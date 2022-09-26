Sept. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times informed readers of a variety of news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 25. “Miss Lucille Ball, a beautiful and accomplished young lady of Chattanooga, will spend the winter with her uncle, George A. Reeves.”
“Miss Early, niece of Gen. Jubal Early, of Virginia, will be here during the winter, as governess to the family of F. K. Mountcastle.”
“Miss Mae Jones, who has been the guest of Miss Mattie Henderson for several weeks, has returned to her home at Roanoke, Va.”
“Misses Minnie Marsh and Frank Mitchell are visiting Mrs. W. J. Peebles, of Marbleton, this week.”
“Miss Emma Brown, of Knoxville, sister of Superintendent Brown, of the city schools, will attend school here this winter.”
“Mrs. Alexander and daughters, Lee and Floy, who spent the summer with Mrs. Judge Smith, have returned to their home at Little Rock, Ark.”
“Mrs. Dr. Yoe, who has been the guest of her brother, F. K. Mountcastle, has returned to Mossey Creek.”
“Mrs. Robert Browning, of Cedar Creek, Greene county (sic), is the guest of Mrs. R. J. Lusk, this week.”
“Ms. Edna Cooper, of Fire Creek, W. Va., is visiting her sister, Miss Nannie Lusk.”
“Jos. A. Summer, of Louisville, Ky., is here, and will spend several weeks with his family, at Mrs. Farrs.”
“Clifton Whiteside has gone to Chester, S. C., to accept a position.”
“Mrs. M. A. Shull and children have returned to Bristol.”
“Miss Nora Shell, of Knoxville, is the guest of Miss Ida Dempsey this week.”
“Rev. R. W. Paul has gone to Dayton, O., to secure funds to pay off some of the indebtedness of the United Brethren church here.”
Readers of the newspaper also read news with a dateline from Elizabethton; the date was Sept. 25. “G. O. Collins, Jr., and Miss Lizzie Bradley were marred at the residence of James Perry, Jr., last Saturday night, R. T. Johnson officiating.”
“E. L. Edens has been awarded the contract to build the new Presbyterian college at this place.”
“The McEttrick Heading Plant of Boston will be removed to Elizabethton soon. The capacity of the plant is 30,000 feet per day and fifty men will be employed to operate it.”
“James Wolfe has returned from North Carolina, where he had a contract on the Linville Valley railroad.”
“W. M. Shell, Jr., who has been confined to his bed, is able to be out again.”
“Miss Kate Pendleton, of Bristol, is visiting friends here this week.”
“Mattie Shell is confined to her home with sickness this week.”
“Col. U. P. Toncray was in Bristol this week, looking after the interest of this place.”
“Several visitors were in the city this week, fleeing from the yellow fever districts. Elizabethton has no quarantine.”
Several news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The date was Sept. 25. “Miss Mary Miller gave a party for a number of her friends at her house at the Eureka House Friday night.”
“Sheriff James D. Pritchard has just received news that his cousin, George Pritchard, of Mitchell county, North Carolina, who was so dangerously wounded while attempting to arrest a desperado over here a short time since, may not recover.”
“The Household of Ruth, a branch of the Odd Fellows Lodge at this place, turned out in procession Friday.”
“Joseph J. Printup, of Rome, Ga., is here visiting relatives.”
“Mrs. Jack Williams, of Knoxville, spent a few days here this week with her sister Miss Helen Nelson, who has been quite sick for some days at the Jonesboro Inn.”
Miss Nelson continued to be in the news. “Miss Etta Cunningham came up from Chattanooga last Saturday, on account of the sickness of her aunt, Miss Helen Nelson.”
“There are still a number of cases of diphtheria around town; very few deaths however.”
“Candidates are already beginning to (indecipherable) up for the different county offices of the August election of next year. There are some five or six very clever gentlemen wanting to be county court clerk.”
“Miss Nora Pritchett and Miss Daley Panhorst have just returned from a very pleasant visit to friends at Bristol.”
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
The phrase, “Mrs. Judge Smith” meant that Mrs. Smith’s husband was a judge. Similarly, “Mrs. Dr. Yoe” meant that Mrs. Yoe’s husband was a physician.
Mossy Creek was a community in Jefferson County; it is now known as Jefferson City.
Yellow fever is a viral disease that is preventable by means of a vaccine.
Mitchell County is about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 26, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Saturday is the big day for the local schools, each foot ball team of plays first game on that day.”
“The Johnson City High School plays Abingdon at Abingdon, while the East Tennessee State Normal is practicing for a four quarter bout against the Maryville College squad at Maryville. Milligan College plays Washington College on their home grounds in a little practice game.”
“Each of the three above teams are going through an extensive practice to be able to bring back honors for Johnson City for the coming season of foot-ball.”
East Tennessee State Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1922, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.