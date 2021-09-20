Sept. 20, 1896: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several items with datelines from Johnson City, and dates from Sept. 19. “The first of this week was devoted to political discussions in this city. On Monday night, Hon. W. P. Gillenwaters, of Rogersville, addressed the Free Silver club in Jobe’s opera house. Then on Tuesday evening, the Hon. Geo. N. Tillman, republican (sic) candidate for Governor, made his second speech in the present campaign. Mr. Tillman spoke almost entirely on state issues to a large audience. At the close of his speech, however, he made some clear cut (sic) arguments for the cause of sound money. Following him Hon. W. P. Brownlow, republican (sic) nominee for congress (sic) in this district and member of the national committee, made a speech, in which he explained his position on the financial issue. He said he favored the gold standard and opposed free coinage, except by international agreement.”
“The excitement in town concerning the threatened epidemic of diphtheria has about subsided. Every precaution was taken against the contagion.”
“Notwithstanding the care of diphtheria, the public schools opened with a large enrollment.”
“Ex-Gov. Taylor has moved his family from their beautiful home here in Nashville, where his children will be put in school. The citizens of this city regret the loss of this appreciated family during the winter.”
“Ed Lynn, of Knoxville, is spending this week with friends here.”
“Miss Effie Boring, an attractive young lady from Steubenville, O., is visiting her uncles, the Boring brothers.”
“Miss Lydia Boucher, one of the city’s popular young ladies, has returned from a month’s visit in North Carolina and Newport, Tenn.”
“Miss Grace Kitrell has gone to Asheville to enter the Normal College there.”
“Mrs. S. B. White has returned from a week’s visit to relatives in Greene county (sic).”
“Mrs. Geo. A. Rose is visiting relatives in Maryville and Knoxville.”
“Mrs. Henry Crouch has returned from Jefferson, N. C., where she was called to the deathbed of her sister.”
“Miss Ida Mitchell, of Asheville, N. C., is visiting her cousin, Mrs. J. M. Brown, on Walnut street (sic).”
“Will Cranford has gone to Fitzgerald, Ga., to live.”
“Mrs. Mary A. Shoff, of Osceola, Pa., is the guest of her sister, Mrs. W. B. Whiteside.”
As a reminder, diphtheria is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
Newport is located about 78 miles from Johnson City.
Jefferson, N.C. is about 74 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
Sept. 20, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Florence Summers will entertain tomorrow afternoon at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph P. Summers on Watauga avenue (sic) in honor of her sister Miss Carrie Summers a popular bride-elect and her guest Miss Ruth Liggett of New York.”
In a related, but separate item, readers learned, “Miss Ruth Leggett of New York is the house guest of Miss Carrie Summers. She will remain here for the McCormick-Summers wedding which will take place October 1st.”
“Frank Taylor returned yesterday from eastern cities where he went to purchase merchandise for the fall and winter.”
“Capt. And Mrs. Lee H. Harr are spending a few days with Mr. Isaac Harr on Watauga avenue (sic). They are en route to El Paso, Texas, where Captain Harr will assume his new duties as artillery instructor with the 63rd Field Artillery. They leave the city tomorrow.”
“Miss Reba Collette will leave tomorrow afternoon for Washington, D.S., where she has a government position in the War Risk Insurance Department.”
Sept. 20, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Sousa’s famous band is coming to Johnson City Oct. 31. His band is on an itinerary of nearly 800,000 miles, which includes more than twenty trans-continental journeys, five tours to Europe and one zig zag globe girdling concern exposition of 60,000.” The dateline from the article was from Johnson City.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 20. 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Helen Jean, health nurse with the Washington county (sic) health (sic) department (sic), plans to leave Sunday, September 29, for Atlanta, and Warm Springs, Ga., to observe treatment and care of polio cases. She is being sent under the auspices of the Washington County Chapter of infantile Paralysis, Inc.”
“In Atlanta, Mrs. Jean will spend three days of the week’s stay at Grady Memorial Hospital, observing nursing and medical treatment of polio cases in the early stages. At Warm Springs, she will observe physical therapy, water massage and other phases of treatment.”
“Major Cy H. Lyle, president of the local infantile paralysis association, said the selection and sending of Mrs. Jean to Georgia for training is only one of the many things the chapter is doing in an effort to combat the disease should an epidemic occur in the county.”
Polio is preventable by means of a vaccine.
Sept. 20, 1963: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Glenn Garland, of Dixon Apartments, 241 W. Main St., was treated for cuts on his arm and chest at Memorial Hospital last night.”
“His condition last night was undetermined.”
“Garland told hospital attendants that someone had cut him, but that he didn’t know who it was.”
“Lt. Tom Helton took Daisy Garland, Glenn’s wife, to police headquarters. Garland told police he didn’t want to charge his wife in the apparent attack.”
“Helton said he had not decided late last night whether to charge Mrs. Garland.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 20, 1971: Fifty years ago today, two small advertisements appeared in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle for the Olde West Dinner Theatre. The first advertisement was a mention of the Theatre and the play that was currently playing, which was “Take Her, She’s Mine.” The second advertisement was quite different. It read, “Husband Wanted to take his charming wife to the Olde West Dinner Theatre, for an evening of enjoyment…..Reward?”
Sept. 20, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge reported, “Someone has said that the glue on stamps has 7 grams of fat that you ingest when you lick them. Is that true? This seems to fall into the ‘recurring urban legend’ category. Postal Service spokeswoman Carol Larson said if there’s any fat in the glue on stamps, it is negligible.”