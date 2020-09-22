SEPTEMBER 22
Sept. 22, 1863: The battle fought between Jonesboro and Carter’s Depot ended.
Sept. 22, 1880: The Knoxville Weekly Whig and Chronicle reported Hon. L.C. Houk addressed a large and attentive audience at this place (meaning Johnson City) last evening, under the auspices of the Garfield club. There were a number of ladies present, who manifested considerable interest in the Judge’s speech which occupied about two hours in delivery. The 2nd District congressman died in office 11 years later after accidentally drinking arsenic at a drug store in Knoxville.
Sept. 22, 1890: In a story with a dateline of Jonesboro in The Chattanooga Daily Times, readers of learned, “Judge R.R. Butler is in the city (meaning Jonesboro) today. He spoke at Johnson City last night to a crowded house. Hon. A.B. Bowman replied to him. Political wiseacres say that Butler is gaining ground, and that he will beat Taylor badly. This however remains to be seen.”
Sept. 22, 1921: Readers of the St. Petersburg Times in Florida, with a dateline of Knoxville, learned that the second game of the post season series between Johnson City and Greeneville to determine the pennant winner of the Appalachian League was rained out today at Greeneville. The game was to be made up the following day.
Sept. 22, 1948: If Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were in need of Fuller Brush products, they could be purchased by calling 2498-J, according to an ad in the newspaper.
Sept. 22, 1963: The Knoxville Journal reported that Sheila Bolding of Johnson City had won East Tennessee State University’s annual talent show for freshmen. She “carried off the first place honors with an acrobatic dance to music.” Sheila Bolding is now Sheila Bolding Cox and was a member of the Johnson City Board of Education for several years.
Sept. 22, 1967: Greg’s Pizza featured ETSU football Buc QB Fred Walton in a Press-Chronicle ad. Walton would later return to Kingsport to teach at his alma mater, Dobyns-Bennett High School, where he served 10 seasons as head football coach. Meanwhile, Quik Laundry and Cleaners featured Johnson City’s own Haynes Wilkes, an ETSU freshman halfback, in its ad.
Sept. 22, 1968: The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” topped WETB’s Living Legends chart for the week, followed by “1, 2, 3 Red Light” by 1910 Fruitgum Co.
Sept. 22, 1971: The Chamber of Commerce coordinated a trip to Nashville to talk with Gov. Winfield Dunn about the need for a medical school in Johnson City.
Sept. 22, 1978: “The topping-out ceremony” occurred for what would become Johnson City Medical Center. In this ceremony, an evergreen tree was placed on a steel beam, which was then bolted to the highest point on the structural frame of the building. Traditionally, the ceremony has paid tribute to God, ‘the highest builder of all.’ Everyone who attended the ceremony was invited to autograph the white-painted, steel beam.
Sept. 22, 1990: The Johnson City Press reported Brian and the Nightmares, a local band, would be disbanding at the end of the month. Their last performance would be at the Down Home.
