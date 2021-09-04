Sept. 4, 1890: The Comet informed readers that it had “direct information that work will commence on the new roller process flouring mill within the next ten days. Messers Brown & Riddle, the proprietors, have contracted for the erection of the plant, and the contractors will arrive about the 8th of this month. The mill will be equipped with the latest and most improved machinery and will have a capacity of 185 barrels of flour per hour. The mill will be ready for business as soon as money and men can erect it. Another evidence of the advantages of Johnson City.”
Sept. 4, 1912: The Herald and Tribune alerted readers, “L.M. Dykes, M.D., D.C., has opened offices in the Miller building (Main Street) Johnson City, Tenn., for the practice of osteopathy. Dr. Dykes is a graduate of the American School of Osteopathy, Kirkville, Mo., also a graduate of Georgia College of Medicine and Surgery, Atlanta, Ga., and has had several years practical experience in Bristol and surrounding territory. Dr. Dykes uses the very latest methods and discoveries of osteopathy and has been eminently successful in treating acute, nervous and chronic diseases.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1912.
Sept. 4, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Pine Bluff Daily Graphic reported information about a murder in Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Sept. 3, readers learned, “Elijah Green, 42, engaged for years as a barber in the hospital before the soldier’s home was converted into a federal tubercular sanitorium, is dead, and Bartley Miller, a young ex-serviceman recently expelled from the institution is in jail as a result of a shooting affray here late today when the two men are alleged to have resisted arrest with knives.”
“Green was shot through the body by Charley Goff, a sanitorium sentry, and died a few hours afterwards in a local hospital. Goff declared he believed that Green was about to kill Sam Dixon, a Johnson City policeman with whom he was grappling and fired when the policeman’s gun fell out of its holster. Dixon and Sheriff Walters, who was with him, were slashed with knives during the scuffle, Walters suffering painful though not serious cuts about the back of the neck.”
“Miller was given a preliminary hearing before a magistrate soon afterwards charged with felonious assault with intent to kill. In default of bond in the sum of $2,000 he was committed to jail.”
“Mrs. Green, wife of the dead man, said that her husband had threatened her life a few nights ago, and that he and Miller had been drinking heavily.”
“The fight took place in a house near the national soldier’s home reservation.”
Two thousand dollars in 1921 is now worth approximately $30,503, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The national soldier’s home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Pine Bluff Daily Graphic was a newspaper published in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, from 1893 until 1942. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 4, 1939: Horrible, big, black, bold headlines greeted readers of the Johnson City Press: “Terrific Attack Opens Along German Border.”
Sept. 4, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Barter Theatre players will present Noel Coward’s drama, ‘Blythe Spirit’ at 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, at Junior High School auditorium in Johnson City.”
“The presentation is being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of King’s Mountain Post. Tickets may be obtained by calling Miss Edith Barton or any Auxiliary member.”
Sept. 4, 1953: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of the polio epidemic. “Two patients were discharged from the polio ward of Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon according to hospital authorities, and there was one admission.”
“June Williams, 12, 7070 Orleans, (Johnson City) was listed as the latest polio patient.”
“Mrs. Florine Shelton, 16, route (sic) 2, Jonesboro, wife of Ervin Shelton, became a polio patient at the hospital Wednesday, and Jerry Crawford was discharged.”
“In North Carolina, the Avery County School opening has been postponed for the second time this year because of poliomyelitis. The new opening date has been set for Sept. 7 by the Board of Education upon recommendation of the district health department director.”
“The director’s recommendation was prompted by another new case of polio.”
“Peggy Pritchard, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Pritchard, Elk Park, was admitted to an Asheville hospital this week for treatment. The girl was first admitted to Grace Hospital, Banner Elk, where her case was diagnosed as polio, and later taken to Asheville for verification.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1953.
Avery County is about 28 miles from Johnson City. Elk Park is in Avery County, as is Banner Elk.
Polio can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Sept. 4, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. Blake M. Foster has been added to the medical staff at the Veterans Administration Center, Mountain Home.”
“His appointment was announced by John D. Alderman, director, yesterday.”
The Veterans Administration Center, Mountain Home, is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Sept. 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, area high school football scores from the previous evening were reported to readers in over the banner headlines on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Science Hill defeated Knox Bearden, 20 to 16.
Bristol won over Sullivan East by a score of 34 to 22.
Morristown East and Erwin tied at 7.
Greeneville beat Newport, 28 to 6.
South Greene defeated Unaka by a score of 28 to 8.
David Crockett won over Mountain City, 59 to 0.
Sept. 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Mark Rutledge and a dateline from Erwin reported, “Erwin will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American automobile by being the first stop for a group of touring vintage cars on Sept. 15.”
“The Veteran Motor Car Club of American has scheduled a stop in Erwin for its 1996 Glidden/Chrome Glidden Tour. Between 15 and 20 car owners will stop for a coffee break at Erwin City hall and display their vintage automobiles with model years between 1935 and 1971.”