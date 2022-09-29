Sept. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Sept. 28. “Dr. J.H. Robinson died near Doeville last aStunday (sic). He was a Master Mason, and the body was buried with the usual Masonic ceremonies. A large crowd attended the funeral. The doctor’s residence was on Stony creek, in Carter county, but he was in this county on a visit and was taken suddenly ill. He was a prominent physician.”
Doeville is a community in rural Johnson County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle regaled readers with news of the wedding of the governor’s son. With a dateline from Hope Farm, Loudon Co., Tennessee, and a date of Sept. 28, readers vicariously enjoyed the wedding. ‘The concluding chapter of a fox hunting romance was written here today when Gov. Alf A. Taylor united in marriage his son, David Haynes Taylor, and Miss Nell Hope, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Welcher Hope.”
“Three months ago Dave Taylor came on a fox hunt to the beautiful valley wherein nestles the Hope home. It was on this occasion that he met his future bride, a charming and popular young graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and a member of one of the oldest and most respected families of this section. It was eminently fitting that Gov. Taylor should pause in his whirlwind campaign for reelection long enough to perform the ceremony: fitting because it was his son, and because he was to bring to a happy culmination a fox hunting romance.”
“The Governor and his party motored out from Lenoir City to the Hope farm and shortly after lunch the ceremony was performed at the house.”
“After pronouncing the couple man and wife, Gov. Taylor presented the bride with a beautiful bouquet of red and white roses. ‘This beautiful bouquet was given me, with the request that I present it to the bride’ the Governor said. ‘You will note that it is made up of both red and white roses, emblematic of a rather famous political campaign. I present it to you and at the same time welcome you as a niece of the white rose and as a daughter-in-law of the red rose.’ The wedding was not attended by pomp or ceremony, only the immediate members of both families and a few friends being present. Among the witnesses to the ceremony were:”
“The father and mother of the bride; Mrs. Litton Thomas, of Knoxville, an aunt; Miss Mary Kate Prater, Sevierville, cousin of the bride; Ben Taylor, brother of the groom; Arthur Taylor, cousin; E.M. Miller, the Governor’s companion; Deadrick Harris, official ‘fiddler’ of the Governor’s party; Senator E.E. Patton, Knoxville; Robert Taylor, Knoxville, cousin of the groom, and Earl Rogers, Knoxville.”
“The bride was attired in a brown traveling suit with accessories to match and wore a corsage of lilies of the valley. After the ceremony the party motored to Knoxville, the bride and groom and Gov. Taylor and his party going to Nashville, where Mr. and Mrs. David Taylor will be guests at the Executive Mansion for a few days, later going to War Trace, Tenn., where Mr. Taylor will attend the annual State Fox Hunters’ meet. The couple will make their home in Johnson City where Mr. Taylor is in business.”
Sept. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star opined, “Now comes a rough place, an obstacle, if you please in the progress of Elizabethton. It does look like the men behind the movement to build a city here meet with all sorts of hindrances. Up there on Rip Shin mountain is a beautiful trout lake build (sic) by arduous work and years of planning by a man whose heart and soul was in the work to create something beautiful; something that would attract thousands of people from all over the nation to this land of scenic beauty. Comes now a lawsuit to drain this lake off and forget about it.”
“Major Nelson Campbell who spent years planning and building this lake, will not be discouraged by this stumbling block. Such men are not easily foiled in their attempts to do things big and worthwhile.”
“This beautiful lake is one of the outstanding pieces of work in the way of building lakes in all this section. The project is bigger than a few who would try to stop it. Such things just don’t happen that way.”
“As compared with the TVA dam, the construction is along the same lines and we are sure this obstacle will be removed and we will have this valuable asset to Elizabethton and Carter county.”
“It is unfortunate that we have to meet (several indecipherable words) come such stumbling blocks but nothing (several additional indecipherable words) that is coming our way at this time. Now the men of energy and vision who have been responsible for the splendid building of many places of attraction in this immediate area will pool their efforts and march on! It must be done.”
“This suit to do away with this lake on Rip Shin is characteristic of the history of any section that forges ahead … that looks ahead. There are awlays (sic) objections to progress.”
Sept. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an advertisement from Dosser’s, which was a department store in downtown Johnson City. The advertisement proclaimed, “The ‘Ear Piercing Man’ is Back.”
The “Ear Piercing Man,” Larry Fulmer, would be at Dosser’s Friday and Saturday, from 10 until 5. Ears were pierced free with the purchase of a pair of 14 KT. solid gold earrings for $6. Each time he visited Dosser’s, many area ladies had their ears pierced by Mr. Fulmer.
Six dollars in 1972 is now worth about $42.53, according to www.in2013dollars.com.