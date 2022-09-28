Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”

“W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you