Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”
Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Sept. 2, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported news with a dateline from Cranberry, N.C., and a date of Aug. 28. “Stories which has reached public print regarding the shooting of Sheriff Pritchard have been wrong in many important details. Your correspondent was today able to get the exact truth of the encounter, the full details of which are as follows:”
“On last Thursday evening a bench warrant was placed in the hands of Sheriff George K. Pritchard for the arrest of Monroe Garland, a notorious desperado about twenty years old. He had been defying the deputies for a considerable time and had shot and wounded several different persons, among the number one woman, but they all recovered.”
“Sheriff Pritchard summoned Marshal Blalock and started for the Big Rock Creek settlement, about twelve miles from Bakersville. They had received word that Garland was staying all night at Will Mosely’s so they went there at daylight Friday morning. Immediately on seeing the officers Garland opened fire on them with a forty-four caliber revolver. Pritchard was shot in the right breast, the ball going almost entire (sic) through his body. Blalock’s clothing was cut by the (indecipherable) and his flesh was scorched but he was not seriously hurt. They returned the fire on Garland, killing him instantly. Three or four bullets reached vital spots.”
“Pritchard was moved to the home of ex-Sheriff Bradshaw, where he lies in a critical condition. The doctors have very little hope of his recovery, but on account of his wounded nerve the chances are favorable.”
“Pritchard and Blalock are considered the coolest and most determined officers in this county, and this is not the first contest they have had with criminals. Pritchard has had some very close calls prior to this and he has always shown his wonderful nerve by standing his ground, regardless circumstances. His brother is a United States Senator J.C. Pritchard, who was immediately telegraphed for. Garland has a number of kinfolks and friends who are likely to cause more trouble. Feeling is running high against them and they will not go far until they will be checked. The excitement was so great in Bakersville that court, which was in session, has been adjourned indefinitely.”
The final paragraph reads: “Later: Word has been received that Sheriff Pritchard has been moved to his home in Bakersville and that his chance for recovery are better. The ball has been extracted and the doctor thinks he will pull through.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Bakersville, North Carolina, is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 2, 1910: The Johnson City Comet quipped, “If it wasn’t Halley’s Comet, whose was it?”
Halley’s Comet was visible on Earth in the spring of 1910.
Sept. 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The East Tennessee State Normal School established at Johnson City in 1910, is one of three similar institutions in Tennessee for the training of teachers, giving certificates entitling the holders to teach in schools of various grade, according to courses taken at the Normal School. High School and academic courses are given, and a modern observation and Practice School for children is a part of the institution. The present average attendance for the four terms is about 1,200. The institution is located in the Southeastern part of the city, on a tract of more than 100 acres, with ten buildings, three of which are now just nearing completion.”
East Tennessee State Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
Sept. 2, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Celebrations at Elizabethton and at Bemberg-Glanzstoff drew the crowds from this section, as Labor Day dawned fair, bright and warm. In Johnson City there was a holiday atmosphere, with the flags flying in the business section and from many buildings; the post office, banks and several business places and offices closed, at least for a part of the day.”
Sept. 2, 1929, was Labor Day.
Bemberg-Glanzstoff was a rayon manufacturing plant in Elizabethton.
Sept. 2, 1944: Above the masthead headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle implored readers to “Pay That Poll Tax Without Delay: Let’s All Be Eligible To Vote in November.”
Sept. 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City school pupils went back to work today — probably between 4,000 and 5,000 of them — but the office of Superintendent John H. Arrants could give no figures.”
“Today was devoted, for the most part, to organization details, with classroom work to follow the remainder of the week.”
Sept. 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Charles Miller was not sworn in yesterday as a member of Washington County Court.”
“Miller was elected to county court Aug. 3 as a magistrate at large, but he did not take the oath of office yesterday with other magistrates.”
“However, the long-time tax manager maintained that under a 1941 private act his term of office as assessor did not end until Jan. 1.”
“Judge Jack Musick this week ruled that a general act of 1956 repealed the private act and that Miller’s term ended yesterday and that Guy Blackwell, elected assessor in the Aug. 3 election, should take office. Blackwell took the oath of office yesterday.”
“Judge Musick provided that Miller had 30 days to which to appeal his decision — and Miller’s attorney said the case would be appealed.”
Sept. 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from London, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Princess Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, somber yet splendid, public yet private, will be ‘a unique funeral for a unique person,’ Buckingham Palace said Monday.”