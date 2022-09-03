Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 3, 1891: The Comet reported on the activities of several area residents.

“The Misses Bayless, of Jonesboro, came to the city last evening.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video