Sept. 19, 1891: The Comet reported several interesting items about area residents. “W. A. Sorrell, of Allentown, was down yesterday.”
“Judge Pat Dungan came down on No. 1 yesterday.”
“R.H. Hendrix, of South Watauga, came to the city yesteryear.”
“Fred Parker is in the city again, after a visit to home folks.”
“Henry Gilmer and Miss Retta Howell went up to Piney Flats yesterday evening.”
“Mr. M. P. Reeves, the father of Col. E. C. Reeves, is in a very critical state of health at his house near this city.”
“Miss Mary Lide and C.K. Lide, Jr., occupied reserve seats at the show yesterday. They were chaperoned by C.K. Lide, Sr.”
Former Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
Sept. 19, 1918: With a dateline from Bristol, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “One man was seriously injured, several slightly bruised and many others frightened, when a cow that had been struck by an automobile became frightened and ran through the streets.”
“After the cow had cleared several streets of pedestrians, a deputy sheriff with a posse of men ran the animal down and overpowered her.”
Sept. 19, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “T.M. Broshew left yesterday to visit relatives in Johnson City.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 19, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle related to readers a tragedy. With a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date of September 18, readers read, “Isabel Higgins, 19 year old Johnson City girl, who admitted to police authorities that she gave her 11 months old baby boy a teaspoon full of carbolic acid, which ended its life early today, was indicted by the grand jury this afternoon, it was announced at the office of the circuit court clerk.”
“The girl was placed in the Washington county (sic) jail by chief of police W. L. Fleming of Johnson City, pending arraignment.”
“Court officers indicated that she would go on trial for the death of her baby early next week before Judge D.A. Vines, in criminal court.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1930.
Sept. 19, 1940: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Chairmen of various committees in connection with the sesquicentennial celebration of the founding of the Territory South of the Ohio river (sic), to be held October 13 in Johnson City, will meet tonight at 7:30 o’clock in John Sevier Hotel to discuss furtherance of plans for the event, George E. Stewart, secretary-manager of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday.”
“Principal speaker at the celebration will be Col. Harry S. Berry, Tennessee WPA administrator.”
“The celebration will be held on the premises of the William Cobb home just off Bristol highway (sic), the first capital of Tennessee, inasmuch as all official deliberations of the Territory were held there. It was headquarters for William Blount, appointed governor of the territory by President George Washington and who later was one of the two first United States senators elected from Tennessee, one of several states formed from the huge territorial area.”
Sept. 19, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “City Attorney J.H. Winston, following the recent moves by county officials, yesterday in a bill filed in chancery court, has asked a temporary injunction against the Savoy Hotel at 101 ½ Tipton street (sic) which he called a ‘public nuisance’ and a ‘bawdy house’ naming Joseph D. Maratt of Johnson City as the defendant.”
“Hearing on the bill will be held before Chancellor Joe Worley next week.”
“Action against the place was taken following a special meeting of the city county yesterday afternoon, according to Winston. At the meeting, Dr. C.C. Mullinix, city-county health director, Bernie Hall, head of the city department of sanitation, and Chief of Police W.T. Wheelock, urged the closing of the place, he added.”
“The bill seeks a temporary injunction enjoining and restraining the further continuance of the public nuisance and closing of the hotel premises until further orders of the court.”
“The move follows a wave of raids on the part of Sheriff Luke Warrick and his deputies on nearby whiskey emporiums in the past few weeks and the raid by county officers on a joint on Spring street (sic) ten days ago. It marks the first move on the part of city officials for an injunction against such a place in a number of years.”
“The bill accuses Maratt of conducting and maintaining within the corporate limits of the city what is known as the ‘Savoy Hotel’ where ‘he engages in the sale of intoxicating liquors, and keeps, maintains and conducts a bawdy house and a house of assignation.’”
“Winston further claims in the bill that the ‘premises are a public nuisance… in that they are frequented by prostitutes who spread venereal diseases throughout the community, and by persons who purchase and consume whiskey on the premises.”
Sept. 19, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Bob Wiley, V.A. contact officer at the Veteran’s Administration Center, was admitted to the government hospital Saturday night. Wiley received a broken hip in a fall at his home, Maple Terrace Apts. His condition this morning was described as satisfactory. Wiley is an Army veteran of World War I and a past commander of John Sevier Post No. 2108, Veterans of Foreign Wars.”
“Eugene Harvey, 23, Bristol, has been discharged from the Veteran’s Hospital. He was seriously injured on July 5 when his single-engine plane crashed in the Barnes community and had been hospitalized since that time.”
The Veteran’s Administration Center and the Veteran’s Hospital are now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Sept. 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Plans for a civic choir for Johnson City are under way.”
“An organization meeting will be held at 2 p. m. Sunday in the Science Hill High School choir room.”
“The choir will be sponsored by the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.”
“Rodney Sturtz will direct the choir. Plans are being made for a performance of Bach Cantata No. 182 with the Symphony in November.”
“Anyone interested in participating is urged to attend the meeting Sunday.”
Sept. 19, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with an Elizabethton dateline and the byline of Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press reported, “Students at Elizabethton High School took a stand for Jesus Wednesday, and prayed they will be able to demonstrate to others why Christ is important in their lives.”
“In the seventh annual ‘See You at the Pole’ hour of prayer, students were praying at schools across America at 7 a.m., a fact EHS freshman Brandi Perry found amazing and powerful.”
“Perry and 70 other people gathered at the flagpole at the high school here. The group included mostly students, some teachers and other adults. They read the Bible, prayed and sang.”
Sources: