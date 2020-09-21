SEPTEMBER 21
Sept. 21, 1802: Francois A. Michaux set out from Jonesborough to cross the Alleghenies for North Carolina. About 9 miles from Jonesborough (site of Johnson City) the road divided into two branches which united again 56 miles beyond the mountains. He took the right through Limestone Cove and Iron Mountain gap. He put up at Cayerd’s in the Limestone Cove. He was struck with the forests of rhododendron.
Sept. 21, 1881: The Morristown Gazette reported on on recent weather in the area. “Intelligence from Sullivan and the upper end of Washington counties is that the rain fell there on Sunday was simply fearful. The farms in many instances are very much washed and damaged. The heaviest rain fall was probably in the vicinity of Johnson City, and considerable damage is reported. Watauga river rose to within about one foot of the railroad bridge, and serious apprehension was felt for the security of the bridge. The Holston river, near this place, rose Sunday evening about fourteen feet, and was for a short time out of its banks. Empty flat boats and canoes were plenty floating down the river, and saw logs and rails without number.”
Sept. 21, 1891: Hugh O’Boyle was fined $50 for selling liquor on a Sunday.
Sept. 21, 1902: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville, reported with a dateline of Jonesboro that “The mention in last Sunday’s Journal and Tribune of the visit to Villa Knox, Miss Mae Bates, to her former home at Knoxville, recalls the fact that her mother, Mrs. W.H. Bates, once lived in this county. Mrs. Bates was a daughter of Major J.I. Burts, whose home was two miles west of Johnson City, on the line of the Southern Railroad.” The story continued, “The old Burts home is now on the lands belonging to the Soldiers home.”
Sept. 21, 1914: The Barre Daily Times, a newspaper based in Barre, Vermont, reported, “Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Eaton and daughter, Miss Grace, return to their home in Johnson City, Tenn., this week.”
Sept. 21, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Sunday afternoon Ladies Auxiliary Moose Lodge, Johnson City No. 847 was organized, the first regular meeting will be Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Moose Hall. All women eligible and interested in this organization are requested to meet with the charter members Tuesday afternoon for perfection of the lodge.”
Sept. 21, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned “The appointment of Dr. W.A. Jones of Johnson City, as head of the Bang’s disease eradication group in Washington county was effective this week through the Bureau of Animal Industry from Washington.” Bang’s disease is a disease seen mainly in cattle.
Sept. 21, 1949: The E.T.S.C. Collegia, reported there would be a new dietician in the college cafeteria. “Miss Mary Henderson, of Limestone, Tennessee, will be dietician in the cafeteria at East Tennessee State College. Miss Henderson received her B.S. Degree from East Tennessee State College and her M.A. Degree from Columbia University. Prior to coming to State College, Miss Henderson was head of the Home Economic Department and the cafeteria at Austin Peay State College.”
Sept. 21, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle announced a policy change. “The Press-Chronicle, Woman’s Department, in a move designed to provide its readers with current news, is changing its policy relative to weddings in its Sunday section.” The article continued, “Under the new program, the Sunday woman’s pages will include only details and pictures of weddings which occurred during the preceding week.” However, there was an exception. “… weddings that do not meet the time requirement outlined above, may be announced in the Sunday edition without a picture in the ‘Weddings” column or may be run in full with picture in any daily edition of the newspaper.” The change was to take effect Sept. 26.
Sept. 21, 1960: U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy spoke at Tri-Cities Airport during his successful run for president.
Sept. 21, 1968: The first students in the associate degree nursing program, which was established within the college of health at East Tennessee State University, were admitted. There were 24 students in the class.
Sept. 21, 1971: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that a preliminary hearing for Paul Bailey, charged with murdering his brother, Robert, had been set for Sept. 29 in General Sessions Court in Jonesborough, which was then spelled Jonesboro.
Sept. 21, 1981: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Lane C. Milburn, 214 Highland Ave., told city police Sunday that two men had stopped him in front of Young’s Supply, Lamont Street, and asked him for $3. According to police reports, when he refused, one of them indicated that he had a gun and asked for his money. The two men grabbed Milburn and took his wallet and fled from the scene, Milburn said.”
Sept. 21, 1991: The Mall at Johnson City held its Annual Hobby Show.
Sept. 21, 2002: Jane’s Lunch Box on West Market Street ran an ad in the Johnson City Press.
