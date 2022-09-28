Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”
“W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
“Kern Dickens, of Johnson county, raised a stalk of corn having twelve large ears on it.”
“A barn with vehicles and stock of H.H. Brown burned at Greeneville. Loss $1,500.”
“The Bristol police force has gone into the raising of blood hounds in an extensive manner.”
“Warley Blevins was killed by a falling tree near Bristol. He was connected with Smallings’ logging camp and lived near Embreeville.”
“There have been four different colors of ochre discovered in the Stony Creek mines, of Carter county. Sixty persons are employed there at present, and it is reported that, if the ochre turns out as expected, there will be 500 at work in the mines during the next month.”
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1897 is now worth about $53,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Ochre is a type of clay.
Stony Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Johnson City has four railroad depots, operated by the three railroads. The Southern Railway has a large brick passenger station with a concrete paved shed running through the entire block, and reached by a private driveway, also a large freight depot, modeled after the Atlanta station, one of the most complete in the country. The C.C. & O. has a freight station adjoining and an umbrella shed facing the track. The E.T. & W.N.C. Railroad occupies the depot formerly used by the Southern Railway; a brick passenger station with freight depot and platform adjoining. A Union passenger station is a probability in the next few years.”
Sept. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before, which was a Saturday. The scores were on the front page.
East Tennessee State College defeated Tennessee Wesleyan by a score of 14-12.
Georgia Tech romped over Tennessee; the score was 27-0.
North Carolina defeated Georgia, 14-7.
Vandy shut out Northwestern, 3-0.
Tulane narrowly defeated Alabama, 21-20.
Duke won over North Carolina State by a score of 7-0.
California defeated Navy, 14-7.
Louisiana State defeated Rice, 21-14.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Sept. 28, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Rachel Porges, 28 Montrose Court, was admitted to Memorial Hospital yesterday after falling in the hall at the Ashe Street Court House.”
“Deputy Ed Phillips, who took Mrs. Porges to the hospital, said she fell just inside the main door.”
“She was reported in ‘good’ condition last night.”
“Two men were held for grand jury action by Juvenile Court yesterday on charges of non-support. They were Ernest Hopson and Neville Ledford, Jr., city. Bond of $250 was set by Judge Betty Culpepper.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Two hundred and fifty dollars in 1956 is now worth about $2,723, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 28, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Contracts approximating $2,000,000 are expected to in the near future by Stein-Way Clothing Co. here.”
“Phil Scharfstein of the firm said today he had been notified by military clothing and Textile Supply Agency, Philadelphia, a government contract would be awarded for 195,280 pairs of tropical blue trousers for the Air Force. That order will amount to over a million dollars, Scharfstein said.”
“The firm has also been designated apparent low bidder for supplying 76,000 pairs of tan tropical wool trousers for the Marine Corps. Value of the anticipated contract is $436,000.”
“A work force of 350 to 385 persons is normally employed at the local plant.”
Two million dollars in 1961 is now worth about $19,818,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Knoxville News-Sentinel learned about a billing error from the telephone company. “’I believe I’ve been overcharged,’ said P.E. Broyles as he handed his monthly telephone bill to a United Inter-Mountain Telephone Co. pay clerk.”
“‘Evidently something went wrong,’ said the clerk, staring at Broyles’ bill for $2359.62.”
“‘Just an honest mistake,’ said Allen Frith, manager of Johnson City’s telephone exchange. He explained that because of equipment malfunction, hundreds of long distance calls made by other persons had been charged to Broyles’ telephone.”
“The Broyles’ statement contained 147 sheets of toll calls and required 56 cents postage.”
Two thousand, three hundred, fifty-nine dollars and sixty-two cents in 1972 now has the approximate purchasing power of $16,725. Fifty-six cents in 1972 is now equal to $3.97. Both of these current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported sad news with an Erwin dateline. “Bob Whitson, 65, 1033 Carolina Ave., died Saturday, Sept. 27, 1997 at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.”
“He was a Yancey County, N.C. native and had lived in Unicoi County most of his life. Mr. Whitson was a son of the late Adler and Lina Bennett Whitson.”
“He was sheriff of Unicoi County from 1986–94 and was a member of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. Mr. Whitson was involved with the 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force.”
“He was a member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church.”
“Mr. Whitson was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.”
“Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Christine Lyle Whitson, one son, Robert Keith Whitson, one daughter, Shannon I. Whitson, Erwin, two brothers, Russell Whitson, Erwin, and Nick Whitson, Miami, three sisters, Bertha Horn, Erwin, Lucy Harris, Farmville, Va., and Cara Cox, Greenmountain, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.”