of this morning was to change to partly cloudy skies later in the day and there is a 60 per cent chance of showers.”
“Today’s high should be near 80.”
“Variably cloudy skies are forecast for tonight and tomorrow along with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low tonight near 60, high tomorrow near 80.”
“The record high for this date was 99 in 1954, the record law 45 in 1952.”
“Despite heavy rains which fell early yesterday evening, no particular high water situations were reported in Johnson City. The Weather Bureau recorded six tenths of an inch for the preceding 24 hours.”
On the same day, readers also learned that “A Johnson Citian, John B. Shanks, vice president of Gordon’s, Inc., was one of five new directors elected to 3-year terms in the Production and Cot Division of the Southern Furniture Manufacturers Association.”
Sept. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Press Lifestyles Editor Cindy Tipton, readers of the Johnson City Press learned more about Princess Diana. “In the days since Princess Diana’s death, one constant in the reports chronicling her life has been her humanitarianism.”
“Footage of Diana cradling AIDS-stricken infants or visiting land-mine victims has been interspersed with interviews of people who invariably comment on Diana’s empathy.”
“Maxine Phillippi is one of those people.”
“The Erwin native met Princess Diana at an International Red Cross benefit for land-mine victims held June 17 in Washington, D.C.”
“Phillippi and her late husband, Paul, who was assistant director of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, in the 60’s, have had a long involvement in community work. Because of that, Phillippi said she was especially glad to have an opportunity to express her admiration of Diana’s compassion.”