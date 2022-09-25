Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”

The Weekly Corinthian was published for several years in Corinth, Mississippi. It is no longer in publication status. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

