Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”

Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

