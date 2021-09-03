Sept. 3, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported horrific news to its readers. “A shocking accident occurred near Bell’s schoolhouse, in the 8th district of this county, last Wednesday morning. A 4-year-old son of Tom Bell, a farmer living in that community, was in the meadow with the farm hands and had both his feet cut off with a mowing machine. No particulars of the sad affair could be learned further than that the boy lost both his feet and will probably not recover.”
“LATER – The lad died from loss of blood shortly after he was carried to the house. The family and neighbors were so excited that none of them thought to bandage the bleeding stumps til the boy was so low that he could not recover. Both legs were entirely cut off just above the ankles, and the most shocking part of the incident is that in the excitement one of the feet was misplaced and up to last night had not been found. They were carried to the house and it is thought that the dog stole one of them, or possibly buried or devoured it. Diligent search is being made by everyone and it is hoped that the missing member will be found in time to be place in the grave with the little corpse.”
“The boy was standing in high weeds and the driver of the machine did not see him till the awful accident had happened.”
Sept. 3, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Marshall and children spent the week-end with Mr. and Mrs. O.R. Marshall at Morristown.”
“Mrs. Robt. Watkins has returned from an Eastern hospital where she underwent treatment for two weeks. Her friends are glad to know that she is greatly improved.”
“Judge S.C. Williams has returned from a visit with relatives in Piqua, Ohio.”
“After spending the summer in the East, Mrs. W.P. Harris has returned to Johnson City and will spend the winter with her daughter, Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford on Unaka avenue (sic).”
Sept. 3, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Unicoi, and a date of Sept. 2, reported, “An inter-city Kiwanis picnic was held at Unicoi Saturday. Johnson City and Bristol Kiwanians were guests of the Unicoi club (sic). A good program was enjoyed.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 3, 1939: Big, black, bold and ominous headlines awaited readers of the Sunday Press-Chronicle. Those headlines read: “Anglo-French Vainly Await Hitler Answer.” The sub headlines provided frightening details: “Nazi Silent on Decision as War Deadline Nears.”
In an article from the Associated Press, readers learned, “Behind the guarded doors of the Reich chancellery in Berlin apparently lay the answer to whether a general European war would start today.”
“France and Great Britain had given Germany a ‘last warning,’ occasioned by German’s two-day old undeclared war with Poland.”
“Chancellor Hitler had not yet replied.”
“Britain postponed a decision on a declaration of war — one by France would be concurrent — until today, at least, in light of eleventh hour peace proposals by Premier Mussolini of Italy.”
“Prime Minister Chamberlain told commons he had little hope the new move would alter the situation.”
“He said Britain and France would set a time limit for a German reply, and that he would report to commons today.”
In a different news item, from the same day and also in the Sunday Press-Chronicle, readers learned more information. With a dateline from London, and a date from Sept. 2, “The British cabinet held a brief midnight meeting less than three hours after Prime Minister Chamberlain in an historic session of parliament delayed a decision on a declaration of war against Germany as a result of her invasion of Poland.”
Sept. 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers, “Washington county (sic) school children, approximately 6,000 strong, registered yesterday in the county system, and those in Johnson City are planning to trek back to classrooms today.”
“While no figures were available last night, it was expected the registration in the county system would be increased, particularly in high schools, Supt. W.C. Morison said.”
“All teaching vacancies have been filled with the exception of three, according to Morison.”
“Children who attend the Johnson City schools and reside in Carter, Unicoi or Sullivan counties must pay a tuition fee of $10 a semester for the first eight grades, City Supt. John H. Arrants has announced.”
“Pupils residing outside Johnson City, but within the boundaries of Washington county (sic) , are not required to pay tuition.’ The fee for the ninth through the 12th grades is $15 a semester,’ Arrants pointed out.”
Ten dollars in 1946 is now worth about $140, making fifteen dollars in 1946 currently having the purchasing power of about $210, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 3, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to report on the vacant city manager position. In an article carrying the byline of Henry Samples, readers learned, “Mayor Vance Cheek last night announced the city will accept no additional applications for the position of city manager, adding the vacant office might be filled ‘within 30 days.’”
“In closing applications for the position Cheek set the stage for a time-consuming process of screening the 59 applicants and probably more than a little discussion among commissioners before a new city manager is appointed.”
“Cheek indicated last night the list will be trimmed to 10-12 men before actual interviewing begins.”
“Cheek said a final decision may be reached ‘within 30 days,’ but gave no indication of the process commissioners will follow, except to say that screening will begin ‘immediately.’”
Sept. 3, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Johnson City’s newest Board of Education member says all children are worth the time and effort it takes to teach them.”
“’If there is a child having difficulty,’ the Rev. C.H. Charlton said, ‘the school needs to let that parent know and talk with the parent from the point of view that we have something to help the child.”
“’That takes time. If we look at the cost in time, the advantage to doing that is great.’”
“’Our children are worth it,’ Charleton said, “’All of our children are worth it.’”
“On Aug. 20, the school board chose Charlton, minister of Johnson City’s Friendship Baptist Church and an instructor at Northeast State Technical Community College, Blountville to fill a vacant slot on the board.”