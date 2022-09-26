Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times informed readers of a variety of news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 25. “Miss Lucille Ball, a beautiful and accomplished young lady of Chattanooga, will spend the winter with her uncle, George A. Reeves.”

“Miss Early, niece of Gen. Jubal Early, of Virginia, will be here during the winter, as governess to the family of F. K. Mountcastle.”

