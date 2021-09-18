Sept. 18, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Sept. 17. “A conference of the leading representatives of the opposition to Brownlow met here yesterday and endorsed the candidacy of Capt. W. A. Nelson of Carter county (sic).”
“Capt. Nelson is an old soldier, and one of the most popular G.A.R. men in the state. His candidacy means in all probability the defeat of Brownlow for congress (sic), and the election of Lacy L. Lawrence, the democratic (sic) nominee.”
“It has been claimed by the enemies of Brownlow that he does not harmonize with the national platform and refuses to trim to suit them. It has resulted in putting out an independent candidate. Brownlow has many political enemies who are rejoiced to have an excuse to vote against him — not that they are so all-fired struck on the gold standard, but because they are not struck on Brownlow.”
“Brownlow thinks he can beat the combined opposition, but it is rather precarious. Capt. Nelson is almost sure to carry Carter and Johnson counties and get a good vote all over the district. It is claimed by prominent republicans (sic) in Greene county (sic) that Lawrence will carry that county in the election. This, with Carter and Johnson, will mean the loss of three of the strangest republican (sic) counties in the district to Brownlow and would so cripple him that Lawrence would probably be elected.”
G.A.R. stands for the Grand Army of the Republic. It was a fraternal organization whose membership consisted of veterans of the Union Army. The organization dissolved when its last member passed away.
The Knoxville Tribune was published from 1892 until 1898. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1886. The Comet was published weekly.Sept. 18, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Lieut. Samuel L. King, Jr., the son of Colonel and Mrs. Samuel L. King of Bristol, who was wounded in the second battle of the Marne, July 20, cables that he will soon be able to return home for a short time.”
“Lieut. King says in recent letters that he has received excellent treatment in the base hospital in France and that he is recovering rapidly. His wound is healing satisfactorily and he states every kindness possible has been shown him and the other American boys in the hospital where he has been located.”
“Lieut. King has been in France for more than a year as a member of the Twenty-Sixty Regiment, First Division; also of the First Army Corps.”
Sept. 18, 1921: A century ago today, The Washington Herald reported, “Richard Lacy, jr. (sic)., of Johnson City, Tenn., is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac H. Adams, jr., (sic) here.”
The Washington Herald was a newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It ceased publication in 1939. We do not have access to any newspapers that were printed in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 18, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Jonesboro Kiwanians, their wives and sweethearts enjoyed a picnic supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George Dillow on the old Jonesboro-Johnson City highway (sic) last night.”
“The picnic supplemented the regular weekly luncheon session, and allowed Kiwanians time to arrange for a further meeting place. They formerly met in the elementary school library, but the room used had to be converted into a classroom to relieve crowded conditions in the school.”
“However, at last night’s meeting, it was announced that meetings temporarily will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria, until further arrangements could be made.”
“Committee on arrangements for last night’s picnic included, W.R. Repass, Robert F. Smith, W.B. Taylor, Roy Robertson, Dave Broyles and the Rev. Ben B. St. Clair.”
The “old Jonesboro-Johnson City highway (sic)” referred to is now known as West Walnut Street, which becomes West Main Street in Jonesborough. However the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1946.
Sept. 18, 1950: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Al Dotson, president of the Tennessee State Junior Chamber of Commerce, will address Johnson City’s Jaycees at a meeting at John Sevier Hotel tonight.”
“Dotson, 28, who comes from one of the smallest clubs in the state – Mountain City – was elected president at April’s state convention.”
“Between trips to Chicago to attend the National Convention, and to Tulsa, Okla., national headquarters of the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce, for a national board meeting, Dotson has established the first state headquarters for the Tennessee Jaycees in the 12-year history of the organization.”
“Dotson, who heads a dry cleaning establishment at Mountain City, is devoting his full time to the promotion of the Jaycee movement in Tennessee.”
“Managing the state office with the assistance of only one secretary, plus visitations to 55 local organizations, sometimes proves to be a problem for Dotson, but he has solved it by making some of his visitations in an airplane flown by a fellow Jaycee.”
“Flying is nothing new for this young executive who spent considerable time during World War II as a U. S. Paratrooper.”
“Dotson helped organize the Mountain City Jaycees and was elected president for 1947-48. He later served two terms as state director and has been active in state Jaycee circles for three years.”
“In 1948-69 he helped organize the regional plan for the state organization and served as the first Regional Director of Region I.”
“Dotson will speak on ‘The Value of Organization.’ The program is sponsored by the leadership training committee.”
Sept. 18, 1971: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers about vaccines for horses. “Free clinics will continue today in a county-wide immunization program to vaccinate all horses, mules and mares, for Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis.”
“The United States Department of Agriculture is furnishing vaccine and paying veterinarians for the service. All horse owners are urged to bring their animals to the clinics nearest them at:
“9 a.m., Bill Hart’s farm, Dry Creek; 9:45, Mac Patton’s place, Greene Pine; 10:15 a.m., George McKinney’s farm; 11 a.m., Morey Hyder’s farm; 11:30 a.m., Frank Treadway’s farm; 1 p.m., Upper Gap Creek School; 2 p.m., Lower Gap Creek School; 3 p.m., Cross Roads Grocery, Oak Grove community.”
Sept. 18, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Phyllis Johnson, Johnson City Press readers learned, “East Tennessee State University leaves a big footprint on the regional economy.”
“A recent analysis shows the institution pumped close to $270 million into the economy in 1995 and contributed, directly and indirectly, to nearly 3,300 jobs.”
“’What the impact analysis shows is that ETSU is one of the major pillars of the (regional) economy,’ said economist and professor Dr. F. Steb Hipple, who prepared the report for the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at ETSU.”
“Hipple said the findings should come as no real surprise.”
“ETSU is, after all, one of the region’s largest employers, generating a $132.9 million payroll.”
Two hundred and seventy million dollars in 1996 is now worth nearly $470 million. One hundred, thirty-two million, nine hundred thousand dollars in the same year now has the approximate equivalent purchasing power of $231,243,000. Both of these approximate equivalent amounts are from www.in2013dollars.com.