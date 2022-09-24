Sept. 24, 1885: According to The Comet, “The Huntly-Gilbert Company are billed for two nights next week at Jobe’s Opera House. Beginning Monday night with the popular drama, ‘Esmeralda,’ which run 8 months at the Madson (sic) Square Theatre, N.Y., Miss Belle Gilbert was the leading lady for the Madison Square Co., for 4 years. ‘Van, the Virginian,’ will be rendered on Tuesday night.”
Sept. 24, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Ex-Governor Taylor, after having spent a few days with friends, and relatives in the city, left yesterday for points down the road.”
Sept. 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City’s lumber market is its principal one. A large number of mills and factories are in operation here, manufacturing all classes of building lumber, chairs, furniture, wheel rims, etc. The city is the natural center for manufacture and shipment of lumber, and is recognized as a principal market of the most desirable hardwoods in the world. Material is received from the western slope of the Allegheny Range, where timber of every variety is grown. The finest oak flooring in the world is made in Johnson City, the majority of it being shipped to Eastern markets. Large quantities of fine oak and other hardwoods for special purposes, such as pipe organs and special veneers, come through the Johnson City section.”
Sept. 24, 1926: The Johnson City Staff-News advised readers that “Preparation of tar is being spread on the surface of portions of the Johnson City to Bristol road east of Piney Flats. R. O. Gallaher, State Highway engineer in charge of maintenance, announces with the warning to motorists traveling between Johnson City and Bristol to detour via Elizabethton for the next three or four days. Cars can travel over the newly tarred road, it is stated, but not without unpleasant effects, as the viscid coating when first put down, splashes over the bodies of automobiles as well as the clothing of passengers.”
Sept. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Gov. Jim McCord yesterday issued a proclamation calling on Tennessee to join the rest of the nation in celebrating ‘Business Women’s Week,’ October 5–11, sponsored by the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, according to an Associated Press dispatch.”
“The Johnson City club, headed by Miss Kate Beals, is one of more than 1,600 clubs in the United States, Hawaii and Alaska that plans participation in the annual observance.”
“Miss Frances Bewley is chairman of Business Women’s Week activities, which will be launched with an emblem breakfast at John Sevier Hotel Sunday, October 5, followed by church attendance in a body at Munsey Memorial Methodist Church.”
“The local club will also be hostess to the fall district meeting at a banquet Monday night, October 6.”
“Other activities will be a tea at the home of Mrs. Carla Keys, 105 Watauga avenue, Friday night, October 10, and the presentation of several radio programs.”
Sept. 24, 1948: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ruby Townsend, Elizabethton rayon plant worker, living at Hampton, route 1, was treated at Appalachian Hospital for arm bruises and abrasions sustained in a fall from an auto, records showed yesterday.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Betty Feezor, television home economist, will be the speaker for the meeting Oct. 3 of the Southwest Virginia East Tennessee Home Economics Association.”
“All area home economists are invited by Mrs. Elsie Lee Grindstaff, association president, to make reservations for the dinner meeting to be held Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond’s in Elizabethton.”
“Make reservations by writing or calling Mrs. Margaret Probst, Greene County Extension Agent, Box 745, Greeneville,. Reservations must be made by Sept. 25.”
“The speaker is widely known for her television show on homemaking. She earned a degree in home economics from the University of Tennessee and began her career as a home demonstration agent in Maryville.”
“Mrs. Feezor is now the WBTV home economist from Charlotte, N. C. She has published two cookbooks, developed a knitting kit and is known for her practical approach to homemaking.”
Sept. 24, 1976: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Joyce Letterman, Erwin, reported to city police Thursday that an unknown person had entered her car. Reported missing was a blue corduroy bag containing numerous syringes and needles, a blood pressure cup, stethoscope, two pairs of scissors, a hemostat and five disposable gloves.”
“William Radford Thomas, 415 W. Maple St., informed city police by letter Thursday the theft of an assortment of tools taken from his garage.”
“The J. E. Green Co., was the target of thieves Wednesday night for the third time within a week. Thursday night thieves took 64 sheets of three-quarter plywood from the construction site of the United Inter-Mountain Telephone Building on North Roan Street. Earlier in the week a large gasoline engine was reported stolen from another construction site in Limestone Cove and other items were taken on another date.”
Sept. 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers, “The ears of a cricket consist of a thin membrane on the side of each front leg. The membranes vibrate when sound waves strike them.”
“Most birds have three eyelids — an upper lid, a lower lid and a nictating lid, which moves sideways and is used to blink.”
Sept. 24, 1999: In an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer James Watson, Johnson City Press readers learned that “At least 13 people have been arrested in Johnson City during the last three weeks in what city police are calling focus on prostitution.”
“Chief Ron Street said the Johnson City Police Department is putting extra emphasis on the city’s prostitution problem.”
“’We’re currently, and for some time, have received complaints about prostitution activities going on inside the city,’ he said. ‘And we have responded to these complaints.’”