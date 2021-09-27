Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City Wholesale Grocery Company have (sic) been delayed in opening their store on account of the absence of some members of the firm, but we are assured they will be ready for business in a week or two. The firm is a strong one financially, and is composed of the following gentlemen: F.A. Stratton, J. F. Gilliam, W. B. Whiteside, J. F. Crumley, J. A. Mathes and some others.”
Sept. 27, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several items with datelines from Greeneville. “Owing to the heavy downpour of rain Tuesday morning the crowd in town to hear Hon. O. N. Tillman was not so large as had been expected. Several hundred people however, listened with close attention while the republican (sic) nominee for Governor expounded the doctrines of republicanism (sic). Mr. Tillman was handsomely entertained while here by the committee of the McKinley and Hobart club (sic).”
“The opera ‘Princess Bonnie’ will again be presented by local talent with many new attractions Monday evening, the 28th inst.”
“The tobacco market opened here with the first sale on Thursday. The weather for the past few weeks has been the finest for the finishing up of the crops and the outlook for fine crops and good prices is very encouraging for his season.”
The same newspaper contained items of interest with datelines from Elizabethton. “Miss Hattie Beasley was married to James Crockett of Milligan, on Thursday last, Rev. D. G. (indecipherable) officiating.”
“J.G. Emmet lost $300 while in the republican (sic) parade on Thursday, but it was found and returned to him.”
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation for the current month, so the opera in Greeneville would take place on September 28, 1896.
Three hundred dollars in 1896 is now worth about $9,750, according to www.in2013dollars.
The Sunday Times of Chattanooga is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896, but The Comet was a weekly publication.
Sept. 27, 1916: According to the Johnson City Staff, on “Saturday afternoon – Mrs. Joe Gilmer, Mrs. Cy Lyle, Miss Jennie Crumley and Miss Kate Gilmer entertain with a reception.”
Sept. 27, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to warn readers of the dangers of the Spanish influenza. With a dateline from Washington, readers learned “Spanish influenza, sweeping through all except 13 of the army camps, and apparently beyond control of local authorities in many eastern communities, has caused a tremendous increase in the death rate of the army at home.”
“For the week ending September 20 the surgeon general’s office reported today, the death rate was 4.4 percent, compared with 2.3 percent the preceding week.”
Sept. 27, 1921: A century ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times quoted the Johnson City Staff in an editorial. “The Johnson City Staff appears to have a school problem on its hands. ‘In the matter of public schools,’ it says, ‘Johnson City needs a mayor and commissioners, a board of education and a superintendent of schools that will be on the job twelve months of the year.’ With the exceptions noted, we take it, Johnson City and its public schools are all right.”
As noted elsewhere in this column the Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The Johnson City Staff was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1921; however, we do not have access to those newspapers in our archives.
Sept. 27, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Earl Sell, county court clerk, told police last night five red hogs had been stolen from his farm near Johnson City and offered a reward of $100 for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole them.”
“The average weight of the hogs was 150 pounds, Sell said.”
“Police were also asked to be on the lookout for 20 chickens said to have been stolen last night from the home of Mrs. H. H. Lyle on Tennessee street (sic).”
“Frank Dugger, 604 Walnut street (sic), told officers early last night someone had stolen a yellow cow belonging to him, but later announced the cow had been recovered.”
One hundred dollars in 1935 now has the approximately purchasing power of $1,992, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Sept. 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Today is ROTC Day at the meeting of the Optimist Club.”
“Each Optimist will have a member of the Science Hill ROTC as his guest.”
“An interesting program has been arranged with Dr. W. R. Rigell, pastor of Central Baptist Church, as speaker.”
Sept. 27, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “U. S. Highway 11-E between Bristol and Knoxville will be closed to through traffic for a month beginning Saturday, the East Tennessee Automobile Club announced yesterday at Knoxville.”
Sept. 27, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “J. Blaine Taylor, 62 of 172 East Highland Rd., son of the late A. A. Taylor, former governor of Tennessee, died enroute to a Greeneville hospital yesterday afternoon apparently of injuries received in a fall at a Greeneville tobacco warehouse. His son, Alfred Summers Taylor, was with him at the time of the fall.”
Sept. 27, 1957: Bold headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed “School Bonds Passed 6 to 1.”
Sept. 27, 1962: Among the patients listed as having been admitted to the Jonesboro Hospital in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on September 27, 1962 were Mrs. Nettie Lee Susong of Route 3, James Clark of Limestone and A.B. Hartsock of Kingsport.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1962.
Sept. 27, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Mall at Johnson City is close to being sold, and according to sources with knowledge of the particulars, the buyer may have plans for a major expansion.”
“A due diligence review, one of the last steps in an acquisition, is currently under way.”
“Mall Manager Dewayne Patton could not comment on specifics, but confirmed the discussions. He expects the deal to close very quickly.”
“’I’m confident (any sale) would not in any way interfere with the upward direction of this shopping center,’ he said.”
“The mall was last sold in 1989 to a limited partnership that included The Church of England.”