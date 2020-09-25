SEPTEMBER 25
Sept. 25, 1891: Johnson City Court Records show that Tom Morrison was charged with “frequenting Liza Bowers house said to be a house of ill form. Not enough evidence. Dismissed.”
Sept. 25, 1905: James T. Whitehead, known as “Tiger” died. He was a noted Carter County hunter, having killed 99 bears. “His legacy lives on, as even today there are several landmarks in Carter County named in his honor, including Tiger Valley, Tiger Creek, and Tiger Creek Road.”
Sept. 25, 1918: The S.B. White Company ran an ad in the Johnson City Daily Staff on Sept. 25, 1918 for Jewel Pipeless Furnaces. Many features of the furnaces were mentioned, but the price was not. The company was located at 111 Spring St.
Sept. 25, 1928: King’s Department Store opened.
Sept. 25, 1938: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Charles W. Walker is better at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., according to message received here (meaning Johnson City) last night by his family. Mr. Walker underwent a serious operation there two weeks ago. It is expected that he will return home Oct. 1.”
Sept. 25, 1948: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Jones of 1807 Fairview reported a milk cow missing from home yesterday afternoon. The cow is described as red with white spots.”
Sept. 25, 1949: “So Dark in the Night” and “Prairie Raiders” were set for the Tri-City Drive-In Theatre on the Johnson City-Bristol-Kingsport Highway, while “The Amazing Mr. X” was at the King Spring Drive-In on King Springs Road.
Sept. 25, 1954: Home Federal Savings and Loan Association ran an ad in the Press-Chronicle. The ad mentioned the institution had been paying 3% interest for 29 years. The association was the oldest and largest savings and loan in Johnson City, with assets over $19 million, the equivalent of $183.5 million in 2020. It was located at 331 E. Main St., and the telephone number was 3148.
Sept. 25, 1959: “Col. Gates Kidd has been appointed to the membership committee of the United States Chamber of Commerce, according to Frank Haralson, state field representation for the national organization,” according the Press-Chronicle.
Sept. 25, 1968: Free Service Tire Company ran an ad in the Press-Chronicle for a clothes dryer with a permanent press cycle. The clothes dryer, available in avocado, sold for $129.88 and could be financed for only $1.95 a week. General Electric manufactured the dryer. The price was the equivalent of $970 in 2020.
Sept. 25, 1973: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that Walter Lee Price, a prominent Johnson City attorney, had recently been named to the American College of Probation Council. “The college is an international association of lawyers organized to modernize and improve probate procedures throughout the country.”
Sept. 25, 1991: The Johnson City Press reported that finalists had been named for the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Awards. Finalists included Neil and Sandra Fisher, nominated by Johnson City Boys Group Home and Tom Hodge, nominated by the Johnson City Area United Way. Judges included Phil Carriger, Vincent Dial, Tim Jones, Jo Anne Paty, Don Strother, and Nita Summers.
Sources: Johnson City Court Records; “Legends and Lore of East Tennessee” by Shane S. Simmons; Johnson City Daily Staff; “Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History” by Ray Stahl; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press