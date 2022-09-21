Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 21, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about the activities of the Merry Wives Club. “The members of the Merry Wives Club had a most happy afternoon with Mrs. B.W. Horner yesterday at her home on Southwest Avenue. The guests were graciously received by the delightful hostess and invited into the attractive living rooms, which were especially lovely on this occasion, adorned with a profusion of the effective goldenrod and handsome yellow dahlias. Huge vases and bowls of the chosen flowers were arranged about the pretty rooms. The dining room table presented a pretty picture with a beautiful lace cover centered with a large bowl of the most exquisite yellow dahlias.”

“An interesting feature of the afternoon was the contest in which each Merry Wife entered, each writing an original story which included all the names of the members of the Club, those names being used as nouns, pronouns, adverbs, adjectives, etc., Mrs. Isaac McQuilkin was voted the cleverest story writer and to her was presented the prize, two daily yellow tapers. Mrs. S.R. Jennings read the story of Mrs. McQuilkin aloud, also the one written by Mrs. Joe P. Summers and Mrs. J.P. Metzger, as deserving special mention. Mrs. McQuilkin’s clever story follows:”

