Sept. 19, 1897: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City; the date was Sept. 18. “The only social event worthy of note for the past week was the entertainment given by Miss Mattie Henderson, complimentary to her visiting friends, Misses Mae Jones and Willie Hurt, of Roanoke, Va. The invited friends were: Misses Nettie Shortridge, Alice Carr, Effie and Sue Wood, Annie Gentry, Annie Miller, Sallie Chandler, Bessie Stanley and Dora Cargile; Fred Gresham and Opie Warlick, of Jonesboro, W. W. Kirkpatrick, Henry Carr, Will Caldwell, Wash. Sam and James Crumley, James Summers, Will Cass, Charles Cargille, Louis Gump and George Wofford.”

“Hon. Alfred A. Taylor has moved from his home on the Nola Chucky river and is now occupying the home of Gov. Taylor, his brother, in this city.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

