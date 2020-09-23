September 23
Sept. 23, 1900: The Greenville Daily News, of Greenville, South Carolina, reported that the Rev. John Herndon, minister of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, had sent a letter to Governor McSweeny of South Carolina, asking for a pardon for John G. Chaffin. Chaffin killed Warren E.M. Grube, also of Greenville, and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. Herndon’s letter said Chaffin always bore a good reputation and was an earnest member of the Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.
Sept. 23, 1912: Readers of the Salinas Daily Index, a newspaper based in Salinas, California, told of an elopement from Bristol, Virginia, to Johnson City. “Myrtle Moore, 16 years old, whose father objected to her marrying (Wilbur) Hager, and after frustrating an elopement sent Myrtle off to school. Later a part of Hager’s friends drove up to the seminary and sped Miss Moore away to a cross road, where they transferred her to a buggy and sent her to Johnson City, Tenn., while the motor car continued to Abingdon, Va.” The story continued, “At Abington (sic) an officer warned by the irate father, shot the tires practically off the automobile before he discovered Miss Moore was not in it. Meanwhile Arthur and Myrtle were married in Johnson City.” Presumably, Wilbur and Arthur were the same person.
Sept. 23, 1926: The Daily Gazette and Mail in Morristown reported, “A church member who told federal probation agents where a brother’s still was located recently almost lost his membership in a church located about 15 miles” from Johnson City. The article named neither the church member nor the church.
Sept. 23, 1933: Johnson City’s high school football team, led by the running of Bill McCarron, defeated Jonesboro 20-0. It was the second straight victory for Johnson City, the home club having beaten Happy Valley 67-0 in the opening clash.
Sept. 23, 1948: Harry Abel, 27, Pardee Street, had received treatment at Appalachian Hospital for a snake bite on his right leg.
Sept. 23, 1954: The Dutch-Maid, 925 W. Market St., which had opened in June, advertised a Thursday-Friday special, a free pint of “sherbert” (meaning sherbet) with a purchase of a pint of Dutch-Maid ice cream, which ran 25 cents.
Sept. 23, 1960: “13 Ghosts” and “Frontier Scout” made up the double feature at the Tri-Cities Drive-In Movies on the Kingsport Highway.
Sept. 23, 1968: New officers of the South Side Parent-Teacher Association were announced in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Mrs. Claude Anders was president, Mrs. Joan Cardwell, vice president, Mrs. Richard Pectol, secretary, Mrs. Lucille Darden, treasurer, and Mrs. Carrol Moore, corresponding secretary.
Sept. 23, 1974: Merrill H. Rayburn, former administrator of Memorial Hospital, left that position to become administrator of the Southwestern Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
Sept. 23, 1985: The Press-Chronicle published an important notice signed by Carl Jones, who was the publisher of the newspaper. “Beginning Sept. 30, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle will become the A.M. Authority — an all-morning paper. In addition, the Press-Chronicle will signal this important change with renewed emphasis on its strength, its tradition of service to the people of Johnson City and its surrounding communities. As a symbol of the heritage which made us what we are today, and of the strength which will carry us into the future, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle will again become the Johnson City Press on Sept. 30, 1985.” The notice continued, “Yes, the changes are big ones. Yes, the changes are important ones. They are being made because you asked for them. These are the changes you requested.” Finally, “The Press-Chronicle again becomes the Johnson City Press, with the same tradition and original masthead, for the all new A.M. Authority. The excitement begins Sept. 30. We’re glad you’re a part of these important changes in our paper. We pledge to continue to tell that ‘what the people don’t know WILL hurt them’. And now we pledge to let you know about it first in the A.M. Authority, the all new, all-morning Johnson City Press.”
