Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.

Sept. 23, 1886: The Comet opined, “For Governor, Robert L. Taylor.”

