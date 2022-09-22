Sept. 22, 1887: The Comet informed readers, “Col. T.E. Matson arrived from Columbia, S.C. Monday night. He says an engineer corps will be here within the next three weeks to locate the C. C. & C. line north. They would have been here sooner but were delayed in South Carolina. Col. left last night for Kentucky to start a corps to work locating the line in the Breaks of the Cumberland. It is the intention of the company to begin work there as soon as possible and work this way. A force will also be put on here and work north. The contract has been let from Rutherfordton to Marion and work will be commenced on it within the next fifteen days. Col. says it is probably work will be commenced at the tunnel in the Iron Mountain range shortly. While our people would rather see them commence now in Johnson City they know that work being commenced any where on the line between Marion, N.C. and the Breaks fixes the line through Johnson City and they are satisfied. Gen. R.A. Johnson, the General Manager, will be in Johnson City in a few weeks and will determine when grading will begin here.”
Rutherford, North Carolina, is about 115 miles from Johnson City.
Marion, North Carolina, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
The Iron Mountains are a range of mountains that are in both Johnson and Carter counties, and extend into Virginia.
Sept. 22, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Basically at this time, the nearest automobile roads to Johnson City are found after crossing the state (indecipherable) into Virginia or North Carolina. A small stretch of road has been built from Bristol westward, and is about sixteen miles from Johnson City at this time. Tennessee as a whole has no respectable automobile roads now except paved streets in the cities. The state is emerging from an infliction of the county (indecipherable) system, which has proved to be a miserable failure and state and federal highways are projected several of which will pass through Johnson City and East Tennessee, traveling the most beautiful scenic section in the United States. The general impression is that incompetency and politics have kept the state several years behind in road building, and strong sentiment is now being awakened which is expected to bear fruit in the right direction.”
Sept. 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Hayes Eller and Mrs. Opal Wooten have returned home after spending last week in Memphis visiting Harvey Smith. They were accompanied by Mrs. Swift Eller who also visited relatives in Memphis.”
“Mrs. Clyde Nave of Route 1, is recuperating at the home of her sister, Mrs. Eugene Chambers and Mr. Chambers, West ‘G’ Street, following an appendectomy at the Franklin Clinic.”
“Mr. and Mrs. John R. Stanberry and children, Susie and Kay, left yesterday for Pontiac, Mich., where they will make their home. Mr. Stansbury is employed by General Motors.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Walker K. Maupin have returned from a trip to New York City. They will leave this week for Athens, Ga., where Mr. Maupin is a student at the University.”
The Franklin Clinic was a forerunner to the Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Sept. 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The board of director of The Banking & Trust Company, Jonesboro has announced the promotion of two officers — Lanny Henley, promoted to assistant vice president and Alan W. Shelton, promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager of the Gray branch. The announcement was made by President William Parnell.”
“Henley has been with the company since January, 1963, and has served as teller of the 11-E drive in branch, manager of bookkeeping department, worked in the Loan Department at Fall Branch and Jonesboro branches. He is married to the former Linda Hughes and has one son, and resides at Sourwood Court, Johnson City.”
“Shelton is married to the former Judy Lyle and they have two daughters and reside at 1202 E. Main St., Jonesboro. They attend the Jonesboro United Methodist Church where he is chairman of the finance committee and treasurer.”
“Parnell said ‘In giving these men greater responsibilities, the Banking and Trust will be able to provide the area with even better banking services.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Sept. 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Kona, N.C., and the byline of Michael Joslin, the Johnson City Press ran an article reporting that “More than 150 years after the event, the jury is still out in the case of the people vs. Frankie Stewart Silver, who killed, dismembered and burned her husband Charley in the most famous and bloodiest murder case in the Southern Appalachians.”
“The facts are that on … Dec. 22, 1831, Frankie Silver killed her husband with an ax blow to the head, then spent hours … trying to burn the evidence of the crime. She hacked the body to pieces and burned or hid the parts.”
“Three graves hold the remains of Charley. His body was found in stages.”
“Frankie was arrested, tried and hanged, becoming the first woman in the state to suffer that fate. But the question ‘Why’ has never been answered definitively.”
“On a recent Sunday afternoon, the Mitchell County Historical Society met to consider the case once again. As always, more questions than answers remained at the end of the meeting.”
“The impetus for the renewed interest comes from the fact that novelist Sharyn McCrumb is presently writing a novel, The Ballad of Frankie Silver. Her research and her visits to Kona, the site of the murder, have brought members of the Silver family and other interested mountain folks back in the courtroom of public opinion to retry the case.”
“Probably no definitive verdict can be rendered in the case. The darkness of night and the intervening forest hid the act from community eyes at the start. Add to those barriers the thickening mists of time.”
“Each juror (in the court of public opinion) will have to listen to the whispers of the night himself to see if the answer rides the winds that chill Kona on dark winter nights when the spirits are restless.”
Kona, North Carolina, is located about 40 miles from Johnson City.
Mitchell County is about 55 miles from Johnson City.