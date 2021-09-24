Sept. 24, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago, The Comet reported that Captain William Augustus “Gus” Darden, who was “superintendent of the Narrow Gauge railroad, has been confined at his home for the past week with erysipelas in the left arm. A few days ago he skinned a small place on the back of his hand while working about his stable and it swelled up, and notwithstanding he got medical aid at once it has put him in a critical condition.”
Bill and Steve Darden of Johnson City are great-grandsons of Captain Darden. Their late father, William Reed Darden, as well as Bill and Bill’s son, Reed, are all namesakes of Captain Darden. Steve’s son, Gus, shares the name by which the Captain was commonly known, along with that of his maternal great-grandfather, Gus Stephens, who immigrated from Albania, circa 1910.
Erysipelas is a bacterial infection on the outer layer of skin. It can now be treated with antibiotics, which were not available in 1896.
Sept. 24, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported a lengthy request from President Wilson in an effort to stop the spread of influenza. Some of these measures would serve us well were we to follow them today. “So high has become the death toll of Spanish influenza in the army and navy and citizenry of this country that the surgeon general of the army has issued rules to observe in avoiding the disease.”
“President Wilson urges that the directions be distributed widely throughout the country.”
“The directions follow.”
“Avoid needless crowding – influenza is a crowd disease.”
“Smother your coughs and sneezes – others do not want the germs which you would throw away.”
“Your nose, not your mouth, was made to breathe through – get the habit.”
“Remember the 3 ‘C’s’ – a clean mouth, clean skin, and clean clothes.”
“Try to keep cool when you walk, and warm when you ride and sleep.”
“Open the windows – always at home at night; at the office when practicable.”
“Food will win the war if you give it a chance – help by choosing and chewing your food well.”
“Your fate may be in your own hands – wash your hands before eating.”
“Don’t let the waste product of digestion accumulate – drink a glass or two of water on getting up.”
“Don’t use a napkin, towel, spoon, fork, glass or cup which has been used by another person and not washed.”
“Avoid tight clothes, tight shoes, tight gloves – seek to make nature your ally, not your prisoner.”
“When the air is pure, breathe all of it you can – breathe deeply.”
Sept. 24, 1921: A century ago today, The Muncie Morning Star reported, “Dr. Victor Owen, son of Dr. and Mrs. T. S. Owen, has been appointed dental surgeon on the government service and assigned to Johnson City, Tenn., and Hampton Roads, Va.”
The government service Dr. Owen was assigned to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Muncie Morning Star was published in Muncie, Indiana from 1904 until 1944. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 24, 1943: The Daily News, carried a story about Eleanor Roosevelt and the Optimist Club of Johnson City. “Down in the mountains of rural Tennessee, a postman now makes his appointed rounds in … ’Mrs. Roosevelt’s Chevrolet.’”
The article explained that the postman wouldn’t have it “if the Optimist Club of Johnson City, Tenn. hadn’t invited Mrs. Roosevelt to deliver a lecture … a few years (ago) and then suddenly discovered they were altogether not optimistic about their bank balance.”
The story continued, “The Optimists … had agreed to pay the First Lady her regular $1000 fee for the lecture … the club ran up another $500 expenses in advertising and incidentals … The First Lady and her secretary arrived.”
“At the reception … the saddened Optimists broke the bad news to Mrs. R. They had only been able to raise a trifle over $300. The First Lady (told) the Optimists: her contract forbade her to speak unless the lecture dough was laid on the line in advance.”
“The Optimists hastily sent a delegation to wait on the town’s most prominent banker, pleading that the fair name of Johnson City must not be sullied by cancellation of Mrs. R’s lecture through its failure to raise the necessary cash … The banker came across … and Mrs. Roosevelt lectured.”
To raise the money to pay off the bank note, the Optimist Club decided to hold a raffle.
The story continued, “Down in that section, there are many God-fearing, righteous folk who curse a raffle as a form of devil-inspired gambling … finally ministers and legal lights were won over for this particular patriotic gamble to liquidate the community’s debt to the White House.”
Finally, 1000 tickets at $1 each were sold. “The postman rang the bell with the lucky number” and thus was the proud owner and driver of “Mrs. Roosevelt’s car.”
The Daily News is now published as the New York Daily News.
Sept. 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on several emergences that had been attended to at the Appalachian Hospital. HIPAA was probably not even a thought at that time. “John Woodlay, 52, of 64 Bent street (sic), had a cast and walking iron applied to his right leg, at Appalachian hospital (sic) yesterday, as a result of a fracture.”
“Grover C. King, 28, of Johnson City, had a splinter removed from his left thumb.”
“Joe Green, 224 ½ East Holston avenue (sic), was given first aid treatment and sutures taken in his chin as a result of injuries sustained in the ETSC-Brevard game Saturday.”
“A 30-year-old local foundry worker, Gilbert Ingle, of Jonesboro, was treated for painful injuries received when an emery wheel broke and struck his right cheek causing several lacerations.” He was dismissed after his wounds were dressed.”
ETSC refers to East Tennessee State College, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Sept. 24, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Jay L. Gump, president of Gump Finance Corp., has announced that negotiations are under way for the purchase of Smith-Higgins Co., Inc.”
“Gump said there will be no change in either name or personnel. The company will be a locally-owned subsidiary of Gump Finance.”
“McLynn Smith, president of Smith-Higgins, and W. J. “Dub” Smith, vice president, will continue at the time in the management of the business. Louis H. Gump, secretary-treasurer of Gump Finance, will be actively engage in the business.”
“Gump Finance and Smith-Higgins are both celebrating their 50th year in business in Johnson City.”
“Smith-Higgins is a service wholesale druggist serving drug stores and hospitals in Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.”
Sept. 24, 1996: The Johnson City Press reported good news for Washington College Academy. “Washington College Academy has received a $10,000 donation in honor of U.S. Rep. James H. Quillen, R-1st.”
“The donation, from Grand Resort Hotel and Convention Center, in Pigeon Forge, will go into the James H. Quillen Scholarship Fund.”
“Quillen was on hand Monday to present the check.”
“The academy’s 216th fall session recently began with an enrollment of 172 students from 15 states and 18 foreign countries.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1996 now has the approximate purchasing power of $17,400, according to www.in2013dollars.com.