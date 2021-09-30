Sept. 30, 1873: The Bristol News reported gruesome news. “A citizen named Brown, near Rogersville Junction Tenn., recently, while endeavoring to climb a picket fence, lost his hold, and his neck was forced between the tops of two of the palings and he died – being literally choked to death.”
The Bristol News was published in Bristol, Tennessee, from 1865 until 1890.
Sept. 30, 1886: The Comet reported, “The Unaka Timber company talk of building a railroad from Erwin to Unicoi county (sic) to intersect with the East Tennessee, Virginia & Georgia at some point in Washington county (sic). Jonesboro is anxious to be the terminus of the road and so is Johnson City. The latter town has, hitherto, been very fortunate in achieving its aims, and if successful in this it will again reel and rejoice in the glory of another grand business boom.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1886.
Sept. 30, 1918: Many Johnson Citians were sick, according to the Johnson City Daily Staff. “Mrs. E. D. Hanks is seriously ill at her home in the Southwest Addition.”
“Misses Edith Baxter and Gertrude McCorkle who have been ill for the past week are able to be out again.”
“Miss Elizabeth Good is improving after an attack of influenza.”
“The condition of Prof. D.R. Haworth, confined to his room at the home of Mr. Frank Taylor, on Pine street (sic), was said to be about the same today. Professor Haworth is suffering from an attack of the so-called Spanish influenza or la grippe.”
“Miss Beatrice Brown is quite ill at her home on Locust street (sic).”
“Friends of Mrs. A.M. Mottern will regret to know that she is threatened with an attack of pneumonia.”
Sept. 30, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Palco News reported, “Miss Pearl Bennett left via Ellis Saturday, for Johnson City, Tenn., where she is a member of the faculty in a college. She says she likes the South better every day as its people are very hospitably inclined and she enjoys such splendid health in that climate.”
The Palco News was a newspaper published in Palco, Kansas, from 1915 until 1937. We do not have access to the newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 30, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle told readers, “E Graybeal, said to be wanted in Appalachia, Virginia, for desertion of his wife and two small children, was arrested Saturday at Roan Mountain, Tenn., by Deputy Sheriff Gouge.” The article went on to say, “Officers from Appalachia arrived in Elizabethton, Sunday, taking Graybeal to Appalachia, Va.”
Sept. 30, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle often ran a feature called, “Ten Years Ago Today” in which items of interest were reprinted from the Johnson City Chronicle ten years before. On this date in 1934, readers learned that on Sept. 30, 1924, “Heavy rains recently in the Walnut Mountain district of Carter County have made it dangerous for traffic to cross the Laurel Fork Creek on the state line highway near Hampton, it was reported today.”
“Announcement of plans for the great Inter-City meeting of Rotary to be held here on October 7 were made today. Plans are being formulated for the entertainment of about 300 members from six clubs.”
Sept. 30, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Kingsport News gave this advice: “The over-40 beauty who wants to outwit time should use as her main strategy a plan to get her full quota of sleep at night and as many catnaps as can be stolen by day.”
“The equivalent of a daytime catnap is a few minutes of horizontal inactivity.”
“But for renewing high-voltage power, which diminishes with the years, the main requirement is a ‘good night’s sleep’ seven times a week.”
The Kingsport News is now published as the Kingsport Times-News. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Monday. September 30, 1946 fell on a Monday.
Sept. 30, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, (The) “Program of the Housing Authority was described in an address by Eric Hill, executive director of the Authority, at the September meeting of the Junior Auxiliary.”
Hill mentioned that “’The first housing program was started in Johnson City in 1937.’”
“The following slate of officers were presented by the nominating committee and unanimously elected”:
“Miss Eugenia Range, president, Mrs. Stanley Black, vice president, Miss Evine Jennings, treasurer, Mrs. Charles Gordon, recording secretary; Mrs. Sara Martin, corresponding secretary, Mrs. W. J. Smith, welfare director.”
“Two delegates – Mrs. Richard Jennings and Mrs. Stanley Black – were chosen to represent the Auxiliary at the National Junior Auxiliary convention to be held November 1 -2.”
The Junior Auxiliary evolved into the Junior League.
Sept. 30, 1956: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Dr. and Mrs. Calvin V. Morgan, of North Mountain View Circle, had recently returned from New York.
In addition, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris, Jr., of North Gilmer Park, had houseguests from England.
Mrs. Agnes Clifford, who was the sister of Mrs. Tom McKee, was leaving soon for Baltimore.
Finally, Bobby Clark of Boones Creek, was “convalescing satisfactorily from brain surgery at Bowman-Gray Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.”
Sept. 30, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Carl Widner, 109 E. Watauga Ave., sustained minor burns yesterday when hot chocolate spilled on him at the Dr Pepper Bottling Co. where he is employed.”
Sept. 30, 1971: Fifty years ago today, The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the Junior Service League had recently awarded a scholarship to Mitchell Keith Poore. Mr. Poore was a second-quarter junior at East Tennessee State University; the scholarship was established by the league in 1965 with preference given to Washington County students, and it was available to any ETSU third-quarter sophomore or upperclassman who was majoring in psychology. The ETSU Psychology Department selected the recipient. The “scholarship was an outgrowth of the League’s community service to mental health.” Mrs. C.E. Goulding was the community service chairman.
Sept. 30, 1984: With a dateline of Maryville, Tennessee, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Mr. and Mrs. Paul C. Purkey … announce the marriage of their daughter, Cynthia Ann, to Eduardo Zayas-Bazan, Jr., son of Drs. Eduardo and Elena Zayas-Bazan, Johnson City.”
Sept. 30, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Science Hill High School students are operating their way through possible medical careers in a program instructors hope eventually will become a ‘medical academy’ within the school.”
“We tell the students that not everybody’s going to be a doctor or a nurse or a physical therapist, but there are lots and lots of medical professions out there,’ said Shirley Teilhet, one of two registered nurses teaching in the medical technology program.”