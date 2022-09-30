Sept. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet brought forth news of a wedding. “Very handsomely engraved invitations have been issued setting forth their mission as follows”:
“Mr. and Mrs. William Pond Harris
Desire your presence
At the marriage of their daughter,
Florence,
To
Mr. George Torrey Wofford,
Thursday evening October the fourteenth,
Eighteen hundred and ninety-seven
At seven o’clock.
Johnson City, Tennessee.”
“As indicated the marriage will occur at the handsome suburban home of the bride’s parents, and those familiar with Mrs. Harris’ manner of entertaining, and who are fortunate enough to receive one of the above invitations, are looking forward with pleasure to an affair that will eclipse anything in our social world so far this season, the social standing of all parties concerned warranting the expectation. The bride, who has just returned from an extensive trip abroad, is a highly cultivated young lady whose many charming qualities of mind and heart nobly fit her for any home. The groom is one of our best young business men and is rapidly making an enviable name for himself in the insurance business.”
“The Comet extends congratulations and hopes the policy they are about to take out guaranteeing love, happiness and obedience may never be cancelled.”
Sept. 30, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The oldest street in Johnson City is Market street, which is built along the route of the old stage road that passed through this section leading from the East to Knoxville before there were any business houses in Johnson City, even before there was any station of any kind here.”
“It passed through the Jobe plantation, and was used before the civil war. Only a few years ago, the principal retail stores of the city were on market street, between the southern Railway and Roan street.”
Sept. 30, 1938: Another engagement was in the social news, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. With a dateline from Bristol, and a date of Sept. 29, readers learned of the “Announcement of the engagement and approaching marriage of Miss Margaret Huff, next to the youngest of the six daughters of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Huff, of King College Park, to Phil Carr of Johnson City, was made at a beautifully planned party given Tuesday by Mrs. Huff at her home ‘Atovus.’”
“In the courtesies of the afternoon Mrs. Huff was assisted by her daughters, Mrs. Raymond Darter, Mrs. Claude Garrett, Mrs. Bernard Pippin, Mrs. Willetta Childress, and Miss Mary Betty Huff.”
“Autumn flowers adorned the spacious home throughout, and bridge was played at several tables.”
“Miss Elizabeth Bush was winner of the top score prize and the floating prize was won by Miss Julia Pepper.”
“The gift to the bride-elect from her mother was a set of china in Syracuse ‘Lady Mary’ pattern, and by the bridegroom-elect’s mother, Mrs. Samuel H. Carr, Johnson City, she was presented a dozen sterling goblets.”
“The honoree was lovely in a modish fall model of black crepe. Her flowers were gardenias.”
“The announcement was uniquely made with the refreshment course. Cards inscribed ‘Margaret and Phil Carr, Oct. 11,’ were concealed in dainty heart-shaped sandwiches.”
“The guest list included Misses Ruby Hendricks, Elizabeth Bush, Frances Kensinger, Jere Bowers, Helen Martin, Julia Pepper, Kay Rutherford, Dorothy Mumpower, Katherine McGhee, Katherine Eversole, Ellen Sparger, Daisy Sparr, Eleanor Cassler, Mrs. Newton Bush, Jr., Mrs. Paul Cook, Mrs. Kenneth Taylor, Mrs. William Wilson, Jr., Mrs. Garland Creger, Mrs. John King, Mrs. Claude Dickenson, Mrs. Marviene Wilson, Mrs. Con Torbett, Jr., Mrs. Mary Lynn Lowe, and from Johnson City were Mrs. A. H. Abernethy, Mrs. Ralph B. Carr, Mrs. Samuel H. Carr and Mrs. Guy Carr.”
Sept. 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Gunner Teilmann is a patient at the University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville.”
“Mrs. W. M. Snyder of Mountain City is visiting her daughters, Mrs. Adrian Gourley of route 2, and Mrs. I. N. Reece of Milligan. Mr. and Mrs. Gourley and Mr. and Mrs. Reece recently returned home from a trip to the western states. While away they visited Mr. and Mrs. Bill Cress and family in Rapid City, S. D., Mrs. Cress is a sister of Mrs. Gourley and Mrs. Reece. The party also attended the ‘Key City’ rodeo at Sturgis, S. D., and visited the black Hills, including Mount Rushmore, before returning home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Joe L. Snyder, Memphis, and Mrs. Dale Morrison of Greeneville are visiting relatives. They came to Johnson City because of the illness of their mother, Mr. T. V. McLain, 417 West Market street.”
“Kirk Wallin, Junior Hart, Ambers Wilson and Seth Ralston left Monday for New York City to attend the World Series.”
Sept. 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought sad news of the death of a prominent citizen. “George Scharfstein, 73, John Sevier Hotel, died late Friday evening after an extended illness.”
“A native of Brooklyn, N. Y., Mr. Scharfstein was the son of the late Benjamin and Tobie Geller Scharfstein.”
“He had been a resident of the John Sevier Hotel since 1936. He was actively affiliated with Steinway Clothing Co., retiring in the early 1960s; he was a member of the B’Nai Shalom Congregation, Blountville, and was preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Moe Scharfstein.”
“Survivors include three sisters, Mrs. Rebecca Rosenblatt, Mrs. Max Walzer and Mrs. Ruth Beitel, all of Brooklyn, N. Y., several nieces and nephews, including Ben Scharfstein, Johnson City.”
Sept. 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Kevin Gantt, a 14-year-old Sulphur Springs Boy Scout, will receive an award from the Red Cross tonight for his lifesaving actions during the Sept. 5 fire that destroyed his family’s home.”
“The ceremony will take place in the Scout Hall at 7 p.m., located across the street from Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.”
“Gantt also has been nominated for the Boy Scouts of America’s Lifesaving Award, which is reviewed and awarded through the national office of the BSA.”