Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
“Rev. W. D. Mitchell, P. C., of the Jonesboro circuit, M. E. Church, South, preached his farewell sermon to an attentive congregation last Sabbath evening.”
“Lately a couple wished to get married, the time set and the supper prepared, but no minister could be found, and after beating the bush for one till near midnight a magistrate was called who made the anxious couple one and the supper was eaten and they went on their way rejoicing.”
“The Bank of Johnson City has moved into its new building on the corner of Main street and Public Square. The building is one of the finest east of Knoxville in Tennessee and would be a credit to a much larger city. It is three stories high, built of pressed brick and is furnished throughout in hardwood. The first floor contains banking room and book store, second has six offices and the third will be fitted up for an Odd Fellow’s hall.”
“The Watauga Bank has moved into the building lately occupied by H. W. Weiler. The building has been purchased by the company and fitted up especially for their purpose and they now have a neat and convenient banking room. They do an old time banking business and the accommodating cashier, J. W. Boring, will take pleasure in letting you have all the money you want provided you have two or three better names than just your own on the note.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1888.
Sept. 20, 1917: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Sept. 20, The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that “Elizabethton was treated to a sensation this morning and all the town is talking about it. Late Wednesday evening when the Southern train arrived from Bristol a large box, something over 4 feet square, was unloaded and it was by express addressed to L. C. Willards. The agent put the box in the depot and as it was about 8 p.m., closed the depot and went to the tent meeting, and in passing by the depot en route home saw the door was open, but thinking that it had been left open closed it and went on his way home. This morning he came into the depot and found the big box open and on examining it he found it had been opened and upon closer examination found that it had a door with hinges, and opened from inside, and in it was a hatchet, and the box was empty. Immediately the thought was that a man had been shipped in the box, perhaps had committed some crime and used this method of escape. The box was weighed and was found to weigh 115 pounds, and it was billed as weighing 225 pounds.”
“The tent meeting is in progress and large crowds are in attendance.”
“Mr. F. P. Briscoe and wife and daughter, Miss Marion, of Knoxville, are guests at the Lynnwood.”
The Lynnwood was a hotel in Elizabethton.
Sept. 20, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The newest cook book says that in serving oysters the bivalves should be washed and the ice shaved. Certainly sounds neat.”
A bivalve is an aquatic mollusk with a hinged shell. Scallops, mussels and clams are also bivalves.
Sept. 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported frightening news. “Two children were bitten by a stray rabid dog on Fall street yesterday morning, Dr. Edward C. Mulliniks, director of Washington County Health Department, said.”
“Lonnie Bill Hopson, 3, of 406 Fall street was bitten about the face, and Betty Tester, 10, was bitten on the leg by the infected dog.”
“Police officers, who were called by Fall street residents, killed the dog, and sent the head to the Public Health Laboratory for examination. According to Dr. Mulliniks, a positive report was received at noon.”
“The two children started receiving anti-rabies treatments at the local health department, Mulliniks said.”
“Local police expressed belief that the dog had bitten several dogs in the neighborhood, and issued a warning to dog owners in the vicinity to pen or tie up their dogs for a 14-day period of observation.”
“If the dogs show signs of illnesses or die, the owners are asked to have their heads examined at the laboratory at once.”
“If any persons have been bitten by dogs, they are urged to check with their family physician at once.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, reports that “Rabies is a fatal viral infection that presents a very serious public health problem in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
A retired local physician reports that he had several patients over the years in which he practiced that required treatment for possible exposure to rabies.
Sept. 20, 1963: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A Criminal Court trial jury yesterday found Rex Carden guilty of possessing 27 pints of bonded whisky. He was sentenced to a 2-3 year penitentiary sentence.”
“Sgt. George A. Adams of the Johnson City Police Department said he found the whisky in a one-room shack on the Carden property at 1 Sidney St., during a raid on May 21.”
“Carden, who entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, did not testify, but Don Kelly, Daniel Neal and Pierce Miller took the witness chair to testify that the establishment was being rented by Ed Worthily.”
Sept. 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Roy G. Guinn, Rt. 7, Ketron Lane, is being held in city jail on charges of being AWOL from the U. S. Army. He will be held until Army authorities arrive.”
“Denny L. Cox, 850 Dyer St., is being held in city jail for U. S. Army officials.”
Sept. 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Sevier County defeated Science Hill by a score of 50 to 13.
Elizabethton was victorious over Daniel Boone, 49 to 14.
David Crockett won over Cherokee, 35 to 6.
Rutledge defeated Unicoi Co., 33 to 8.
Happy Valley defeated Unaka. The score was 34 to 6.
Hampton easily won over South Greene, 30 to 12.
Sunbright’s score was 26 to Cloudland’s 20.
Claiborne County won over Johnson County in overtime, the score being 38 to 36.