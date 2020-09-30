SEPTEMBER 30
Sept. 30, 1882: The Daily Chronicle, a publication in Knoxville, reported, “Col. David N. Swingle, of Johnson City, and his bride, nee Miss Ruthford, left for home on the evening train yesterday.”
Sept. 30, 1893: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on proceedings of a recent meeting of the East Tennessee Medical Society. Among the papers read was one by Dr. J.W. Cox of Johnson City. Dr. Cox’s paper was about “Legitimate Medicine vs. Quackery.” The article went on to state that “It was well received and was in accord with the views of all present.”
Sept. 30, 1905: Rev. A.M. Laughren preached the first sermon in the new sanctuary of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.
Sept. 30, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News reported of the activities of the Grizzly Club. “Open meeting of the Johnson City Grizzly Club, when they took the first of a series of daily dips planned to be continued through the year, was favored by ideal weather conditions on Sunday afternoon, when about 20 ‘grizzlies,’ with a few guests dived into Sur Joi pool and enjoyed an hour of swimming.” Some of the Grizzly Club members included Miss Bessie Cooper, Miss Mary Beasley, Miss Eula Pearl Ross, Bill BeLew, Waller Lee Price, J.G. Pitts, J. Sam Sells, Leslie T. Hart, James Long, George St. John and Guy Williams.
Sept. 30, 1948: The Freedom Train, which traveled across the United States to give citizens an opportunity to reflect on what citizenship meant to them after World War II, made a stop in Johnson City. The train began the 37,160-mile journey on Sept. 17, 1947, concluded on Jan. 22, 1949, and stopped in more than 300 cities and towns during that time.
Sept. 30, 1956: Johnson City boxers J.D. Estep, Jackie Correll and Ross Shipley were featured in the Press-Chronicle.
Sept. 30, 1958: Showing at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway were “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” and “Invasion of the Saucermen.”
Sept. 30, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A.J. Street, Rt. 1, reported the theft of a transistor radio from his car yesterday. Street told officers that two boys ransacked his car, while the car was parked in front of the Arcade Building on Main Street.”
Sept. 30, 1973: The Press-Chronicle informed readers of a change in its policy concerning advertising of X-rated movies. “Because many of its readers, particularly parents, have expressed a desire to know when a theater is carrying an X-rated movie, the newspaper will again accept advertising on these movies under certain circumstances.” The article continued, “The advertising for X-rated movies will not carry any art work. Permitted will be the name of the feature and the stars only. The rations of ‘X’ will be no larger than 18-point type; there are 72 points to an inch; thus 18-point type is quarter of an inch.”
Sept. 30, 1994: Among the movies playing at the Carmike Cinema were “Forrest Gump,” “The Client” and “The Mask.”
