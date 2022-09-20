Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”

“Rev. W. D. Mitchell, P. C., of the Jonesboro circuit, M. E. Church, South, preached his farewell sermon to an attentive congregation last Sabbath evening.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

