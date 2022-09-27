By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “Unicoi county (sic) votes next Thursday on the proposition to subscribe $25,000 to the 3C’s road. If the proposition carries work will begin on the road in earnest in a short time and continue until the road is completed through the county. It is not likely the people of Unicoi will vote against their own interests, and we may expect to hear of a big majority. ‘For the subscription.’”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1888 is now worth about $780,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 27, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported sad news. “Saturday night a horse in one of Evans-Hill’s delivery wagons ran away and fell on Roan street in front of the residence of Hugh Hill and killed itself. Paul Pickel was driving and was painfully hurt. His wounds were promptly dressed by Dr. Matthews and he is doing well.”
Sept. 27, 1922: A century ago today, The New York Times provided more details about the upcoming wedding of David Taylor, the son of the Governor of Tennessee. The dateline was Johnson City, and the date was Sept. 26. “David Haynes Taylor, star catcher of the Appalachian League and son of Governor and Mrs. Alfred A. Taylor, will be married tomorrow to Miss Nellie Pope, of Lenoir, it was announced today. The Governor will perform the ceremony.”
Sept. 27, 1938: Big, bold headlines were front and center of the first page of the Johnson City Chronicle: “Europe Lines Up In Two Camps For Explosion Of War Saturday.”
September 27, 1938 was a Tuesday.
Sept. 27, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “Fire Chief Lester Geisler yesterday urged citizens to take care in burning leaves and trash near their homes. There is danger of a blaze spreading in dry weather unless it is carefully watched, the chief pointed out.”
“Grover Tipton, Dry Creek lumber worker, was reported recovering at Appalachian hospital yesterday, from blood poisoning which resulted after he stuck a splinter in his hand.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
According to a local retired physician, blood poisoning is now more commonly known as septicemia. It is extremely serious and can lead to sepsis, which can result in organ failure and death. Septicemia needs to be evaluated by a physician at the earliest suggestion of its presence so it can be immediately treated by antibiotics.
Penicillin was the first antibiotic; it was discovered in 1928. By the mid-1940s, it was a staple in every physician’s black bag. Because penicillin was thought to be the cure all, its frequent and sometimes unnecessary use caused resistant germs to appear. Thus, the cycle of stronger germs needing stronger antibiotics appeared. This continues today.
Sept. 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The John Sevier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution entertained with its monthly birthday party for patients of Ward No. 4 of the Veterans Administration Hospital at Mountain Home on Wednesday afternoon.”
“Three patients having birthdays in September were especially honored. They were O’Dell Briggs, James S. Skipworth and Robert Clevenger.”
“Games and a musical quiz featured the afternoon, with special prizes and a door prize given to the patients.”
“Refreshments were served. A large birthday cake, given by Mrs. Haynes Lancaster and Mrs. W. C. Phlegar, regent, was also cut.”
“The party committee included Mrs. George Dowdy, chairman, Mrs. Allen Harris, Jr., co-chairman, Mrs. Robert Hawkins, Martha Williams, Mrs. John Wood and Mrs. Tucker. Several Red Cross Gray Ladies also assisted with the arrangements.”
The Veterans Administration Hospital at Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Sept. 27, 1963: With a dateline from Roan Mountain, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read that “A railroad will be operated through the gorge at Hampton next year.”
“The train will carry passengers through the scenic river gorge.”
“Roan Mountain Citizen’s Club initiated the project with a committee of the group reporting at last night’s meeting that the contract to operate the train has been signed with a private corporation.”
“The corporation has local members as well as outside capital.”
“The club heard request on the successful operation of the first annual Naturalist’s Rally, which took place last weekend at Roan Mountain.”
Sept. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with the byline of Kathy Good, reported, “For the past few weeks, the officers of the Science Hill Student Council have been organizing the election of student council members for 1972-73 school year. The students who were interested in becoming candidates for a position on the council were required to submit a petition with twenty-five supporting signatures to the council officers. After this requirement had been met, each candidate could begin his campaign using his own slogans, posters, badges, etc.”
“The highlight of the campaign was last Thursday during home room when each class met and listened to the candidates present their views, tell why they were seeking office and what they hoped to accomplish if elected.”
“On Friday, Election Day, voting was done for the first time using standard voting machines. The polls were kept open from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The results were as follows: Senior Representatives: Rick Chinouth, Danny Byrd, Liz Stevens, Joy Fields and Connie Cannon. Elected to represent the Junior Class were: Joey Wallace, Jim Piston, Richard Greene, Crystal Edwards and Pat Paterson. Sophomore students elected Kim Ferguson, Angela Murphy, George Gardner, Cindy Jones and Cathy Garris to represent them.”
“The new 15-member council and the four officers have already begun to make plans for the year’s activities.”
Details of the first meeting will be included in next week’s report.”
“The first meeting of the Science Hill Parent Teacher Student Association was Monday evening. Mrs. George Jereme is president. Students serving on the executive committee of P. T. S. A. are Adrienne Murray who is Vice President and Pam Norton Corresponding Secretary. Karen Wilson is Co-Chairman of the Membership Committee.”
“Parents visited in the classrooms and met the teachers. The next meeting will be on Oct. 30, and will be a dinner meeting.”
Sept. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were listed on the front page.
Science Hill defeated Daniel Boone; the score was 29 to 22.
Elizabethton was victorious over Greeneville, by a score of 36 to 7.
Tennessee High won over David Crockett, by a score of 31 to 8.
Dobyns-Bennett scored 31 points to Oak Ridge’s 17.
Jefferson County won over McMinn County, 24 to 7.
Happy Valley defeated Unicoi County, 21 to 7.
South Greene won handily over Chuckey-Doak, 31 to 7.
Hampton defeated Cloudland; the score was 20 to 15.