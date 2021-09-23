Sept. 23, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Asheville Daily Citizen reported, “Mr. and Mrs. N. C. Love of Johnson City, Tenn., are visiting Mr. Love’s sister, Mrs. J. H. Carter, on Bailey street (sic).”
The Asheville Daily Citizen is now published as the Asheville Citizen-Times. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896, but The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 23, 1918: As a harbinger of the influenza epidemic to come, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on illness in Massachusetts. With a dateline from Quincy, Mass., readers learned, “Naval doctors and nurses were called into service today to assist in handling cases of influenza and pneumonia.”
“More than forty deaths from these disease (sic) have occurred here recently and in the Fore River district alone there are said to be 3,000 cases of influenza among the employees of the Bethlehem Shipbuilding Corporation.”
“As a result of a conference between army and navy officials and the city board of health, Dr. I. E. Stewe, a naval surgeon stationed at the Fore River plant assumed the position of medical officer of the city today.”
Sept. 23, 1921: A century ago today, The Evening Star reported with a dateline from Knoxville, that “Johnson City, playing at Greenville yesterday, won by 8 to 3 the second game of the post-season series for the championship of the Appalachian League.”
The Evening Star was published in Washington, D. C., from 1852 until 1981. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 23, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Kingsport News reported, “The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was filled to capacity Sunday afternoon for consecration services conducted by the High Reverend James M. Mason, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee.”
“Among principal speakers during the service were the Rev. Harry P. Keller, rector of the St. John’s Church in Johnson City, who served as priest-in-charge of St. Paul’s’ as a mission from 1922 to 1929.”
The Kingsport News is now published as the Kingsport Times News. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946; Sept. 23 of 1946 fell on a Monday.
Sept. 23, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A two-shot series of Salk anti-polio vaccine begun last spring for Washington County elementary school pupils was virtually completed yesterday when 912 students passed through clinic lines. The shots were given in the county health center at Jonesboro.”
“The total fell a little short of the 1,157 who took the shots previously.”
“That number reportedly received vaccine from an eligible total of 1,282 last spring.”
“The long lines of students scrambled from steadily arriving school buses, were processed rapidly, according to a pre-arranged schedule. A team of five doctors was aided by registered nurses, aides, and volunteer assistants from various Parent-Teacher Associations in the county.”
“Schoolboy patrolmen aided in ‘policing’ the moving lines of youngsters. Few incidents of fright developed, attendees said. Free lollipops presented by one of the physicians helped some situations.”
“For those not given shots yesterday because of absence from school, illness, lack of records from other counties or states, a ‘make-up’ clinic has been tentatively scheduled for the first week of October, Dr. E. E. Byrd, director of the county health department said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1955.
Sept. 23, 1971: Fifty years ago today, as a result of a visit to Nashville that was mentioned in this column yesterday that took place on Sept. 22, 1971, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined: “Upper East Tennessee’s chances of getting a medical school appear stronger in the aftermath of a conference with Governor Dunn in Nashville.”
“More than 20 governmental and civic representatives from five counties made out a strong case for location of the school in Johnson City as an adjunct of East Tennessee State University and the Veterans Administration Center.”
“This would hinge on completion of congressional action on the Teague Bill which provides for five new schools for the nation as a whole.”
“Governor Dunn listened attentively and promised to institute a new study of the medical school question giving due weight to the Johnson City possibilities. As a result of surveys and advice received before the Teague Bill was initiated, the Governor has leaned toward independent action by the state to solve the medical problem — action that would not contemplate any major development in Johnson City.”
“The Governor’s willingness to keep his mind open is encouraging, highly encouraging. His promise to ‘get all the information in hand’ was all that the area group could reasonable expect. As Dr. Charles Allen, long active in the medical school campaign, put it, ‘Governor, that is all we ask of you today.’”
“All that will ever be asked is that Johnson City’s claim be given a fair shake and we are confident Governor Dunn will see that this happens.”
Sept. 23, 1985: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an important notice signed by Carl Jones, who was the publisher of the newspaper. “Beginning September 30, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle will become the A.M. Authority – an all-morning paper. In addition, the Press-Chronicle will signal this important change with renewed emphasis on its strength, its tradition of service to the people of Johnson City and its surrounding communities. As a symbol of the heritage which made us what we are today, and of the strength which will carry us into the future, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle will again become the Johnson City Press on September 30, 1985.” The notice continued, “Yes, the changes are big ones. Yes, the changes are important ones. They are being made because you asked for them. These are the changes you requested.” Finally, “The Press-Chronicle again becomes the Johnson City Press, with the same tradition and original masthead, for the all new A.M. Authority. The excitement begins September 30. We’re glad you’re a part of these important changes in our paper. We pledge to continue to tell that ‘what the people don’t know WILL hurt them’. And now we pledge to let you know about it first in the A.M. Authority, the all new, all-morning Johnson City Press.”
Sept. 23, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge told of an upcoming birthday celebration. “Even if you don’t drink, the name Jack Daniel has meaning in Tennessee.”
“Actually, the name has meaning all around the world.”
“Jack Daniel’s has attended a lot of birthday celebrations over the years, and the folks in Lynchburg – all 361 of them – thought it might be nice to return the favor.”
“That’s why the whole world’s invited to join the celebration on Friday marking the birth of Lynchburg’s favorite son and whiskey-maker, Mr. Jack Daniel. He’s known by name in more than 100 countries, so Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey fans from Seattle to Sydney will be raising a glass in Jack’s honor.”