Sept. 3, 1891: The Comet reported on the activities of several area residents.
“The Misses Bayless, of Jonesboro, came to the city last evening.”
“T. A. Love, of Bakersville, N. C., was at the Piedmont house yesterday.”
“Sheriff J. I. Hawkins, of Jonesboro, was in the city yesterday on official business.”
“Mrs. E. C. Reeves has returned from an extended visit to friends at Blountville.”
“Prof. Rolla Mathes, of Greene-ville, will assist in teaching the high school at Limestone this year.”
“Mr. Hart, of the firm Hart, Ambrust & Co., has returned from New York, where he went to lay in his stock of fall and winter goods.”
“J. H. Clouse, of Unicoi, passed through the city yesterday en route to Andover, Mass., where he will go through a course of training preparatory to entering Yale.”
“John C. Campbell, the wide-awake merchant, has returned from New York, where he entered the great wholesale buildings and loaded himself with a very fine stock of fall and winter goods. John is an experienced merchant, and is always up with the times.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1891.
Bakersville, North Carolina is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Sunday Chronicle informed readers that “The social organization of Johnson City embrace clubs and orders in almost every phase of metropolitan society. Prominent among the women’s social organization are the Bachelor Girls, Tuesday Bridge, Wednesday Bridge, Beta Pi, On S’Amuse, A. B. C., B. O. B., Sew Around Circle, Round Dozen, Country Club Card Club, LeQuestion. Social features are also included in all the city and patriotic organization of which there are about fifteen. The Country Club includes both men and women and is a member of the Southern Golfers Association. Men’s social organizations are active in all (several indecipherable words) and social features are added to the five principal civic clubs, and local lodges and chapters of and patriotic orders, of which there are more than twenty.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Sept. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City school children, 4,454 strong, were registered yesterday for the opening day of the 1947-48 scholastic year, while approximately 5,600 were registered Monday in the Washington county system, officials reported.”
Sept. 3, 1957: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Judge Ben Allen and Earl Reasor have been named as co-chairmen of the major gifts division of the 1957-58 Community Chest Drive, Charles Click, general chairman announced today.”
“Judge Allen, former vice president of the local plants, although not actively participating in chest drives in previous years, has been interested in Community Chest work since its inception. He is a former chairman of the Red Cross Chapter and has been active in civic life of the community for many years.”
“A member of the First Baptist Church, Judge Allen is also active in Boy Scout activities in the area. Earl Reasor, also a member of the First Baptist Church, is a former city commissioner and president of the Carter County Bank. Reasor has served on the ‘504’ Club of the Community Chest drive for the past several years.”
The Community Chest is now known as the United Way.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication
Sept. 3, 1963: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “David Wilson, 17, 415 Colorado St., was treated at Memorial Hospital ‘after drinking bad moonshine,’ city officers said yesterday afternoon.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Albert Hammitt, 77, 436 Garden Drive, was found dead in bed about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police reported said he apparently died of natural causes and had been dead approximately 24 hours. Neighbors reported seeing the man on Thursday. Officer Douglas Briggs investigated.”
“Walter F. Keene, 31, 904 E. Lakeview Drive, was charged with public profanity about 12:55 a.m. yesterday and released on $20 cash bond. Trial is set for Tuesday. Officers were Bill Alexander and Bob Decker.”
“Amos Kersey, 2200 N. Roan St., reported to police the windshield had been broken out of his 1971 automobile with a brick while on the parking lot at the Crow’s Nest. Officers Ron Honeycutt and John Rowe investigated the incident which happened about 1:10 a.m. yesterday.”
Twenty dollars in 1972 is now worth about $142, according to wwwin2013dollars.com.
Sept. 3, 1982: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle advised, “If you still have some playing yet to do in the summer of 1982, you’d better do it this weekend. The summer’s just about gone and Labor Day weekend is the time for the last bash, whether your pleasure is a camp in the mountains, an umbrella at the beach or a spin on the lake.”
Sept. 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Press Staff Writer James Brooks wrote in the Johnson City Press, “Dr. Samuel Humphreys is the 28th president of Washington College Academy. The former superintendent of Washington County schools and principal of University School was introduced at a press conference at the school Tuesday.”
“’I expect that next year Washington College Academy will have a full complement of students and programs, and the following year I predict that Washington College Academy will have a long waiting list of students applying for admission,’ Humprheys said.”
“Humphreys said current enrollment is off slightly this year for the school that was founded by the Rev. Samuel Doak in 1780 and is down from last year to almost 80 students. ‘But the quality of students is better,’ Humphreys said. He added that the school could handle 70 to 75 boarding students, and a total enrollment of 150 to 200 students.”
“As principal of University School, Humphreys presided over a mix of students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade. He will have a similar situation at Washington College Academy, which starts at third grade and runs through high school.”
Washington College is also a community in rural Washington County.