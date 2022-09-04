Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 4, 1890: The Comet reported several items regarding area residents, as well as a thinly-veiled advertisement.

“Col. John B. Stokeley died at his residence Monday morning at 11 o’clock of typhoid fever.”

