Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.
Sept. 23, 1886: The Comet opined, “For Governor, Robert L. Taylor.”
“For Representative, Isaac Harr.”
Sept. 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet brought forth news of an exciting engagement. “The Comet is pleased to acknowledge the receipt of an invitation to be present at the marriage of Miss Annie Preston Brownlow to Mr. Arthur Newton Hacker on the 6th of October. The ceremony will be performed at noon in the Second Presbyterian church at Jonesboro. The contracting parties represent the most prominent families in the old historical town, the bride being the daughter of Congressman W. P. Brownlow, and one of the most highly accomplished young ladies in the Volunteer State, and the happy possessor of beauty, grace and vivacity so exquisitely blended as to make her the most charming of entertainers.”
“The groom is the eldest son of Judge Newton Hacker, and assistant cashier of the First National Bank of Jonesboro. He is a young man of many good qualities and has a bright future before him.”
“The Comet extends congratulations and wishes for them all the happiness and prosperity they so richly deserve.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Sept. 23, 1910: The Johnson City Comet opined, “Capt. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods, is touring his district with Capt. Hooper. Captain has decided to go back to the state senate this year and is certain to be elected unless all signs fail.”
In the next column in the newspaper, it was reported, “Capt. W. H. Nelson, of Backwoods, candidate for senator in this district, was in the city yesterday. He is making the round with Capt. Hooper and expected to go from here to Greeneville. Capt. Nelson’s opponent is the Hon. Ed. Butler, of Mountain City, and a warm fight is expected.”
Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
Sept. 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from London. “King George is enjoying himself these autumn days at Balmoral in the Highlands. More than anywhere else he is there able to get away from ceremonies and formalities and pass this days as an ordinary citizen. He is never without a few guests at Balmoral, but never entertains there on a large scale. He does not have to.”
“He is always an early riser in the Highlands, and almost as soon as the sun has dispersed the mists from the towering hills, the royal piper is serenading below the King’s bedroom window, ‘shirling’ some favorite pibroch.”
Pibroch is a kind of music most often played by Scottish bagpipes.
Sept. 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Reports were parented by committee chairman, and plans were outlined for the coming year’s activities at the initial meeting of the executive board of Science Hill High School’s Parent-Teacher Association, Friday afternoon at the home of the president, Mrs. John Howren, 117 East Eleventh avenue.”
“Opening the session was a prayer by Mrs. Nat Sizemore, and Mrs. Howren conducted the business meeting. In her talk Mrs. Howren called on committee chairmen for reports, and a discussion concerning plans for the 1947-48 educational program followed.”
“Mrs. William Sells, program chairman, gave a brief talk, pointing out that ‘many interesting and informative programs are on the schedule for the next year.’”
“Mrs. Joe Whitlow, chairman of finance, outlines plans for raising funds for the Association, asking the ‘support of the entire P-TA membership.’”
“Following the meeting, refreshments of cake, ice cream, nuts and coffee were served to Mr. and Mrs. Howard McCorkle, Mrs. William Sells, Miss Mabel Van Hook, and Mesdames Nat Sizemore, T. W. Holand, Clarence Hobbs, W. N. Crouch, Jr., Primus Dees, Harold Gee, R. O. Sechrest, Louis Rice, Bradley Shepherd, John Bolton, G. C. Dougherty and John Maden.”
Sept. 23, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A two-shot series of Salk anti-polio vaccine began last spring for Washington County elementary school pupils was virtually completed yesterday when 912 students passed through clinic lines. The shots were given in the county county health center at Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1955.
Sept. 23, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers that “Today is the day the falling leaves have been telling us about for the past couple of weeks. Now the colors will begin to brighten more rapidly and the camera bugs will be moving out in force to capture fall’s magic.”
“Say goodbye to summer. Fall comes officially at 12:39 p.m. and perhaps the wind will come with a mighty woosh and send tons of leaves floating down to make a pretty sight and loads of work.”
Sept. 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Veteran Sam Snead and nephew J. C. will be seen in a golf exhibition here today in the Elizabethton Golf Course, starting at 2 p.m.”
“Opposing the Sneads will be Tommy Horton, pro at the course, and top amateur W. B. ‘Bill’ Greene, Jr.”
“Proceeds from the match will be used for Boys’ Club work in Carter County.”
“Veteran Sam is one of the most popular professional golfers around the country, and J. C. is well known around these parts, having attended Lees-McRae Junior College and East Tennessee State University.”
Lees-McRae is now a four-year college and known as Lees-McRae College. It is located in Banner Elk, North Carolina, approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Managing Sports Editor Kelly Hodge, the Johnson City Press reported, “East Tennessee State University football coach Paul Hamilton hopes to put more balance in the offense Saturday when his team opens its Southern Conference schedule against Western Carolina.”