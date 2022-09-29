Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Sept. 28. “Dr. J.H. Robinson died near Doeville last aStunday (sic). He was a Master Mason, and the body was buried with the usual Masonic ceremonies. A large crowd attended the funeral. The doctor’s residence was on Stony creek, in Carter county, but he was in this county on a visit and was taken suddenly ill. He was a prominent physician.”

Doeville is a community in rural Johnson County.

