Sept. 29, 1870: Readers of the Herald and Tribune learned about children’s etiquette. “Always say, ‘yes sir (sic),’ ‘no sir (sic),’ ‘yes, papa’ … ’thank you,’ ‘no, thank you,’ … use no slang terms.”
Additional etiquette advice included, “Always offer your seat to a lady or old gentleman,” and “Never overlook one when reading or writing, nor read or talk aloud while others are reading.”
Finally, “Be careful to injure no ones (sic) feelings by unkind remarks. Never tell tales, make faces, call names, ridicule the lame, mimic the unfortunate, nor be cruel to insects, birds or animals.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1870. Johnson City had no newspapers in 1870.
Sept. 29, 1891: The Comet reported some recent railroad news. “The Johnson City and Greensboro Railroad has been chartered and a preliminary survey made. It is an extension of the Richmond and Danville line from Greensboro to Johnson City, via. (sic) Wilkesboro.”
The news continued, “The Johnson City and Cumberland Gap Railroad Company has been organized.”
Readers also learned that “The Southern and Western Air Line is building from Shelby, N.C., to Cranberry, to connect with our East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad.”
Sept. 29, 1907: The Detroit Free Press reported on the outcome of the Ack Hale murder trial. With a dateline of Bristol, Tennessee, readers learned “The jury in the case of Ack Hale, who is charged with the murder of Lillie Davis, as 18-year-old Bristol girl in Easthill (sic) cemetery here, on March 27, last, failed to agree today and the jury was discharged.”
The article continued, “It stood eight for hanging, three for a penitentiary sentence and one for acquittal. The trial has been in progress in the circuit court at Blountville.”
The Detroit Free Press was, and still is, a newspaper published in Detroit, Michigan. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1907. The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 29, 1921: A hundred years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “The Wednesday morning (sic) Music Club held the opening meeting of the Fall season with Mrs. Fred Moses on Watauga Avenue Wednesday. This meeting was one of the most delightful affairs of the week and was largely attended by interested and enthusiastic members. The retiring President, Mrs. Ralph Boyd and the members of the program committee; Mesdames Stapleton, G.D. Coile, John Wade and Fred Moses were hostesses. The beautiful living rooms of the Moses home were arranged exquisitely with purple and golden blossoms, carrying out the Club colors. Mrs. Lewis Smith gave a most interesting report of the Federation of Music Clubs, which she attended at Nashville in May. Mrs. Boyd, retiring President, made a beautiful farewell address and introduced Mrs. Paul Wofford, the new President, who told of the plans she had for the Club this year.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 29, 1940: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported Johnson City’s newspapers, the Press and the Chronicle, would join other members of their craft throughout America in observing National Newspaper Week Oct. 1-8.
Sept. 29, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “Lucille Shops, Inc., observing its first anniversary in Johnson City, is inviting the public to visit the store this week.”
“A special invitation is extended for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Special parties are planned, with music, fashion promenading, and refreshments to be provided.”
“Lucille, one of East Tennessee’s style centers, came into being through the enterprise of Fred Mays and R. E. Powell, widely known in retail circles of this section.”
Sept. 29, 1960: “Lovely was the word for everything – from the guests to the decorations, and there were more than 300 ladies in fashionable fall outfits who enjoyed the affair – when the Monday Club’s executive board entertained yesterday with a tea at the Allen Harris home on Orchard Place”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Sept. 29, 1967: The Johnson City Press Chronicle asked readers, “Would you believe SNOW?”
“The weatherman said it ... not us!”
“If you live at an elevation of 4,000 feet or higher, you may get some light snow during the day.”
“At lower elevations, it will be cloudy, windy and cold with a chance of light drizzle.”
“The record high for this date was 90 in 1954, the record low 33 in 1942.”
Sept. 29, 1970: Scattered frost was in the forecast according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle that day.
Sept. 29, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ownership of a large bottling plant building at West Market Street and Knob Creek Road has passed to Free Service Realty Co., Dan Wexler, Jr., president of the holding firm, confirmed today.”
“The property belonging to Rice Bottling Co., In., was sold at auction on Aug. 28 to Elihu Widener’s Inc., of Widener’s In., for $160,250. However, the Widener option was not exercised and was transferred to the Free Service interests for the same purchase figure, Wexler explained.”
“Wexler said the facility, containing more than 55,000 square feet of floor area, with several air-conditioned office spaces and extensive storage areas, said the building will be used for central warehousing purposes for the Free Service Tire Co.’s. numerous appliance stores in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The firm, now using scattered warehousing facilities was in need of a consolidated warehouse for more efficient operation, Wexler pointed out.”
“General offices of Free Service likely will be relocated there, he concluded.”
“Love Realty Co. handled the transaction.”
Sept. 29, 1991: The Item reported with a dateline of Johnson City “Mark Williams threw for three touchdowns and East Tennessee State intercepted six passes as the Buccaneers broke a seven-game losing streak with a 43-12 victory over Newberry Saturday.”
Newberry College is located in Newberry, South Carolina and is approximately 100 miles from Sumter.
The Item was a newspaper based in Sumter, South Carolina. It is now published as the Sumter Item.
Sept. 29, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported, “After nearly two years of using the initial garbage placement area, Iris Glen Environmental Center employees are ready to change spots.”
“Waste Management, which runs the regional landfill, will begin putting garbage in the second compartment in two or three weeks, said Jim Culbert, Johnson City’s environmental auditor. He said just a few items remain to be completed in that section’s construction.”
“In 1993, the state gave the city, which owns Iris Glen, a permit to put garbage in six areas in the landfill. Culbert said Waste Management probably would take bids in early 1997 for the building of the third compartment.”