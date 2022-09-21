Sept. 21, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about the activities of the Merry Wives Club. “The members of the Merry Wives Club had a most happy afternoon with Mrs. B.W. Horner yesterday at her home on Southwest Avenue. The guests were graciously received by the delightful hostess and invited into the attractive living rooms, which were especially lovely on this occasion, adorned with a profusion of the effective goldenrod and handsome yellow dahlias. Huge vases and bowls of the chosen flowers were arranged about the pretty rooms. The dining room table presented a pretty picture with a beautiful lace cover centered with a large bowl of the most exquisite yellow dahlias.”
“An interesting feature of the afternoon was the contest in which each Merry Wife entered, each writing an original story which included all the names of the members of the Club, those names being used as nouns, pronouns, adverbs, adjectives, etc., Mrs. Isaac McQuilkin was voted the cleverest story writer and to her was presented the prize, two daily yellow tapers. Mrs. S.R. Jennings read the story of Mrs. McQuilkin aloud, also the one written by Mrs. Joe P. Summers and Mrs. J.P. Metzger, as deserving special mention. Mrs. McQuilkin’s clever story follows:”
“‘When I spent my last vacation in London several Summers ago, I lived in a beautiful Whitehouse which was on an old estate with a Marshall in charge. The old Miller and the equally old Brewer remained always there — Gaunt survivors of the original People. The country about was charming, both birds and beasts in plenty, the Swann in the lake, the Lamb capering in the green and the Martin in the bird house. Thieves were unknown in this ideal place, the door was left ajar, one never had to Lockett, but one day a Hickman was seen to Crouch in the shadow. Early in the morning when the Cox crew there was an alarm. The crowd Preston with cries — ‘It’s the Kizer, it’s Jack Horner, his face is CeRees, he is Kipping his feet hidden — no mate to his socks, no Shumate.’ He is a hard Cass. The vagrant was caught. He proved to be an actor rehearing his role for he expected to Starritt when he Metzger.’”
“Late in the afternoon, the gracious hostess, assisted by her lovely young daughter, Miss Elizabeth, served the guests an elaborate salad and ice course. The chosen color motif was artistically emphasized in the delicious refreshments. There were twenty-five members and guests present at this delightful affair.”
Sept. 21, 1936: According to the Johnson City Press, “Police said today they believe they have heard of the most eccentric thief in Johnson City — one who retains only six per cent of his takings and discards the rest.”
“Yesterday Gordon Webster reported someone had entered his home at 306 Peachtree street by removing a screen from a side window and had taken 18 $1 bills.”
“Today Webster said the purse had been found near the window with one bill gone and the other 17 intact.”
Sept. 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Mrs. Robert Dunkelberger entertained Wednesday at her home, 1415 South Roan street, with an ‘English style tea’ in honor of friends formerly of England.”
“The hostess came to America to reside almost three years ago.”
“Guests for the occasion were Mrs. James Taylor of Johnson City and her sister Miss Joan Bristow, Mrs. James Montgomery and Mrs. Neal Gilliam, Jr., both of Kingsport.”
“During tea the hostess and her guests acknowledged the splendid aid of the American Red Cross, through which they met.”
Sept. 21, 1956: This quip appeared on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle: “At last there is finally a car in every American garage — there’s no room on the street to drive it.”
Sept. 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news items of interest to area residents. “Bob Kyker, 905 Ridgecrest Road, of Kyker Furniture Co., is a medical patient at Memorial Hospital where his condition is described as fair to satisfactory.”
“Jerry Murphy, employee of Humble Oil Co., 206 Crown, reported to city police the theft of 12 batteries from the above address Sunday night. Det. Capt. Tom Tipton and Det. Sgt. Charlie Miller investigated.”
“The theft of two billfolds from a counter of the Hallmark Card and Gift Shop, 201 E. Main, was reported to city police Wednesday by Flossie Perisho. Det. Capt. Tom Tipton investigated.”
“Gordon Vest, 4 Sleepy Hollow Rd., photographer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, was discharged Wednesday from Memorial Hospital where he has been a surgical patient.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of James Brooks, reported that “For the first time in almost a decade, a rail excursion will run over CSX Transportation trackage when the Nolichucky Gorge Special rolls through Johnson City on Oct. 19.”
“Traveling over some of the most historic and scenic trackage in America will be a modern Amtrak train pulling 18 cars, many of them double-deckers with spectacular views from upstairs. Also included will be the Powhattan arrow, a restored Norfolk railway passenger car with its red and gold livery.”
“Sponsored by the Watauga Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, this will be the first all-day excursion in several years, and the first on the former Clinchfield line since 1988. Excursions on this line from Erwin to Marion, N.C., ran in 1984 and 1986.”
“The route will pass through 23 tunnels on the trip from Kingsport to Marion, including the famous Blue Ridge loops, a 20-miles section that loops through 16 tunnels while dropping 63.36 feet per mile as the train descends the south side of the Blue Ridge mountains. On the return trip the train goes back through the same tunnels once again, affording views of the engine emerging from a tunnel and crossing over the train before the last cars enter the tunnel.”
Marion, North Carolina, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.