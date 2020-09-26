Sept. 25, 1894: The Morristown Gazette reported that “Johnson City was agog last week over the elopement of Mrs. E.S. Anderson, an erstwhile highly respectable widow, with D.G. Dent, an agent of the Singer Machine company, ... from Charlestown, W.Va. Mrs. Anderson explains her action by avowing that she was secretly married to Dent last May. The elopement however causes another person to figure in the case. A handsome woman, who says her home is at Montgomery, W.Va., is in hot pursuit of the eloping couple. She claims that Dent is her husband, and that the widow has estranged him. Dent has never acknowledged a marriage contract with Mrs. Anderson, but claims that his Nemesis is a woman from whom he has been divorced, and that she had been shadowing him ever since, having followed him in his travels through the west.”
Sept. 25, 1923: The Tampa Morning Tribune reported tragic news with a dateline of Johnson City. Readers learned, “Brown Bowers, 40, was blown entirely to pieces late Monday, by the accidental discharge of dynamite in a rock quarry being used for supplying road material four miles south of Johnson City. Bits of his body were picked up about the quarry, but darkness interfered with the search before his head or any part of it could be located. Other workmen in the quarry were slightly injured by falling stone.”
Sept. 26, 1942: Readers of The News and Observer, a newspaper based in Raleigh, North Carolina, learned that “Sylvia and Pearl Ledford of Johnson City, Tenn., convicted in the current term of Watauga County Superior Court of aiding and abetting in a prison break at the Watauga County Prison Camp, yesterday were sentenced to suspended sentences of four months each, Oscar Pitts, State penal director, announced.”
Sept. 26, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the arrests of two Fall Branch brothers in a double killing at a Gatlinburg tourist court. Hermie Lee Jones, 26, and Basil Jones, 24, were held on murder and robbery charges for the deaths of 70-year-old Charles Perry, the tourist court’s operator, and 42-year-old Josie Law, Perry’s housekeeper. Claude Robinson, the 40-year-old son of former Sevier Sheriff Marion Robinson was also held in the case. All three were jailed in Newport.
Sept. 26, 1968: Readers of the Press-Chronicle were urged to conserve water. “The water shortage in Johnson City is still critical, according to Bob Cross, water and sewer superintendent.” ... “Measurements taken at the reservoirs shortly before 8 a.m. today showed a level at Tannery Knob of 12½ feet, an overall loss of two feet from yesterday, and 6½ feet at Carter Hall, a loss of 1½ feet since yesterday, despite a light rainfall during the night.” Most of the area manufacturing plants were shut either down or running at a reduced capacity.
Sept. 26, 1980: With a dateline of Erwin, the Press-Chronicle reported on “With the approval of the Interstate Commerce Commission of the merger of Chessie System and Seaboard Coastlines, Clinchfield Railroad becomes a part of the largest railroad in terms of assets in the nation.” The article further stated that the new railroad would be known as the CSX Corporation.
Sept. 26, 1983: The Press-Chronicle reported, “A warrant has been issued charging Charles Butler Poe with the Friday murder of his ex-wife, Roberta Ann Poe, Sheriff Ron England said in a telephone interview Monday morning.”
