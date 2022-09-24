Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 24, 1885: According to The Comet, “The Huntly-Gilbert Company are billed for two nights next week at Jobe’s Opera House. Beginning Monday night with the popular drama, ‘Esmeralda,’ which run 8 months at the Madson (sic) Square Theatre, N.Y., Miss Belle Gilbert was the leading lady for the Madison Square Co., for 4 years. ‘Van, the Virginian,’ will be rendered on Tuesday night.”

Sept. 24, 1891: The Comet alerted readers that “Ex-Governor Taylor, after having spent a few days with friends, and relatives in the city, left yesterday for points down the road.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video