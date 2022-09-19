Sept. 19, 1897: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City; the date was Sept. 18. “The only social event worthy of note for the past week was the entertainment given by Miss Mattie Henderson, complimentary to her visiting friends, Misses Mae Jones and Willie Hurt, of Roanoke, Va. The invited friends were: Misses Nettie Shortridge, Alice Carr, Effie and Sue Wood, Annie Gentry, Annie Miller, Sallie Chandler, Bessie Stanley and Dora Cargile; Fred Gresham and Opie Warlick, of Jonesboro, W. W. Kirkpatrick, Henry Carr, Will Caldwell, Wash. Sam and James Crumley, James Summers, Will Cass, Charles Cargille, Louis Gump and George Wofford.”
“Hon. Alfred A. Taylor has moved from his home on the Nola Chucky river and is now occupying the home of Gov. Taylor, his brother, in this city.”
“Mrs. J. M. Cameron, of Elizabethton, has been visiting her daughter, Mrs. George Hardin, on Watauga avenue, this week.”
“Miss Bessie Lou Burgess has gone to Bristol, where she will be in school during the winter, at the Southwest Virginia Institute.”
“Robert Dulaney has gone to Louisville, where he will attend medical college this winter.”
“The protracted meeting started over a week ago at the United Brethren church still continues with much interest. A number of conversions have been made during this week.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times also brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date of Sept. 18. “Two children have died here within the last week with diphtheria, or at least with a very malignant type of throat disease, which is proving quite fatal in a number of cases. Out in one of the country districts the school has been suspended until October, on account of this disease.”
“Mrs. Milton Keen received a telegram from Ripley this week, announcing the death of her father, J. L. Sparks. Mr. Sparks was 84 years old and was born at Abingdon, Va., but spent most of his life at Jonesboro. He was a printer and followed that business until some twenty-five years ago, when he removed to Ripley.”
“Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Peeples have returned from the Centennial.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Deaderick of Knoxville have been visiting relatives here during the past week.”
“Hon. W. P. Brownlow reached home from Washington Thursday.”
“Miss Bertha, daughter of Judge N. Hacker, will leave next week for school at Chambersburg, Pa.”
“Miss Leila Anderson has accepted the position of teacher of the seventh grade in the Johnson City High School.”
“Miss Cathleen Reeves has accepted the position as teacher in the school at Limestone.”
“James Whitlock gave a party Monday night in honor of Miss May Jernigan, of Knoxville.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Nola Chucky, now spelled Nolachucky, was spelled that way in 1897.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that, “Johnson City’s Municipal Building is a three-story brick building, occupying an entire block on two of the principal streets of the city. It is in two sections, one portion being three stories, with a longer portion running out from this, to the next street. In the three story portion are:”
“First floor – city and water offices; police court, deputy county court clerk.”
“Second floor – Chancery court room, chancery and circuit court, clerk’s offices, mayor.”
“Third floor – Circuit court room, judge and sheriff.”
“The other part of the building is devoted to a modern market house, with a large auditorium on the second floor, seating, 2,000.”
“The building itself is remarkably solid and well constructed, the entire foundation resting on solid rock.”
Sept. 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Washington, and a date from Sept. 18, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about the health of two Tennessee politicians. “Tennessee’s two ailing members of Congress, Senator McKellar and Representative Davis, both Democrats, were back at their offices on Capitol Hill today.”
“McKellar was released from Bethesda Naval Hospital Tuesday after a week’s illness caused by food poisoning.”
“Davis, suffering from a spinal ailment, had been in the hospital two weeks. He expects to return tomorrow for the extraction of several teeth.”
Sept. 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Gary D. Hylton, 28, Nappy’s Place, was arrested by city police Sunday around 12:45 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with no driver’s license. He is being held in city jail in lieu of bond with his trial in City Police Court scheduled for Friday. Officers Ed Friesland, Eddie Baldwin, and John Stevens made the arrest.”
“Clyde Apple, 2211 Wyndale Road, head of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle press room, who has been a medical patient at Memorial Hospital since Sept. 2, was discharged over the weekend.”
“A portion of the 800 block of Hillrise Boulevard was without electric power for three hours and 10 minutes Sunday afternoon caused by rose bushes and other growing things that shorted out a high voltage cable.”
“Roy Taylor, manager of the Johnson City Power Board, said the transformer sits on the ground, and is in the corner of four lots.”
“Taylor said less than a half dozen homes were affected from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.”
“Barnes Smith, 1714 W. Walnut, was dismissed Monday from Memorial Hospital after being treated for back pain which he sustained when he fell from a moving car.”
“A broken glass door at Power Tool Co., 712 W. Market St., was reported to city police Monday by Fred Whitson. The door had apparently been broken by thrown rocks. No entry had been made into the building.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as BrightRidge.
Sept. 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Criminal Court Judge Arden Hill on Thursday set a Dec. 18 trial for a Johnson City lawyer who was indicted in July on a charge of theft over $60,000.”
“Joe Crumley, assistant district attorney general, asked for a trial date against Sam Miller II. He said this case is ‘serious’ and ‘needs to get moving.’”
“Miller, whose law license was suspended more than a year ago, told Hill that he had not hired a lawyer for the case.”
“Crumley said Thursday that he believes Miller is trying to delay the case as long as possible.”
“Miller is accused of stealing from the trust account of Appalachian Title Co. and his former law firm. Crumley said an investigation showed Miller may have stolen from $68,000 to probably more than $100,000.”
“Criminal Court Judge Lynn Brown said in August that Miller had told him in court that he was asking for pretrial diversion, but Crumley said Thursday Miller has not requested it. He said in August that Miller would not be eligible until his charge is reduced to at least theft over $10,000.”
“In an interview later, District Attorney General David Crockett said the possibility of pretrial diversion would be bolstered if Miller is able to fully repay the money and his former law partners recommend diversion.”
“’One of the key issues will be the attitude of the victims,’ he said. ‘In financial cases, I find victims are more interested in getting their money back than putting someone in jail.’”
Sixty-eight thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth approximately $125,500. One hundred thousand dollars in the same year has the current purchasing power of about $184,600. Both of these current values are from www.2013dollars.com.