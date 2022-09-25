Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
The Weekly Corinthian was published for several years in Corinth, Mississippi. It is no longer in publication status. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 25, 1912: The Herald and Tribune, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 24, informed readers that “By agreement all factions have united in laying aside local matters to give Gov. Ben W. Hooper an old time reception Saturday afternoon when he speaks here. He will be introduced at the Hippodrome by S. C. Williams, an independent democrat.”
“The committee on arrangements comprise the following:”
“Independent Democrats — G. T. Wofford and E. C. Reeves.”
“Supporters of Hon. R. S. Sells — Wm. I. Hart and Robt. Gardner.”
“Supporters of Hon. Z. D. Massey — Major Pauel E. Devine and Dr. J. W. Cox.”
“It is stated that Gov. Hooper will have the solid support of all factions of the republican party in the county.”
“Men are busy posting circulars over the county announcing the speaking. Col. A. L. Shipley will head a big delegation from Jonesboro. The meeting will be called to order for the speaking by Capt. W. F. Carter, chairman of the county republican executive committee.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
Sept. 25, 1922: A century ago today, the governor’s son was in the news. “The marriage of Mr. David Haynes Taylor to Miss Nelle Hope which will be solemnized Thursday, September the twenty-eighth at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Welcher Hope, near Lenoir City, Tennessee, has created much interest throughout this section, as well as throughout the state. The ceremony will be performed by the groom’s father, Governor A. A. Taylor, a special ceremony having been arranged.”
“Mr. Taylor is the son of Governor and Mrs. A. A. Taylor, and is a very prominent young business man of this city, being connected with the Taylor-Anderson-Smalling Company, and is also very popular in Sporting Circles.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Taylor will make their home in Johnson City. Those planning to attend the ceremony form Johnson City are: Mr. and Mrs. Ben H. Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. N. G. Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Taylor, Mrs. A. A. Taylor, Misses Mary and Katherine Taylor, and Mr. Alf Taylor, Jr.”
Sept. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle issued a stern warning from the sheriff. “A false alarm of a ‘bad wreck’ on Kingsport highway near Brown’s Mill yesterday afternoon caused Sheriff Luke M. Warrick to issue a warning against ‘pranksters’ turning in false reports last night.”
“Sheriff Warrick said two automobiles form the sheriff’s department, two ambulances and three wreckers were dispatched to the reported scene in the Brown’s Mill area after receiving an emergency call of a ‘very bad wreck.’”
“The sheriff said that all false calls will be traced and every effort made to ascertain the ‘pranksters.’”
“’Such calls,’ the sheriff declared, ‘are very dangerous in view of he increased number of accidents occurring.’”
“Pointing out that such calls might lead to the death of someone while ambulances and officers were out ‘chasing after’ false alarms, Sheriff Warrick (said) that every effort will be made to apprehend the miscreant turning in false reports.”
“’Should an accident occur while we are out on a false alarm call,’ he said, ‘it might mean that someone would bleed to death before aid could reach them.’”
Sept. 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article with a dateline from Abingdon, Va., informed readers that “Those who did not see ‘Butterflies Are Free’ when it played at Barter Theatre earlier this season will have another chance beginning this week.”
“The play, which has been the most popular of the current Barter season, will be brought back for a two-week run.”
“’Butterflies,’ one of the longest running plays in the history of Broadway, opened in September, 1969, and closed only this summer. An immediate hit, the play won several Tony Awards.”
“Following its opening on Broadway, the production was toured by a national company. It has recently been made into a motion picture starring Goldie Hawn.”
“The story deals with a blind young man trying to live on his own and his encounters with his over-protective mother and the light-hearted girl in the next apartment.”
“Creating the role of the man will be Milton Taver. The role of the girl is played by Caryll Coan and the role of the mother by Nancy Coleman.”
Sept. 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks and a dateline from Piney Flats, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “The National Park Service certified the Rocky Mount Historic Site as an official landmark on the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail during a ceremony held Wednesday at the site.”
“Rocky Mount was along the route the patriot volunteers from Washington County, Va., and Sullivan County, Tenn., followed on their way to the main muster at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780, in what is now Elizabethton.”
“’It is thought that they camped here at Rocky Mount Sept. 24, 1780,’ said Rich Sussman, of the National park Service regional office in Atlanta.”
“From the main muster at Sycamore Shoals, some 1,100 men set out on a two-week trek that led them to King’s Mountain, S. C., where on Oct. 7, 1780, one of the most decisive battles of the Revolutionary War was fought.”