Sept. 28, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of an upcoming wedding, which has been alluded to in a previous column. “Tuesday morning October 1st, at ten o’clock at the St. John’s Episcopal church (sic) will occur the wedding of Miss Carrie Lyle Summers and Mr. John Abner McCormick of Chatham, Va. Miss Summers, one of Johnson City (sic) most popular and accomplished young ladies is a graduate of Chatham Episcopal Institute and also of Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass. Mr. McCormick is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is a prominent young lawyer of Chatham, Va.”
The newspaper also reported on the state of the Spanish influenza in Johnson City. “Friends will be glad to learn that the following persons who have been ill with the Spanish influ. (sic) are improving: Misses Elizabeth Martin, Della Spencer, Martha Carr, Ruby Barlow, Nancy Weaver, Cathryne Rangely, Susy Shorter, Ruby Belle Lyle, Mildred Lyle, Helen Faulk and Julia Slack; William Couch Jr., Vistor (sic) Crouch, and James Slack.”
Sept. 28, 1921: A century ago today, the St. Petersburg Times reported news from Johnson City. With a dateline from Knoxville, readers learned, “Johnson City today defeated Greenville, 3 to 2, and won the post season series and pennant of the Appalachian league. Greenville won only one game of the series. Five victories by Johnson City concluded the uneven struggle. Three of the players on the Johnson City team are sons of Gov. A.A. Taylor.”
The St. Petersburg Times is now published as the Tampa Bay Times, in Florida. We do not have access to any newspapers in Johnson City that were published in 1921.
Sept. 28, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “Two Johnson City building tradesmen were convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and a third was acquitted on assault charges in connection with an alleged attack on Guy S. Carr, local businessman, Sept. 19, a verdict returned late yesterday by a Washington county (sic) circuit court jury at Jonesboro showed.”
“Hayden P. Humphrey, 52, a construction worker, living at 1208 Myrtle avenue (sic), was fined $100 and handed a jail sentence of 11 months and 28 days on a charge of ‘assault with intent to commit voluntary manslaughter.’”
“Humphrey’s son, Burton, also a brick mason, was acquitted of assault charges, while another brick mason, listed as Herman Lowe, Johnson City, was fined $50 for ‘assault with intent to commit voluntary manslaughter.’”
“The jury, which was occupied with the case virtually the entire day, was out about an hour before reporting.”
“Cass allegedly was attacked with a brick hammer at a new building plant being constructed at Buffalo and Maple streets (sic) for Carr and his brothers Phil, and Ralph Carr.”
“Carr was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital. The accused were first arrested by city officers, Mack Ferguson, W.C. Daniels, and E.H. Painter.”
“The argument arose from an old dispute over repairs at a local church parsonage in which the church group contended terms of the work agreement had not been met.”
“State’s attorneys, Dayton E. Phillips and Frank Hawkins, were assisted in the prosecution by Gay S. Chase, while Sam W. Price and Tom Mitchell appeared for the defense.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
One hundred dollars in 1946 is now worth about $1,400, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept.28, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news. “Three youths charged with beating an ex-city man to death during a dice game last August in Alexandria, Va., pleaded innocent at their arraignment yesterday.”
“The three are accused of beating to death and robbing Harry Griffith, 41-year-old son of Mrs. Lou Osborn, 108 Wilson Ave.”
“Charged in the case are: Robert C. Bell, 21; Lewis V. Bell, 19; and Robert D. Parson, 21, all of Alexandria.”
“Griffith was employed as a milk truck driver. He is survived by a widow and four children.”
“No trial date has been set.”
Sept. 28, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned a bit about herbs. “’Herbs that I grow in my garden’ was the topic of the program presented to the Countryside Garden Club by Mrs. Ralph Linfoot. Mrs. Linfoot said that these are the fascinating little plants that make cooks out of gardeners and gardeners out of cooks.”
“‘Most herbs need average soil and can be tucked in flower borders, a sunny spot near the kitchen door, or in a pot on the patio. Herbs are seldom bothered by garden pests, and their aroma is just as delightful in the garden as their flavor is in food. They should be used to enhance rather than dominate natural flavors,’ she said.”
“Mrs. Linfoot said that the ‘right’ herb is the one you like best. To harvest herbs, dry them or freeze them. At the close of her talk, the speaker presented various specimens of herbs from her garden.”
“During the business session, it was announced that Countryside will be the hostess club at the council meeting to be held in September at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Mrs. A.G. Hartsell will serve as committee chairman.”
“Mrs. Hazel Foster, Mrs. A.G. Hartsell, and Mrs. Stella Percy were awarded blue ribbons for floral designs. Mrs. Albert Moskopp received 2 blue ribbons and three red ribbons.”
“Mrs. Calvin Willis presided at the meeting held at the home of Mrs. R.Y. Foster. Mrs. Cecil Lilly assisted.”
Sept. 28, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Robert Houk, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “The Senate gave final approval to a resolution Friday naming the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, in honor of retiring Congressman James H. Quillen, R-1st.”
“The facility will officially be called the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, once Quillen leaves office in January. Dr. Carl Gerber, the director of the facility, said the name change will be effective Jan. 3.”
“Quillen’s name already appears on the medical college at East Tennessee State University, sections of Interstate 181 and U.S. Highway 23 and the heart treatment center at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport.”
“Dr. Gerber said it was fitting to place Quillen’s name on the facility at Mountain Home.”
“’It was the action he took in joining ETSU in the Teague-Cranston Act that secured the future of the VA medical center,’ Dr. Gerber said. ‘Today, we have one of the most modern medical centers in the VA system.’”