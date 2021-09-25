Sept. 25, 1780: In her book “Roan Mountain: History of an Appalachian Treasure,” Jennifer Bauer writes that, “During the American Revolution, the Overmountain Men who mustered at Sycamore Shoals on Sept. 25, 1780, came through Roan Mountain on their march to defeat the British at Kings Mountain, South Carolina.” The Battle of Kings Mountain was not fought until October.
In the same book, Bauer writes that 118 years later, on Sept. 25, 1898, John Muir was on Roan Mountain. Mr. Muir was a Scottish-American naturalist.
Sept. 25, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Brice Spurgen had a fine saddle horse stolen Sunday night. The horse and thief were found at Johnson City yesterday and the thief was arrested.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City only had a weekly newspaper in 1896, The Comet.
Sept. 25, 1912: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Col. E. C. Reeves, J. E. Brading, C. L. Marshall and Dr. C. J. Broyles were (in Jonesboro) from Johnson City Saturday.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1912.
Sept. 25, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “All members of the D.A.R. are requested to contribute to the Belgium Relief Fund and have their contributions in shape for delivery this week.”
Sept. 25, 1921: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported news about baseball. With a Johnson City dateline and a date from September 24, readers learned, “The Johnson City Soldiers are almost league champions. Four straight in the past season series, three of which were at Greeneville, has taken the heart out of Greeneville fans while the fighting Cub players seem unable to cope with apparently superior team work.”
“It is true that Greeneville’s pitching staff has been depleted and crippled, and Greeneville fans say the breaks have favored Johnson City, but the Soldiers – they have hit hard, and the pitchers have been invincible. Saturday’s game was not thrilling. Hughes, Cub center fielder, made a fine running catch of Moore’s long drive in the ninth. A. Taylor’s one hand stab of Cook‘s liner in the same inning — doubling Schorling at first, saved the game for the Soldiers. Nideffer seemed able to pull out of tight places, while the Soldiers secured hits when runners were on. ... Johnson City made two in the second, when Ery walked. Brodgen bunted safe, D. Taylor sacrificed and Huenfield tripled. One in the third on A. Taylor’s single and Moore’s double. One in the sixth when Moore doubled. Price sacrificed and Brogden singled, and one more in the ninth on Huenfield’s single, B. Taylor’s sacrifice and A. Taylor’s single. The Cubs tallied in the second on Cook’s single, Brogden’s wild throw and Sparks’ single. One in the ninth when Alexander walked, Schorling and B. Sawyer singled.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication in Bristol. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 25, 1934: With a dateline from Erwin, readers of the Johnson City Press read scary news about scarlet fever. “Following two deaths from scarlet fever in the past week and six known cases under quarantine, Martin’s Chapel school (sic), in the Evergreen section of Erwin, was closed today as local physicians joined forces to combat a threatened epidemic.”
“The two deaths were in one family – Mazella Long, one year and four months old, died yesterday and Richard Long, three, died Friday. They were children of John Long.”
“Yesterday 103 of the 300 students at Martin’s Chapel were absent, and today authorities ordered the school closed indefinitely.”
“From school authorities, it was learned that about 50 of the pupils had shown symptoms of the disease in its earlier stages.”
“Dr. R.E. Stack stated that he was treating six cases at present, all of which are closely quarantined.”
“Unicoi county (sic) is without a health unit, and school pupils had not been immunized generally prior to the beginning of the fall session.”
Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection that treated with antibiotics.
Sept. 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Miss Virginia Marie Shanks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Shanks of Telford, and Herbert Fleenor, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.F. Fleenor of Telford, were united in marriage in a ceremony performed September 6 at 3 p.m., at the home of the bride’s parents.”
“Officiant for the double-ring service was the Rev. Charles McKarher, pastor of the Oakland Presbyterian Church. The vows were spoken before an arch entwined with clematis and white rosebuds. Tall tapers burning in tall candelabra and baskets of white dahlias and greenery decorated either side of the arch.”
Sept. 25, 1951: Those who read the classified advertisements in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a note from “Ann” to “Bill.” Here’s what it said:
“Dear Bill: The latest gossip is that Mrs. Young is going to leave her husband if he fails to comply with the suggestions about home decorating in the SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Paint and Color Style Guide.” The note, which was obviously really an advertisement for paint, was signed “Ann.”
Sept. 25, 1971: Sad news greeted readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle fifty years ago today.
“A 30-year-old Johnson Citian, Thomas W. Truelove, serving as a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, died there Monday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident Sunday, according to a family spokesman.”
“No further details of the accident were available.”
“Sgt. Truelove, son of Mrs. Gladys Truelove, 910 Welbourne St., and W. H. Truelove, Montgomery, Ala., attended Jonesboro and Boones Creek High Schools. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.”
“Survivors in addition to the parents are the widow, Mrs. Songcha Truelove, a son Robbie and two daughters, Sperry and Regina, all of Atlanta, Ga., two brothers, David, Johnson city and James Truelove, Kingsport, a sister, Mrs. Pat Underwood, Johnson City.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
Sept. 25, 1996: The Johnson City Press reported a happy ending to what could have been a tragedy. With a dateline from Elizabethton, and a byline by Clifton Dowell, readers learned, “Two boys who lowered themselves 40 feet into a vertical cave near Lynnridge Apartments and then found they could not get back out were rescued Tuesday night after spending several hours underground.”
“One of the boys, Larry “Gene’ Hamaker, 15, injured his leg in a fall on his first attempt to get out of the cave; he waited before until members of the Carter County Rescue Squad’s High Angle Rescue Team could lift him out in a basket.”