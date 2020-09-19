Sept. 19, 1889: The Comet reported, “The attention of the public generally and the workingmen in particular is called to the notice of the First National Bank in another column. It is the oldest bank in the city having been the Bank of Johnson City and is the only National bank in the county. They announce their intention of keeping open on Saturday nights from 6 to 8 o’clock for the accommodation of deposits in the saving department. Workingmen will do well to inquire at the bank for full information in regard to the saving bank feature.”
Sept. 19, 1891: The East Tennessee Virginia & Georgia Railroad was changing the curvature of the tracks running by the depot to bring the main line closer to the new structure.
Sept. 19, 1903: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported about the East Tennessee Medical Society meeting that would be meeting in Knoxville on Sept. 24 and 25. “Dr. C.J. Broyles, of Johnson City, is secretary of the society.”
Sept. 19, 1909: Lewis Colwell was charged with permitting boys under 18 years of age to play pool. The charge was dismissed.
Sept. 19, 1926: Ralph E. Sims, a former minister of First Christian Church, was born. An active member of the Johnson City community, Dr. Sims was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Johnson City.
Sept. 19, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The John Sevier chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution observed Constitution Day with a splendid program Tuesday evening at the home of Dr. and Mrs. G. Edward Campbell, East Holston Avenue.”
Sept. 19, 1948: The board of Memorial Hospital, along with the medical staff of the Appalachian Hospital, “reached a final decision to build a new structure adjacent to the Appalachian Hospital.” The facilities would be combined, with the new organization having 175 beds.
Sept. 19, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Clarence Bralley, acting chairman of the Washington County Election Commission, said this morning that last Wednesday’s special city election ‘should be made void.’” The story continued, “Bralley’s statement came after Hubert C. Brooks introduced two affidavits yesterday to support a charge that some of the ballot boxes in the election were brought to City Hall unsealed after the voting.”
Sept. 19, 1964: The Press-Chronicle reported about a new plan for mail. “The new mail delivery plan using ‘sectional center’ distribution points will become effective Nov. 1. Johnson City has been designated a sectional center. Under the plan, mail for East Tennessee will be channeled through Johnson City, Knoxville, or Chattanooga. Parcels bearing a ZIP number are expected to be delivered up to 24 hours sooner.”
Sept. 19, 1978: Johnson City Medical Center Hospital became the new name of Memorial Hospital at the annual meeting of Memorial Hospital.
Sept. 19, 1989: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Judge Lynn Brown Monday agreed to continue next week’s first-degree murder trial of Thomas Eugene Hale for two months to allow for medical examinations but refused to continue the Oct. 2 trial of Hale’s co-defendant, Denise Maupin.” The story continued, “The judge showed hesitance in granting the continuance telling … attorneys the case ‘appears to be dragging’ and that he ‘would rather not’ continue it further. “ The attorneys referred to were Jim Bowman, Robert Cupp, and Assistant District Attorney Bill Mooney.
Sept. 19, 1996: The Press reported that the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center would open that day in Greeneville. The hotel would have 52 rooms, and a 120-seat restaurant. Grand Heritage Hotels International would manager the General Morgan.
