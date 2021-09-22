Sept. 22, 1863: The battle that began on September 20, 1863 and was fought between Jonesboro and Carter’s Depot ended on this date in 1863, according to the “History of Johnson City and its Environs” by Samuel Cole Williams.
Sept. 22, 1887: According to The Comet, “Col. T. E. Matson arrived from Columbia, S. C. Monday night. He says an engineer corps will be here within the next three weeks to locate the C. C. & C. line north. They would have been here sooner but were delayed in South Carolina. Col. left last night for Kentucky to start a corps to work locating the line in the Breaks of the Cumberland. It is the intention of the company to begin work there as soon as possible and work this way. A force will also be put on here and work north. The contract has been let from Rutherfordton to Marion and work will be commenced on it within the next fifteen days. Col. says it is probable work will be commenced at the tunnel in the Iron Mountain shortly. While our people would rather see them commence now in Johnson City they know that work being commenced any where (sic) on the line between Marion N.C., and the Breaks fixes the line through Johnson City and they are satisfied. Gen. R. A Johnson, the General Manager, will be in Johnson City in a few weeks and will determine when grading will begin here.”
The Breaks of the Cumberland might possibly refer to Cumberland Gap, Tenn., which is about 101 miles from Johnson City. Rutherfordton is in North Carolina and is about 115 miles from Johnson City. Marion, North Carolina is about 71 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 22, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Displayed in William Silver’s show window on Main street (sic) is a gardening and canning exhibit of the West Side school (sic) that is attracting much attention and favorable comment. Patrons of the school are justly proud of the progressive and timely work done by the students of the city schools.”
Sept. 22, 1921: A century ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news about the Normal School. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Sept. 21, readers learned, “The East Tennessee State Normal school (sic). Is opening its eleventh year with a large increase in registration over last year; in fact, the registration on the opening day was the largest in the history of the school with one exception.”
“The Normal School admits only one class of students, those who are preparing to become trained teachers. In this work it has the cordial co-operation (sic) of superintendents and boards of education. Its students pay no tuition and only nominal registration fees. Living expenses are kept to a minimum cost. Last year the registration reached nearly 1,200.”
“The state board of education at its meeting last week selected an architect for the new buildings to be erected. These new buildings will contribute largely to the success of the school, and in this way will attract a larger student body.”
“This year the Normal School is developing an unusually promising football team. A large number of candidates are on the field daily and under the training of Coaches Windes and Reece will be able to give a good account of themselves.”
The East Tennessee Normal School was a forerunner of East Tennessee State University.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 22, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Jesse and Lloyd Reed were given sentences of from one to five years on charges of felonious assault with intent to commit murder, when tried yesterday in Washington county (sic) circuit court at Jonesboro. The greater portion of the day was taken up with hearing of their cases.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1933.
Sept. 22, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Howard Patrick has accepted the directorship of the annual fall Community Fund campaign, set for October 14-21, it was announced yesterday.”
“Chairman of the various committees to serve during the drive will be named at a later date by Patrick, it was stated.”
The Community Fund became known as the United Fund. It has evolved into the United Way.
Sept. 22, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The City Commission has adopted a resolution prohibiting the arrest of persons who fail to pay bondsman fees.”
“The commissioners meeting last night also received a bid from J. E. Green Construction Company for building a drill tower for the fire department. No action was taken. A discussion of plans, however, will be held later.”
“No mention was made of a reported controversy between City manager Miller W. Sell and Police Chief Earl Laughren. Reports were circulating yesterday that an immediate climax would result from the pair’s association. It has been known for a long time that the city manager and Laughren do not see eye to eye. Differences between Sell and Laughren have been described officially as ‘policy matters.’”
Sept. 22, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “’Teen of the Week’ at Langston High School is Halton W. Williams Jr., son of the late Halton W. Williams and Mrs. H. W. Williams.”
“Honesty, respectability, and dependability characterize Williams.”
“He takes pride in his self-reliance and is an avid reader which he says ‘improves his intellectual capacity.’”
“School activities include president of the Junior Class, vice-president of the Student Council, treasurer of the Forensic League and Math Club; membership in the Dramatic Club and Varsity Bank.”
“Active in religious affairs, he holds membership at the West Main Street Christian Church where he is regular in attendance at Sunday School and Worship Services. He sings in the Junior Choir and is vice-president of the church’s Youth organization.”
“When he is not reading, he likes to play basketball, golf, chess, and table tennis.”
Sept. 22, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Mary Hardin McCown Collection in the Archives of Appalachia, the Chamber of Commerce coordinated a trip to Nashville to talk with Gov. Winfield Dunn about the need for a medical school in Johnson City.
Sept. 22, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article written by Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported on the virtues of year-round school. “School’s out for fall – at least at University School it is.”
“’It’s kind of weird being out at this time of the year,’ senior Michael Reid said. ’It’s also kind of nice though, too.’”
“’It’s not super hot outside and you can go to Dollywood or wherever and they’re no crowds,’ he said.”
“Unlike their peers in other local schools, University School students are on a year-round schedule, forgoing a long summer break to receive shorter breaks though the calendar year.”
Sources: