SEPTEMBER 24
Sept. 24, 1861: The Confederate government attempted to deal with the shortage of locomotive power and rolling stock on the East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad. The Secretary of War wrote that at least six engines were needed, along with 75 boxcars, to keep the supplies moving.
Sept. 24, 1890: The Morristown Gazette reported, “A special to Sunday’s Journal from Johnson City says that W.O. Thomas, editor of the Johnson City Advocate, will bring suit against Judge Butler charging libel. Judge Butler, in a speech Saturday night, branded the recent utterances of the Advocate as infamously false, and made statements reflecting on the business integrity of the stockholders in the paper. The amount claimed as damages has not been made public.”
Sept. 24, 1904: The Mansfield News, a newspaper based in Mansfield, Ohio, reported on news of a train wreck. “Two passenger trains on the Southern railway collided today at a point thirty miles east of Knoxville.” Between 50 and 75 people were killed, and an estimated additional 150 people were injured. E.E. Ernst of Johnson City was among those who perished in the wreck.
Sept. 24, 1917: B.F. Stafford, with offices in the Harr Building, and a telephone number of 361, advertised a six-room cottage for sale in the Johnson City Daily Staff. Located on Virginia Street, it was between Miller’s Store and Southwest Avenue. The price was $1,250.
Sept. 24, 1932: The Hamilton Bank was organized.
Sept. 24, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Summer bowed out yesterday at 3:42 p.m., as Johnson Citians sweltered in 94-degree heat and hoped for cooler weather.”
Sept. 24, 1961: The Press-Chronicle had this funny story. “Home from Washington, D.C., the businessman looked out of the window and saw a log floating down the river. He pointed it out to a friend. “See that log?” he asked. “That’s just like Washington. If you were to examine that log carefully you’d find 10,000 ants on it — and each one would think he’s steering it.’”
Sept. 24, 1967: The Press-Chronicle reported that several people had recently been named to several People-to-People committees, according to Mrs. May Ross McDowell, president, People-to-People, Johnson City. Among those citizens named were Hal Littleford, Mary Elsie White, Mrs. W.A. McDonald, Jr., George Greenwell, Dr. Roberto Pedroso, Mrs. Roberto Pedroso, Mrs. Freddie Lee Spina, Mrs. Shirley Underwood, John F. Diehl, Mrs. Kathryn Willis, Tom Hodge, Robert Good, Ella V. Ross, Mrs. Ruth W. Willis, James Mosier, Dr. Mack Davis, Howard McCorkle, Terrell Ponder, Eddie E. Williams Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Roth.
Sources: “The Railroads of Johnson City” by Johnny Graybeal; Morristown Gazette; Mansfield News; Johnson City Daily Staff; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.