Sept. 20, 1863: This day marked the first of a three-day battle. A running battle was fought between Jonesboro and Carter’s Depot on the Watauga through Johnson’s Depot to keep open the road to Saltville, Va. Federal forces of Gen. Burnside, including Col. James P.T. Carter’s regiment, attacked the Confederates, including the command of Gen. Alfred E. “Mudwall” Jackson of Jonesboro. The skirmishing was active and hot.
Sept. 20, 1883: The Greeneville Herald reported a story carried in the Johnson City Enterprise. “Our friend, Mr. V. Devault, did not entertain an Angel, by any means, a nights (sic) ago. A gent, having called to stay over night, was shown to his room, and retired. About midnight, Mr. D. was aroused by the crashing of glass, to find his guest had, it seemed, determined to tear the house down. Six or seven windows were broken to pieces; bed clothing, etc., thrown out, and the battle only ceased when the gent was tied by the Mess. Devault.”
Sept. 20, 1892: Butterick Patterns were in stock in R.N. Penland’s store, according to The Comet. Butterick Patterns were used by dressmakers as well as housewives needing patterns to use in sewing their frocks. Elsewhere in the paper on the same date, readers learned sad news about a student at Martha Wilder School. “Yesterday at the Martha Wilder school (sic) while the children were enjoying the afternoon recess in the usual way little Willie Harkins had the misfortune to fall off a bank and break one bone in his left fore arm in two places.” The story continued, “The arm was set and the child taken home where he is resting as easy as could be expected.”
Sept. 20, 1900: The Comet announced that streetcar tracks were being put into condition to run the cars so that the rails could be taken up and hauled to the ET&WNC, for shipment to the U.S. Leather Company.
Sept. 20, 1911: The Herald and Tribune, a paper in Jonesboro reported “A number of teachers of the county were in town Saturday getting their supplies preparatory to beginning school Monday.”
Sept. 20, 1923: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “Formal laying of the cornerstone of the new half-million hotel here is to be accomplished today at twelve o’clock, noon, according to announcement made last night by the contractors, E.W. Minter Company.” The story continued, “While no formal program has been arranged, the contractors stated that members of the hotel Executive Committee and officers would be asked to be on hand for the formality connected with the starting of the outer walls of the big building.” We know this building now as the John Sevier Center. Half a million dollars in 1923 is now worth approximately $7.6 million today, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 20, 1950: The E.T.S.C. Collegian, the student newspaper at East Tennessee State College, now ETSU, ran a letter to the Freshman Class of 1950 from Mayor Howard Patrick. In part, the letter stated, “The City of Johnson City extends official and sincere greetings to the largest Freshman Class ever to see higher learning here. Yours is a real opportunity to enrich your life in one of our four fine institutions of higher education. Ours is the opportunity to be of service and encouragement to you and your fellow classmates….On behalf of the city government, I wish each one of you great success and express the hope that you may in the future become permanent residents of Johnson City.”
Sept. 20, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported, “County property tax notices were mailed out Saturday and today the Jonesboro Courthouse was jammed with irate recipients rife with complaints. ... Everyone present was furious because the taxes have just about doubled. ... One man called on the phone and said, ‘My section’s mad enough to bring shotguns and come to the courthouse.’ There were so many phone calls that finally officials had to take the phones off the hook to talk to crowds in offices and lobby.”
Sept. 20, 1971: Press-Chronicle readers learned of a recent murder in Washington County. “Being held in lieu of $10,000 bond in County Jail is Paul Bailey, 39, charged with slaying his brother, Robert, 43, late yesterday afternoon after reportedly drinking and quarreling all day.” As the arguing escalated, “Robert began beating Paul with a shoe….Paul threatened to cut him with a knife. The first cut was made on the right arm with the fatal blow next made in the bottom calf of his leg in a major artery ... County medical officer Dr. Burgin Dossett Jr. and Sheriff’s Department officers were summoned to the scene where they found Robert lying in a pool of blood in the dining room.” The brothers lived with their parents about one mile off Highway 107, at Bailey’s Sawmill. Both sons were employed by their father at the family’s sawmill.
Sept. 20, 1983: In an article written by Dorothy Hamill in the Press-Chronicle, readers learned that Johnson City artist John Alan Maxwell and his assistant Judy Cancellero were putting the finishing touches on a mural inside the Hamilton Bank building, located on Mockingbird Lane. The mural would be on display beginning Oct. 1, which is when the bank would officially open.
Sept. 20, 1990: Johnson City Press readers learned that “Johnson City’s Tennessee National Guard unit has been deployed to Saudi Arabia to take part in Operation Desert Shield.”
Sept. 20, 2000: Press readers learned that Tipton-Haynes Historic Site had recently received a grant for $18,111 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The grant for was for general operating support.
Sept. 20, 2012: The Press reported a school bus had flipped several miles from David Crockett High School. The bus “went off the left side of the road, back onto the road and off the right side and then rolled over at least three times before coming to a rest on its right side, according to information from Director of Schools Ron Dykes. There were 63 schoolchildren on board the bus, with 27 of them receiving injuries serious enough to be seen at a hospital.
