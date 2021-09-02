Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported, “The Democrats of Johnson City and vicinity will meet at Jobes Hall, Saturday night Sept. 4th at 7 o’clock to organize a Bob Taylor Club. All Democrats are urged to attend. Our candidate for Governor will be here and will make a speech. Come out, everybody. Ladies invited.”
Sept. 2, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., and a date of Sept. 1, readers of The Chattanooga Daily Times learned, “On Sunday night, at Damascus, near the Virginia-Tennessee line, in a quarrel over some trifling matter, Marsh Owens stabbed to the heart and instantly killed John Dotson. Both men were formerly residents of Johnson county (sic), Tenn. Owens is hiding in the mountains of Johnson or the adjoining county of Ashe, in North Carolina.
Laurel Bloomery is a community in rural Johnson County, and is located approximately 49 miles from Johnson City. Damascus is located in Washington County, Virginia, and is about 45 miles from Johnson City. Ashe County, N.C. is about 75 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was a weekly publication.
Sept. 2, 1910: In a column entitled “Farm Notes,” The Johnson City Comet provided this information to readers. “Peas will sprout at 45 degrees.”
“Cheap seed is often the most expensive.”
“Always plant the best seed you can get for every crop.”
“Good time to cut out the poison ivy. It’s almost a crime to allow it to grow anywhere.”
“Give the boys a chance to swim every day possible – and the horses, too.”
“Do not let any pickles ripen as long as more are desired for pickles, for the vines stop bearing.”
“After the hay is off the meadow we can see its thin places better. Get busy with the manure spreader.”
“Make sowings once a week of such quick-raising vegetables as lettuce or radishes, to insure a continuous succession.”
“Smilax does not need sunshine. It requires a soil of sandy loam, should be watered freely and kept in a warm place.”
Sept. 2, 1921: A century ago today, the Nashville Banner, quoting the Johnson City Staff, opined, “Any society editor who can devote a half-column to a description of a modern bride’s costume has an enviable vocabulary.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to the Johnson City Staff, nor any other newspapers that might have been published in Johnson City in1921.
Sept. 2, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Installation into office yesterday of seven officials elected in the August 2 balloting was a leading feature of the day’s activity in local and semi-local political circles.”
“Amid surroundings that suggest simplicity and quiet dignity, Ben Allen was installed as circuit judge at Elizabethton, supplanting D.A. Vines, whom he defeated by a large majority in the recent election. Allen was administered the oath of office by his uncle, J.A. Smith, Carter county (sic) magistrate, who is a son of the departed Chancellor H.C. Smith, Allen’s maternal grandfather.”
“Allen, a prominent member of the Elizabethton Bar Association, was originally (sic) honored Thursday evening, when his comrades sponsored a banquet for him at the Governor Taylor hotel (sic) as a token of their esteem. For some time they have sponsored a movement to secure an office for the popular official in Elizabethton, thus keeping him at home. No announcement as to the outcome of their efforts has been forthcoming, however.”
Sept. 2, 1939: Big, bold, black headlines regarding the war in Europe faced the readers of the Johnson City Chronicle on this day in 1939. “Anglo-French Serve Hitler Last Warning” were the headlines, followed by the sub-headlines, which read, “Declaration of War on Germany by Polish Allies Expected Today.”
Sept. 2, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported, “President Carl A. Jones Jr., of the Appalachian League said here that he was ‘surprised’ to hear that Ed Smith was leaving the position of general manager of the Bluefield Baseball Club of the Appalachian League.”
“’I’m sorry to hear that he is leaving the Appalachian,’ Jones said. ‘I hadn’t anticipated it.’”
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still being published.
Sept. 2, 1958: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Hattie Hunter Galloway, one of the nation’s oldest twins, died at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Convalescent Home. She was 102 ½ years old.”
“Born on Feb. 29, 1856, Mrs. Galloway lived her entire life in Washington County. At the time of her death, she owned her home on Boones Creek on the same land where she was born. She was the daughter of the late Perry and Elizabeth Crouch Hunter. Her twin sister, Mrs. Juliette Hunter Galloway, died in 1952.”
“Mrs. Hattie Hunter Galloway was the mother of the late Edythe Galloway Glaze. She is survived by three grandchildren, Mrs. Brunner Hunt, Meriden, Miss., Juliette Cox, Nashville, Tenn., and John Albert Glaze, Boones Creek; and two great grandsons, Brunner Rhea Hunt, Nashville, and the Rev. Robert Hunt, Meriden, Miss.”
“Miss (sic) Galloway was a sister of the late William A., John W., and R.C. Hunter of Johnson City.”
Morris is in charge of arrangements.”
Sept. 2, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four additional applications for the position of city manager have been received through Mayor Vance Cheek’s office, bringing the total number of applications to 55.”
“The position has been vacant since April 15 when James Mosier resigned.”
“Joe Ward Booth, assistant city manager under Mosier, has been serving as acting city manager until city commission interview all applicants and selects a successor.”
“Booth, while he has not filed a formal application for the city manager’s position, has indicated he is interested in the job.”
“Applicants were solicited recently in national and regional trade magazines and newspapers.”
Sept. 2, 1980: Johnson City Press-Chronicle staff writer Brad Jolly reported, “The transfer of patients from Johnson City Memorial Hospital to the new Johnson City Medical Center Hospital was accomplished without a hitch and a bit ahead of schedule, Administrator Dr. Gene Clark said Monday.”
Sept. 2, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City officials are starting to turn their attention toward the hotel that would complement the proposed continuing education center as they take steps to bring the whole project closer to reality.”
“City Manager John Campbell said last week that Special Projects Manager Tarek Moneir and Dan Porter, the Johnson City Development Authority’s executive director, were writing a request for proposals from hotels.”
“‘We’re looking for a good-quality business hotel,’ Campbell said.”
“The facility does not have to be the Marriott type, but the goal is to find something at least on par with Johnson City’s Holiday Inn, Garden Plaza Hotel and Hampton Inn, he said.”
Sources: