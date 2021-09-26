Sept. 26, 1780: In “Roan Mountain: History of an Appalachian Treasure,” Jennifer Bauer writes that the Overmountain Men “spent the night of September 26 (1780), at the Sheltering Rock, a place that provided a dry location for storing their black powder.” Sheltering Rock is at Roan Mountain.
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 26, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican, with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Sept. 16, reported, “The recent conference held at Johnson City by Col. Brownlow’s republican (sic) opponents has reached its culmination.”
“To-day (sic) a convention was held at this place for the purpose of nominating an independent republican (sic). Capt. Wm. H. Nelson, of Backwoods, Carter county (sic), received the convention’s endorsement.”
“Capt. Nelson is an old soldier and has a reputation for bravery that is equaled by few.”
“The platform was made to conform to the gold standard which, it is understood, receives the hearty approval of Capt. Nelson.”
Backwoods, Carter County, is now known as Ripshin, according to former Judge Lynn Brown.
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer in publication. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1896; it was a weekly publication.
Sept. 26, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news with a dateline from Washington. “Stamping out of Spanish influenza, which has extended to more than a score of army camps and many sections of the country, has been recognized by the government as a war measure.”
Sept. 26, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Blountville, readers of The Knoxville Sentinel learned, “The regular term of the Sullivan county (sic) circuit court was convened here this morning by Judge D. A. Vines. Attorney General O. B. Lovette is present representing the interests of the state. A large criminal and civil docket faces the court, which will probably be in session all week.”
“Among the cases expected to be tried this week are those of the state vs. Chief of Police Marion Wilson, of Johnson City, charged with killing Wesley Street at Okalona, in Carter county (sic) on August 15, 1919. Wilson has been tried twice on this charge, the first time being convicted by a Carter county (sic) jury. An appeal was taken to the supreme (sic) court (sic) and the case remanded for a new trial. A change of venue to Sullivan county (sic) was granted Wilson because of alleged prejudice against him in Carter county (sic). He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June of this year, and Judge Vines granted him a new trial.”
“The other case is that of the state vs. Ewen Quillen, who is in jail here charged with killing Elsie Lawson, the eleven year old girl whose murdered and mutilated body was found in the baseball park at Kingsport on the morning of June 7, 1921. Quillen was arrested the day following the finding of the girl’s body.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.Sept. 26, 1939: The Bee reported, “Danville Rotarians were conferring today with Dave R. Shearer of Johnson City, Tenn. District governor (sic), on matters of club activities. The leader is paying his official visit to the city.”
The Bee was a newspaper published in Danville, Virginia. It is no longer being published.
Sept. 26, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Former Sheriff Miller Sell is in Appalachian Hospital with injuries sustained when he was struck by a hit-and-run car Tuesday night at 10 o’clock in front of the postoffice (sic).”
“The identity of the hit-and-run driver had not been determined last night although sheriff’s officers were working on the case.”
“Sell, who was hit when he stepped from his car at the curb, was knocked unconscious, but a checkup of his injuries later at the hospital revealed that there were no broken bones. He suffered several bruises, however.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 26, 1957: In headlines above the masthead, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were urged to “Vote on City School Bond Issue Today – Polls Open At 9.”Sept. 26, 1960: According to The Daily Press, “Dr. and Mrs. Paul B. Wilson of Johnson City, Tenn. were recent visitors of relatives in Smithfield.”
The Daily Press was published in Newport News, Virginia.Sept. 26, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “’The realization of a new state medical school at East Tennessee State University would not only allow more Tennessee students to attend medical school than ever before, but it would also help to relieve the serious shortage of doctors and medical personnel in the entire upper East Tennessee area,’ Congressman James H. Quillen said yesterday.”
“Quillen was discussing the prospects of a new state medical school with visitors at his Open Door at the Carter County Courthouse.”
“In addition to the medical school various other matters involving the federal government, such as Social Security and Veterans benefits were discussed.”
“’As I expected, the proposed medical school was the Number One topic of interest among those who called on me yesterday at my Open Door,’ Quillen said.”
“’Years have been spent on studying the need for a medical education center for the area, and the recent House passage of the Teague Bill, which I co-sponsored, is a significant breakthrough toward its establishment,’ he related.”
Sept. 26, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline from Karen Pierce, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House was alive with the sounds of hammering, chatter and buzzing alarms Wednesday as workers readied the home for today’s grand opening.”
“Ribbon-cutting ceremonies open to the public, begin at 10 a.m.”
“Seeing a project that has been at least three years in the making come to completion is overwhelming, said Gerald Kunisch, executive director of the house.”
“‘It’s almost too big for words to describe the feelings – how good it looks and how great the job has been to get it to this point,’ Kunisch said. ‘It’s a very warm feeling to be a part of this.’”
“Located on the campus of the Johnson City Medical Center at 418 N. State of Franklin Road, the $750,000 10-bedroom structure serves as a home away from home for families of children receiving treatment from area hospitals. The house, also called the House of Hope, will start taking families in October.”
Seven hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1996 is now equivalent to approximately $1.305 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
